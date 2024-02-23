What's Up in Newport: Friday, February 23
On Tap Today: WINEterfest Beer Hall, Silent Disco, Burger bendin', comedy, and more.
Good Morning! Today is Friday, February 23, 2024.
🌬️ Vineyard Wind, the wind farm under construction off the coast of Massachusetts, has begun delivering energy to the power grid from five of its planned 62 wind turbines, company and state officials said Thursday. Read More
🎬 The JPT hosts the local film premiere of Hundreds of Beavers this Saturday at 9 PM. Hundreds of Beavers is deemed one of the must-see independent films of 2024, earning itself an ever-so-rare 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. Read More
🍔 Newport Burger Bender, the “best burger” contest, continues through Sunday. Local restaurants (52 to be exact) are throwing their buns in the ring with hopes of being crowned the Best Burger and there is more than just beef. Try one. Try Some. Try them all. Then vote for your favorite burger! Go Burger Bending
🗓️ A comedy show with Steve Sweeney & Will Noonan, Silent Disco, Mac & Cheese Smackdown, and Bennie and The Jets are just a few of the many events happening during this final weekend of the 36th Annual Newport Winter Festival. Schedule
👉 Senator Jack Reed is back in Ukraine this week as part of a Congressional delegation led by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. During their visit, the U.S. Senators will assess the situation on the ground and stress the importance of U.S. and international support for Ukraine, according to a press release from Senator Reed’s office. “While on the ground in Ukraine, Congressional delegation members plan to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They will also meet with other senior officials to discuss the war’s impact on America’s national security and global stability”. This is Reed’s third trip to the region.
What’s Up Today in Newport County
Weather
Today: Rain, mainly after 8 am. Patchy fog after 9 am. High near 43. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain likely, mainly before 11 pm. Patchy fog before midnight. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 34. Light northwest wind becoming north at 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
Today: SSE wind 5 to 8 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the afternoon. Rain, mainly after 9 am. Patchy fog after 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming N 5 to 9 kt in the evening. Rain is likely, mainly before 11 pm. Patchy fog before midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 36°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:29 am | Sunset: 5:28 pm | 10 hours & 58 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:12 am & 7:26 pm | Low tide at 12:10 am & 1:07 pm
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 13.5 days, 98% lighting.
Things To Do
Newport Burger Bender throughout Newport County
Newport Winter Festival throughout Newport County
2 pm: Film Series: Maggie Smith at Newport Public Library
5 pm: WINEterfest Beer Hall at Newport Vineyards
5:30 pm: Providence Children’s Film Fest: “Wolfwalkers” at Newport Art Museum
6 pm: Last Friday Social at Newport Pride Center
7:30 pm: Newport Classical Presents: Galvin Cello Quartet Plays Vivaldi & Piazzolla at Newport Classical Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
8:30 pm: Comedy Show with Steve Sweeney & Will Noonan at Hotel Viking
9 pm: Silent Disco at OceanCliff Hotel
Live Music & Entertainment
Blue Anchor Grill: Megan Chenot at 6:30 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant: Phoenix Ave at 6 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: An Evening With Cowboy Junkies at 8 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Gary Cummings & The G-Men at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm
Newport Playhouse: Comedy with Dawn Tyler & Friends at 6 pm
One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock at 5:30 pm, Sugarbabies at 8 pm, late night DJ at 11:30 pm
Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9:15 pm
Sports Kitchen at Longplex: Karaoke at 7 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: Ruby Mac at 6 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
Vieste: Live music at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Newport: Newport Board of Tax Appeals at 3:30 pm
Kadri pots the winner in overtime, Flames edge Bruins 3-2
Nazem Kadri scored an unsassisted goal 3:56 into overtime to lead the Calgary Flames to a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.
White and Tatum team to help Celtics beat Bulls 129-112 for season-high 7th straight win
The Boston Celtics enjoyed their break and were ready to get back to work. The NBA leaders got the job done in another convincing win.
Wind farm off the Massachusetts coast begins delivering steady flow of power
Vineyard Wind, the wind farm under construction off the coast of Massachusetts, has begun delivering energy to the power grid from five of its planned 62 wind turbines, company and state officials said Thursday.
States sending the most people to Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of states sending the most people to Rhode Island using data from the Census Bureau.
RIPTA raises bus driver wages to $25.33 per Hour
Rhode Island Public Transit Authority raises bus driver starting wage to $25.33 per hour
Get Broadway-ready with PPAC’s “NEXT!” Audition Course
Providence Performing Arts Center to Offer New Audition Preparation Program for Aspiring Broadway Actors and Dancers
BankNewport celebrates the opening of the MLK Center’s newly renovated community center and food pantry
BankNewport helped play a pivotal role in this transformative journey by awarding a $200,000 grant in 2022 to the MLK Center’s Building Hope Campaign, specifically for their new, state-of-the-art food pantry.
JPT to host local film premiere of ‘Hundreds of Beavers’
With a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score, Hundreds of Beavers will be at The JPT for one night only this Saturday.
Dr. Michael Fine: What’s Crazy About Health Care and Pet Supplies
Pet food? Health care and pet food? No, dear reader, Dr Fine hasn’t gone crazy. There really is a link.
Social Enterprise Greenhouse appoints two new board members
Social Enterprise Greenhouse Appoints Two New Members to Board of Directors
Letter: Grassroots efforts can lead to change
By David Reise, Portsmouth
Today In Newport History (Feb. 22, 1994): ‘True Lies’ Filmed in Newport
What’s On The Docket: Newport City Council meeting on Feb. 28
Newport City Council will host a Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 6:30 pm.
Middletown Public Library to host College Planning Information Session
Middletown Public Library to host college planning advisor on March 14
Newport Sings Youth Chorus offers free after-school chorus program for students in grades 1-6
Newport Sings Youth Chorus offers free after-school program for students in grades 1-6
Obituary: Donald ‘Ducky’ Brosseau
May 06, 1954 – February 11, 2024
Newport Police Dispatch & Arrest Log: Feb. 21 – 22
Newport Police Department took three individuals into custody on various charges on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.
Obituary: Margaret “Peggy” Phelps
June 17, 1940 – February 11, 2024
Obituary: Lynn Kyde Nicoletta
September 28, 1946 – February 03, 2024
What Sold: Take a look at 15 homes that exchanged hands last week in Newport County Feb. 12 - 16
Rhode Island Monthly: Dining Review: Mother Pizzeria in Newport
The Public’s Radio: Newport’s housing woes put strain on municipal workers
WPRI: WATCH: Seal spotted on Portsmouth beach
WPRI: DEM to hear public comment for Portsmouth dredging project