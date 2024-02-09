What's Up in Newport: Friday, February 9
On Tap Today: Brick Alley Wine Dinner; Newport Winter Foodies Stroll; Live improv comedy with The Bit Players; and much more.
Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is a 7-minute read.
🚢 ‘The Love Boat’-themed cruise, with its iconic original cast, will stop in Newport this September. (Ryan Belmore/What’sUpNewp)
🍽️ On Thursday, the Rhode Island General Assembly approved a bill to make outdoor dining permanent, a practice that gained popularity during the pandemic. (Ryan Belmore/What’sUpNewp)
🎭 You’ve got a few more days to get to the Providence Performing Arts Center to see TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, one of the best productions to come to the Providence theater in some time. (Read our review here.) Two leading characters, Atticus Finch (played by Richard Thomas) and Calpurnia (played by Jacqueline Williams), are notable in American fiction's annals. We gained some insight into these characters in interviews with the stars earlier this week at PPAC. (Ken Abrams/What’sUpNewp)
❤️ On tap this weekend: Brick Alley Pub Wine Dinner, Newport Live presents Reverend Robert Jones, Sr., Winter Speaker Series, Valentine’s Chocolate Specialty Market, and more. (Ryan Belmore/What’sUpNewp)
🎶 Newport Folk Festival has kicked off its 2024 rolling lineup announcements. The first three artists announced are Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Adrianne Lenker (lead vocalist of Big Thief), and Guster.
What’s Up Today in Newport County
Weather
Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 44. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 37. Southwest wind is around 8 mph.
Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SW wind around 7 kt. Patchy fog after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 37°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:48 am | Sunset: 5:10 pm | 10 hours & 22 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7 am & 7:23 pm | Low tide at 12:06 am & 1:05 pm
Moon: Waning Crescent. 28.5 days, 1% lighting.
Things To Do in Newport County
10 am: A is for Art: Pizza Pie at Newport Public Library
2 pm: Film Series: Maggie Smith at Newport Public Library
3 pm: Aloha Couples Retreat Tasting at Recharge Newport
4 pm: Weekend Wine Tasting at Newport Wine Cellar & Gourmet
4 pm: Aquidneck Island High School Art Show Opening Reception at DeBlois Gallery
6 pm: Brick Alley Pub Wine Dinner at Brick Alley Pub
6 pm: Newport Winter Foodies Stroll throughout Newport
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment in Newport County
Bar & Board: Dave Alves at 8 pm
Blue Anchor Grill: Alex Cohen at 6:30 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant: Stu Krous at 6 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Poor Things at 4 pm, American Fiction at 7:30 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: The Teledynes at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm
Newport Playhouse: Comedy with Dawn Tyler & Friends at 6 pm
One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock at 5:30 pm, late night DJ at 11:30 pm
Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9:15 pm
Sports Kitchen at Longplex: Karaoke at 7 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: Mark Flynn at 6 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
Vieste: Live music at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Little Compton: Little Compton Board of Canvassers at 8:30 am
Middletown: Middletown Board of Canvassers at 9 am
Tiverton: Tiverton Tax Assessment Board of Review at 1:30 pm
The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com
‘The Love Boat’-themed cruise, with its iconic original cast, will stop in Newport this September
Princess Cruises Announces Return of Beloved “The Love Boat” Cast Members for Second Themed Cruise
On This Day in RI History: February 9, 1976, Actor Charlie Day is born
Starred in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”
Rhode Island General Assembly votes to make outdoor dining permanent
Rhode Island General Assembly approves bill to make outdoor dining permanent
Rhode Island restaurant owner joins National Restaurant Association Board of Directors
Angelo’s Palace Pizza owner named to National Restaurant Association Board of Directors
Marchand and Heinen score short-handed, Bruins blank Canucks 4-0 in matchup of NHL’s top 2 teams
Brad Marchand and Danton Heinen scored short-handed in the first period, and the Boston Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-0 on Thursday night in a matchup of the NHL’s top two teams.
Bryant defeats New Hampshire 85-66
Sherif Gross Bullock’s 28 points helped Bryant defeat New Hampshire 85-66 on Thursday night.
Interview: We speak to actors Richard Thomas and Jacqueline Williams, stars of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at PPAC
The award-winning play is running at the Providence Performing Arts Center through Sunday, February 11
Where refugees in Rhode Island are arriving from
Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Rhode Island in January 2024.
Newport Chamber of Commerce launches 2024 Founders’ Dinner Program to support local startup founders
Newport Chamber of Commerce Announces 2024 Founders’ Dinner Program for Local Startup Founders
Ragged Island Brewing brews ‘Hanging Rock IPA’ for Norman Bird Sanctuary’s 75th Anniversary
Ragged Island Brewing Company helps wish the Norman Bird Sanctuary a “hoppy” 75th Anniversary by unveiling a limited-edition Hanging Rock IPA
The Jane Pickens Theater celebrates Valentine’s Day with a trio of romantic films beginning this weekend
The JPT is celebrating Valentine’s Day by showing a trio of romantic films, The Navigator, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, and The Taste of Things starting this Saturday.
Opinion – Tracy Clements Anthony: My Turn – We’ve gone ‘round on this long enough
By Tracy Clements Anthony – owner of Clements’ Marketplace in Portsmouth – with respect to the proposed roundabout project at the intersection at East Main Road and Turnpike Avenue.
Rhode Island Lottery awaits $1M Mega Millions winner
Rhode Island Lottery Awaits Mega Millions Winner While Other Players Nab Instant Game Prizes
Rhode Island Sports Commission sees $12M boost in first quarter
Rhode Island Sports Commission sees $12 million boost in sales due to 14 events in Q1 2024
What’s Up in Newport this weekend: Feb. 9 – 11
On tap this weekend: Brick Alley Pub Wine Dinner, Newport Live presents Reverend Robert Jones, Sr., Winter Speaker Series, Valentines Chocolate Specialty Market, and more.
Newport Historical Society launches new digital database to highlight Black and Indigenous history
Newport Historical Society Launches New Digital Database to Increase Access to Black and Indigenous History
Innovate Newport launches Industry Spotlight Series
Innovate Newport announces new Industry Spotlight Series to connect early-stage companies with industry leaders
Letter – Newport Performing Arts Center: Work with us to get to opening night
Submitted by The Board of Directors, Newport Performing Arts Center (NPAC)
Rhode Island FC single-match tickets on sale now
The club kicks off the 2024 season on Saturday, March 16, against New Mexico United at Beirne Stadium on the Bryant University campus.
Newport Police Department Dispatch Log for February 7 – 8
There were no arrests on February 7.
Recent Local Obituaries on WhatsUpNewp.com
Popular Stories Right Now on WhatsUpNewp.com
Newport compared to the South of France on NBC's 'Today Show'
Two Newport restaurants land on OpenTable's 'Top 100 Romantic Restaurants' list
Opinion - Tracy Clements Anthony: My Turn - We’ve gone ‘round on this long enough
More Local Headlines
Fun 107: Newport Winter Festival Cocktail Contests Coming Soon
News From The States: R.I. ties for fourth place with Mass. in nation for longest ER visit times