What's Up in Newport: Friday, December 1
Here's a look at what's happening out there today, plus a look at all of the latest What's Up Newp headlines.
Good Morning. Today is Friday, December 1, 2023.
🎅 Beginning Tuesday, December 12th, Santa will be escorted by Newport’s Fire and Police Departments for his annual tour of Newport’s neighborhoods. Santa’s Schedule
🎅🎅 Beginning tonight, Santa will begin his tours of Portsmouth’s neighborhoods. His tour runs every night, for 8 nights, weather permitting, (except Sunday). Santa Tour - Portsmouth.
🎄 Join the Middletown Town Council for its annual tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 8 at 6 pm at the Senior Center. Fun, festivities, and cheer for all.
🆕 The Preservation Society of Newport County yesterday released additional responsive information about its announcement on November 22, that it was appealing federal agency approval of two wind farms off the Rhode Island coast in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
🛍️ Looking for a unique apparel gift this holiday season? Why not support Newport-area merchants by shopping for clothing locally? Here are a few ideas to get you started.
🎄 On tap this weekend: Holiday Extravaganza, 53rd Annual Bowen’s Wharf Christmas Tree Lighting, Ragged Island Holiday Market, and more. What’s Up This Weekend
WHAT’S UP TODAY
WEATHER
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 54. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly before 4 am. Patchy fog after 9 pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low of around 45. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
Extended Forecast: 7-Day Weather Forecast
Surf Forecast: 3-day Surf Forecast
MARINE FORECAST
Today: SW wind 8 to 10 kt. A slight chance of showers after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SW wind 5 to 7 kt. A chance of showers, mainly before 4 am. Patchy fog after 9 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 53°F.
SUN, MOON, & TIDE
Sunrise: 6:52 am | Sunset: 4:16 pm | 9 hours and 24 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:24 am & 10:52 pm | Low tide at 3:01 am & 4 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 18.3 days, 87% lighting.
THINGS TO DO
Christmas in Newport throughout Newport
10 am to 4 pm: A Rough Point Holiday at Rough Point Museum
10 am: Preschool A is for Art: Star Santa Ornaments at Newport Public Library
1 pm: Tour of Cloverbud Ranch at Cloverbud Ranch
3:30 pm: Making Magical Holiday Decor with a Spirited Twist at IYRS
4 pm & 7:30 pm: Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
4:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
5 pm: Holiday Extravaganza at Newport Vineyards
5 pm: Public Opening Reception at Newport Art Museum
5 pm to 8 pm: Holiday Stroll on The Hill on Historic Hill
7 pm: The Newport County Orchestra at Salve Regina at Casino Theater
7:30 pm: Christmas in Song Benefit Concert at St. Barnabas Church
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Organizing an event? Submit events to What’sUpNewp!
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant: Stu Krous at 6 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: The Holdovers at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 6 pm
One Pelham East: Jeff Rosen Duo at 8 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: Mel from 6 pm to 9 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Vieste: Live music at 7 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
Newport: Public Sculpture Commission at 9:30 am, Canvassing Authority at 11 am
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM
THE LATEST
Preservation Society of Newport County provides more info regarding its appeal of wind farms off Rhode Island coast
According to the Preservation Society of Newport County, the appeals detail the failure of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) to comply with the heightened levels of review required under the National Environmental Policy Act and the National Historic Preservation Act.
Letter: Special call out and thank you to Newport’s finest
How lucky we are in Newport to have such great first responders.
Swayman rebounds with a shutout as the Bruins blank the Sharks 3-0 to stop their 3-game skid
Paval Zacha had a goal and an assist as the Boston Bruins snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.
Chargers and Herbert stumble into New England to find a Patriots team with even more problems
At least the Los Angeles Chargers don’t have to worry about who should play quarterback.
What’s Up this weekend in Newport: Dec. 1 – 3
On tap this weekend: Holiday Extravaganza, 53rd Annual Bowen’s Wharf Christmas Tree Lighting, Ragged Island Holiday Market, and more.
RECENT LOCAL OBITUARIES
ICYMI: POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP
Six years later, casino site’s redevelopment remains stalled
