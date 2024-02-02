Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is a 6-minute read.

🚰 The City of Newport will hold a public meeting to discuss the planned repairs to a failed water main at Washington Square and Thames Street. The City said the water main needs to be replaced, and the repairs will take several weeks. The work will require a detour around the work zone. Read More

🩺 Dr. Michael Fine’s latest column for What’sUpNewp is here → What’s crazy about health insurance and private equity.

🎶 Harry Allen, Dr. George Kent, Shawnn Monteiro, and Daryl Sherman are the 2024 inductees into The Rhode Island Music Hall Of Fame. Read More

🍷 Newport Vineyards invites you to celebrate the new year with their WINEter Festival on February 17 and 18. Enjoy wine and beer tasting, live music, food, and fun activities like grape stomping and stein hoisting. Tickets and Details

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. West wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Tonight: A slight chance of snow between 11 pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29. North wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming N 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: N wind 10 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. A slight chance of snow between 11 pm and midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 36°F.

Sunrise: 6:56 am | Sunset: 5:01 pm | 10 hours & 5 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:20 am & 12:35 pm | Low tide at 6:01 am & 5:55 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 21.3 days, 59% lighting.

Middletown: Personnel Board at 3 pm

Newport: Public Sculpture Commission at 9:30 am

An iconic coach who built a two-decade dynasty in New England and teamed with Tom Brady to lead the Patriots to six championships somehow got shut out in a hiring cycle that started with eight openings.

Austin Reaves scored a season-high 32 points and hit a career-high seven 3-pointers to help a Los Angeles team missing its biggest stars stun the Boston Celtics 114-105 on Thursday night.

Sherif Kenney scored 35 points and made seven 3-pointers to lead Bryant over UMBC 99-95 on Thursday night.

Newport to hold public meeting on water main repairs

Projects in Tiverton, Providence, and Hopkinton receive funding.

Tiverton Library to Host Presentation on Colonial Superhighway and Black Laborers

MVYRADIO announced this week that it has awarded its latest round of quarterly ‘Business Diversity Initiative’ grants to four local businesses.

Rhode Island Wind Ensemble to perform at Newport Winter Festival in support of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center

Once upon a time, medicine was an honorable profession where people trained for years so they could work in their communities to care for the sick, to listen, to reduce suffering, and to help people get back on their feet as soon as possible.

The four new members will be Harry Allen, Dr. George Kent, Shawnn Monteiro, and Daryl Sherman.

Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England to host eighth annual Cookies and Cocktails event

Three arrested in Newport, Rhode Island between Wednesday and Thursday

