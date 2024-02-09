Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is a 7-minute read.

🚢 ‘The Love Boat’-themed cruise, with its iconic original cast, will stop in Newport this September. (Ryan Belmore/What’sUpNewp)

🍽️ On Thursday, the Rhode Island General Assembly approved a bill to make outdoor dining permanent, a practice that gained popularity during the pandemic. (Ryan Belmore/What’sUpNewp)

🎭 You’ve got a few more days to get to the Providence Performing Arts Center to see TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, one of the best productions to come to the Providence theater in some time. (Read our review here.) Two leading characters, Atticus Finch (played by Richard Thomas) and Calpurnia (played by Jacqueline Williams), are notable in American fiction's annals. We gained some insight into these characters in interviews with the stars earlier this week at PPAC. (Ken Abrams/What’sUpNewp)

❤️ On tap this weekend: Brick Alley Pub Wine Dinner, Newport Live presents Reverend Robert Jones, Sr., Winter Speaker Series, Valentine’s Chocolate Specialty Market, and more. (Ryan Belmore/What’sUpNewp)

🎶 Newport Folk Festival has kicked off its 2024 rolling lineup announcements. The first three artists announced are Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Adrianne Lenker (lead vocalist of Big Thief), and Guster.

What’s Up Today in Newport County

Weather

Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 44. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 37. Southwest wind is around 8 mph.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind around 7 kt. Patchy fog after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 37°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:48 am | Sunset: 5:10 pm | 10 hours & 22 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7 am & 7:23 pm | Low tide at 12:06 am & 1:05 pm

Moon: Waning Crescent. 28.5 days, 1% lighting.

Things To Do in Newport County

Live Music & Entertainment in Newport County

Newport County Government

The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com

Princess Cruises Announces Return of Beloved “The Love Boat” Cast Members for Second Themed Cruise

Starred in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”

Rhode Island General Assembly approves bill to make outdoor dining permanent

Angelo’s Palace Pizza owner named to National Restaurant Association Board of Directors

Brad Marchand and Danton Heinen scored short-handed in the first period, and the Boston Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-0 on Thursday night in a matchup of the NHL’s top two teams.

Sherif Gross Bullock’s 28 points helped Bryant defeat New Hampshire 85-66 on Thursday night.

The award-winning play is running at the Providence Performing Arts Center through Sunday, February 11

Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Rhode Island in January 2024.

Newport Chamber of Commerce Announces 2024 Founders’ Dinner Program for Local Startup Founders

Ragged Island Brewing Company helps wish the Norman Bird Sanctuary a “hoppy” 75th Anniversary by unveiling a limited-edition Hanging Rock IPA

The JPT is celebrating Valentine’s Day by showing a trio of romantic films, The Navigator, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, and The Taste of Things starting this Saturday.

By Tracy Clements Anthony – owner of Clements’ Marketplace in Portsmouth – with respect to the proposed roundabout project at the intersection at East Main Road and Turnpike Avenue.

Rhode Island Lottery Awaits Mega Millions Winner While Other Players Nab Instant Game Prizes

Rhode Island Sports Commission sees $12 million boost in sales due to 14 events in Q1 2024

On tap this weekend: Brick Alley Pub Wine Dinner, Newport Live presents Reverend Robert Jones, Sr., Winter Speaker Series, Valentines Chocolate Specialty Market, and more.

Newport Historical Society Launches New Digital Database to Increase Access to Black and Indigenous History

Innovate Newport announces new Industry Spotlight Series to connect early-stage companies with industry leaders

Submitted by The Board of Directors, Newport Performing Arts Center (NPAC)

The club kicks off the 2024 season on Saturday, March 16, against New Mexico United at Beirne Stadium on the Bryant University campus.

There were no arrests on February 7.

Recent Local Obituaries on WhatsUpNewp.com

More Local Headlines

Fun 107: Newport Winter Festival Cocktail Contests Coming Soon

News From The States: R.I. ties for fourth place with Mass. in nation for longest ER visit times