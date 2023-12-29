What's Up in Newport: Friday, December 29
A look at what's happening, new, and to do out there today, plus all of the latest What's Up Newp headlines
Good Morning! Today is Friday, December 29, 2023.
⚓ With the start of Rhode Island’s legislative session just a few days away, we reached out, as we have these past few years, to the area’s legislative delegation with a brief survey looking at their initiatives in the past session and what they hope to accomplish in the 2024 session.
Over the next few weeks, we’ll be running their responses. We began yesterday with state Rep. Alex Finkelman (D-Dist. 74, Jamestown, Middletown) - Legislative Outlook: Rep. Alex Finkelman.
Today, we bring you some thoughts and reactions from Rep. Lauren Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport) - Legislative Outlook: Representative Lauren Carson.
⚖️ Rhode Island is set to implement several new laws in 2024, including a plastic bag ban, minimum wage increase, and state ID cards for undocumented residents. Read more - Rhode Island’s New Laws for 2024: Plastic bag ban, minimum wage hike.
🎊 On tap this weekend: New Year’s Eve, Polar Plunge, Lobster Plunge, and more! Get the full rundown - What’s Up in Newport this weekend: Dec. 29 – Jan. 1.
WHAT’S UP TODAY
WEATHER
Today: There is a chance of rain between 10 am and 4 pm. Patchy fog between 11 am and noon. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Light and variable wind becoming southwest at 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts to less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of rain after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 42. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
MARINE FORECAST
Today: Variable winds less than 5 km become SW around 6 km in the afternoon. A chance of rain, mainly before 11 am. Patchy fog between 11 am and noon. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: WSW wind 5 to 7 kt. A slight chance of rain after 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 44°F.
SUN, MOON, & TIDE
Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:23 pm | 9 hours and 12 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:13 am & 9:36 pm | Low tide at 1:59 am & 3:01 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 16.6 days, 96% lighting.
THINGS TO DO
Christmas in Newport throughout Newport
10 am to 4 pm: A Rough Point Holiday at Rough Point Museum
10:30 am to 12 pm: Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
11 am: Colony House Kids Tour
1 pm to 4 pm: Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
3 pm: Aloha Couples Retreat Tasting at Recharge Newport
4 pm: Holiday Lantern Tour
4 pm to 8 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
6 pm to 7 pm: Last Friday Social at Newport Pride Center
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: The Boys In The Boat at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: The Neal McCarthy Problem at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: The Pogs at 9 pm
Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant: Miracle on South Division Street at 6 pm
Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Mike Hutchinson at 5:30 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: Brian Scott at 6 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Vieste: Live music at 7 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
No local meetings are scheduled.
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM
THE LATEST
Meet Kay, the snorting sensation you never knew you needed!
“This young pup is a pro at piggy impersonations, and trust us, Kay’s snorting symphony is not just a noise-it’s an experience, and she’s ready to serenade you with it every day”.
Obituary: Tyler William Ottilige
April 29, 1985 – December 24, 2023
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Trump is blocked from the GOP primary ballot in two states. Can he still run for president?
First, Colorado’s Supreme Court ruled that former President Donald Trump wasn’t eligible to run for his old job in that state. Then, Maine’s Democratic secretary of state ruled the same for her state. Who’s next?
Maine bars Trump from ballot as US Supreme Court weighs state authority to block former president
Maine’s Democratic secretary of state on Thursday removed former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause, becoming the first election official to take action unilaterally as the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to decide whether Trump remains eligible to return to the White House.
Celtics send Detroit to NBA record-tying 28th straight loss, beating Pistons 128-122 in OT
The Pistons’ 28th loss in a row was unlike any of the many, many other defeats that came before it in what is now tied for the longest losing streak in NBA history.
Legislative Outlook: Representative Lauren Carson
Rep. Carson looks at her initiatives in the past session, and ahead at what she hope to accomplish in the 2024 session.
Surging Bills can’t ease up with Belichick’s Patriots up next, having lost to them already
Forget the myriad scenarios — 14 in total — that would give the Buffalo Bills their fifth consecutive playoff berth if they beat or tie New England on Sunday.
Jamestown mulling Zoning Ordinance changes
Jamestown Town Council to discuss proposed zoning ordinance repeal and amendment at public hearing
Vanderbilt Rehabilitation Center reaccredited by CARF
Newport Hospital’s Lifespan Vanderbilt Rehabilitation Center Reaccredited by CARF
Rhode Island’s New Laws for 2024: Plastic bag ban, minimum wage hike
Rhode Island set to implement several new laws in 2024, including plastic bag ban, minimum wage increase and state ID cards for undocumented residents
