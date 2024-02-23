Good Morning! Today is Friday, February 23, 2024.

🌬️ Vineyard Wind, the wind farm under construction off the coast of Massachusetts, has begun delivering energy to the power grid from five of its planned 62 wind turbines, company and state officials said Thursday. Read More

🎬 The JPT hosts the local film premiere of Hundreds of Beavers this Saturday at 9 PM. Hundreds of Beavers is deemed one of the must-see independent films of 2024, earning itself an ever-so-rare 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. Read More

🍔 Newport Burger Bender, the “best burger” contest, continues through Sunday. Local restaurants (52 to be exact) are throwing their buns in the ring with hopes of being crowned the Best Burger and there is more than just beef. Try one. Try Some. Try them all. Then vote for your favorite burger! Go Burger Bending

🗓️ A comedy show with Steve Sweeney & Will Noonan, Silent Disco, Mac & Cheese Smackdown, and Bennie and The Jets are just a few of the many events happening during this final weekend of the 36th Annual Newport Winter Festival. Schedule

👉 Senator Jack Reed is back in Ukraine this week as part of a Congressional delegation led by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. During their visit, the U.S. Senators will assess the situation on the ground and stress the importance of U.S. and international support for Ukraine, according to a press release from Senator Reed’s office. “While on the ground in Ukraine, Congressional delegation members plan to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They will also meet with other senior officials to discuss the war’s impact on America’s national security and global stability”. This is Reed’s third trip to the region.

What’s Up Today in Newport County

Weather

Today: Rain, mainly after 8 am. Patchy fog after 9 am. High near 43. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Rain likely, mainly before 11 pm. Patchy fog before midnight. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 34. Light northwest wind becoming north at 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: SSE wind 5 to 8 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the afternoon. Rain, mainly after 9 am. Patchy fog after 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming N 5 to 9 kt in the evening. Rain is likely, mainly before 11 pm. Patchy fog before midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 36°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:29 am | Sunset: 5:28 pm | 10 hours & 58 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:12 am & 7:26 pm | Low tide at 12:10 am & 1:07 pm

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 13.5 days, 98% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

Newport: Newport Board of Tax Appeals at 3:30 pm

The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com

Nazem Kadri scored an unsassisted goal 3:56 into overtime to lead the Calgary Flames to a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

The Boston Celtics enjoyed their break and were ready to get back to work. The NBA leaders got the job done in another convincing win.

Vineyard Wind, the wind farm under construction off the coast of Massachusetts, has begun delivering energy to the power grid from five of its planned 62 wind turbines, company and state officials said Thursday.

Stacker compiled a list of states sending the most people to Rhode Island using data from the Census Bureau.

Rhode Island Public Transit Authority raises bus driver starting wage to $25.33 per hour

Providence Performing Arts Center to Offer New Audition Preparation Program for Aspiring Broadway Actors and Dancers

BankNewport helped play a pivotal role in this transformative journey by awarding a $200,000 grant in 2022 to the MLK Center’s Building Hope Campaign, specifically for their new, state-of-the-art food pantry.

With a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score, Hundreds of Beavers will be at The JPT for one night only this Saturday.

Pet food? Health care and pet food? No, dear reader, Dr Fine hasn’t gone crazy. There really is a link.

Social Enterprise Greenhouse Appoints Two New Members to Board of Directors

By David Reise, Portsmouth

Newport City Council will host a Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 6:30 pm.

Middletown Public Library to host college planning advisor on March 14

Newport Sings Youth Chorus offers free after-school program for students in grades 1-6

May 06, 1954 – February 11, 2024

Newport Police Department took three individuals into custody on various charges on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

June 17, 1940 – February 11, 2024

September 28, 1946 – February 03, 2024

Popular on WhatsUpNewp.com

More Local Headlines

Rhode Island Monthly: Dining Review: Mother Pizzeria in Newport

The Public’s Radio: Newport’s housing woes put strain on municipal workers

WPRI: WATCH: Seal spotted on Portsmouth beach

WPRI: DEM to hear public comment for Portsmouth dredging project