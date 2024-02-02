What's Up in Newport: Friday, February 2
City of Newport to discuss planned water main repairs at public meeting | Tickets for WINEter Festival are now on sale
🚰 The City of Newport will hold a public meeting to discuss the planned repairs to a failed water main at Washington Square and Thames Street. The City said the water main needs to be replaced, and the repairs will take several weeks. The work will require a detour around the work zone. Read More
🩺 Dr. Michael Fine’s latest column for What’sUpNewp is here → What’s crazy about health insurance and private equity.
🎶 Harry Allen, Dr. George Kent, Shawnn Monteiro, and Daryl Sherman are the 2024 inductees into The Rhode Island Music Hall Of Fame. Read More
🍷 Newport Vineyards invites you to celebrate the new year with their WINEter Festival on February 17 and 18. Enjoy wine and beer tasting, live music, food, and fun activities like grape stomping and stein hoisting. Tickets and Details
What’s Up Today in Newport County
Weather
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. West wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
Tonight: A slight chance of snow between 11 pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29. North wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming N 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: N wind 10 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. A slight chance of snow between 11 pm and midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 36°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:56 am | Sunset: 5:01 pm | 10 hours & 5 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:20 am & 12:35 pm | Low tide at 6:01 am & 5:55 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 21.3 days, 59% lighting.
Things To Do in Newport County
9:30 am: Baby Playtime at Newport Public Library
3 pm: Aloha Couples Retreat Tasting at Recharge Newport
6 pm: Community Fiber Arts Show - Opening Reception at Portsmouth Free Public Library
7 pm: Come Dancing In Red at Common Fence Point Arts Wellness & Community Center
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment in Newport County
Bally’s Tiverton: Live DJ at 8:30 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant: John Erikson at 6 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Past Lives at 4:30 pm, Poor Things at 7:30 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Los Duderinos at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
One Pelham East: Never In Vegas at 8 pm, late night DJ at 11:30 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
Sports Kitchen at Longplex: Karaoke at 7 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: Mel at 6 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
Vieste: Live music at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Middletown: Personnel Board at 3 pm
Newport: Public Sculpture Commission at 9:30 am
The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com
Analysis: Bill Belichick was passed over this coaching cycle but don’t count his career over yet
An iconic coach who built a two-decade dynasty in New England and teamed with Tom Brady to lead the Patriots to six championships somehow got shut out in a hiring cycle that started with eight openings.
Austin Reaves hits 7 3-pointers, Lakers stun Celtics 114-105 without LeBron James, Anthony Davis
Austin Reaves scored a season-high 32 points and hit a career-high seven 3-pointers to help a Los Angeles team missing its biggest stars stun the Boston Celtics 114-105 on Thursday night.
Kenney scores 35, Bryant downs UMBC 99-95
Sherif Kenney scored 35 points and made seven 3-pointers to lead Bryant over UMBC 99-95 on Thursday night.
City of Newport to discuss planned water main repairs at public meeting
Rhode Island invests in affordable, energy-efficient housing with $500,000 in funding
Projects in Tiverton, Providence, and Hopkinton receive funding.
Tiverton Public Library to host program on ‘Colonial Superhighway and the Black Laborers who lived there’
MVYRADIO awards 10th round of ‘Business Diversity Initiative’ grants
MVYRADIO announced this week that it has awarded its latest round of quarterly ‘Business Diversity Initiative’ grants to four local businesses.
Rhode Island Wind Ensemble to perform at Newport Winter Festival in benefit for MLK Center
Dr. Michael Fine: What’s crazy about health insurance and private equity
Once upon a time, medicine was an honorable profession where people trained for years so they could work in their communities to care for the sick, to listen, to reduce suffering, and to help people get back on their feet as soon as possible.
Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame announces Class of 2024
The four new members will be Harry Allen, Dr. George Kent, Shawnn Monteiro, and Daryl Sherman.
Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England to host 8th Annual Cookies and Cocktails Event
3 Arrested, 1 Summoned in Newport
