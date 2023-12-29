Good Morning! Today is Friday, December 29, 2023.

⚓ With the start of Rhode Island’s legislative session just a few days away, we reached out, as we have these past few years, to the area’s legislative delegation with a brief survey looking at their initiatives in the past session and what they hope to accomplish in the 2024 session.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be running their responses. We began yesterday with state Rep. Alex Finkelman (D-Dist. 74, Jamestown, Middletown) - Legislative Outlook: Rep. Alex Finkelman.

Today, we bring you some thoughts and reactions from Rep. Lauren Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport) - Legislative Outlook: Representative Lauren Carson.

⚖️ Rhode Island is set to implement several new laws in 2024, including a plastic bag ban, minimum wage increase, and state ID cards for undocumented residents. Read more - Rhode Island’s New Laws for 2024: Plastic bag ban, minimum wage hike.

🎊 On tap this weekend: New Year’s Eve, Polar Plunge, Lobster Plunge, and more! Get the full rundown - What’s Up in Newport this weekend: Dec. 29 – Jan. 1.

📱 Get social with What’sUpNewp - follow us on Instagram, Facebook, X, and Threads!

WHAT’S UP TODAY

WEATHER

Today: There is a chance of rain between 10 am and 4 pm. Patchy fog between 11 am and noon. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Light and variable wind becoming southwest at 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts to less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A slight chance of rain after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 42. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

MARINE FORECAST

Today: Variable winds less than 5 km become SW around 6 km in the afternoon. A chance of rain, mainly before 11 am. Patchy fog between 11 am and noon. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WSW wind 5 to 7 kt. A slight chance of rain after 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 44°F.

SUN, MOON, & TIDE

Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:23 pm | 9 hours and 12 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:13 am & 9:36 pm | Low tide at 1:59 am & 3:01 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 16.6 days, 96% lighting.

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

No local meetings are scheduled.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM

THE LATEST

“This young pup is a pro at piggy impersonations, and trust us, Kay’s snorting symphony is not just a noise-it’s an experience, and she’s ready to serenade you with it every day”.

April 29, 1985 – December 24, 2023

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

First, Colorado’s Supreme Court ruled that former President Donald Trump wasn’t eligible to run for his old job in that state. Then, Maine’s Democratic secretary of state ruled the same for her state. Who’s next?

Maine’s Democratic secretary of state on Thursday removed former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause, becoming the first election official to take action unilaterally as the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to decide whether Trump remains eligible to return to the White House.

The Pistons’ 28th loss in a row was unlike any of the many, many other defeats that came before it in what is now tied for the longest losing streak in NBA history.

Rep. Carson looks at her initiatives in the past session, and ahead at what she hope to accomplish in the 2024 session.

Forget the myriad scenarios — 14 in total — that would give the Buffalo Bills their fifth consecutive playoff berth if they beat or tie New England on Sunday.

Jamestown Town Council to discuss proposed zoning ordinance repeal and amendment at public hearing

Newport Hospital’s Lifespan Vanderbilt Rehabilitation Center Reaccredited by CARF

Rhode Island set to implement several new laws in 2024, including plastic bag ban, minimum wage increase and state ID cards for undocumented residents

ICYMI: POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP

FURTHER READING

East Bay: In Portsmouth: They’ll be diving in again on Monday

WPRI: Care New England, Lifespan reinstate masking at facilities