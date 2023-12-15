Good Morning! Today is Friday, December 15, 2023.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation opened two bypass lanes for I-195 West traffic from East Providence to Providence early this morning. This temporary traffic pattern will allow two lanes of travel westbound and two lanes of travel eastbound – all operating on the eastbound Washington Bridge. Read More

A fire sparked by an e-scooter battery in a Newport apartment has prompted fire officials to warn of the risks of the increasingly popular devices. Read More

Five Rhode Island legislators, including Senator Dawn Euer (D-Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown), visited Washington, D.C., this week for a White House event to support state-level legislative efforts to prevent gun violence. Read More

DEM advises Rhode Island dog owners not to let their pets mingle with other dogs until veterinarians and epidemiologists have identified an unknown but highly contagious respiratory disease that causes more severe illness and carries higher antibiotic resistance than typical respiratory infections. Read More

WEATHER

Today: Sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 39. West wind around 8 mph.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

MARINE FORECAST

Today: W wind 10 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: W wind around 7 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 49°F.

SUN, MOON, & TIDE

Sunrise: 7:04 am | Sunset: 4:16 pm | 9 hours and 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:10 am & 9:39 pm | Low tide at 2:07 am & 3:09 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 2.1 days, 5% lighting.

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Jamestown: Tax Relief Working Group Committee at 4 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

