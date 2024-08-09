Good Morning! Today is Friday, August 9 - the 222nd day of the year; 144 days remain in 2024. Today is National Book Lovers Day, International Day of The World’s Indigenous People, and National Women’s Day.

🗓️ On this day in 1778, the Battle of Rhode Island began with the crossing at Howland’s Ferry of 11,000 Continental line troops and militia.

“The French Navy blocked Narragansett Bay, forcing the British to scuttle their small naval force. The American Army, under Sullivan, landed at Rhode Island and forced the smaller British/German force to withdraw behind fortifications built around the Town of Newport,” Tiverton Historical Society shares.

🗓️ On this day in 1918, Robert Aldrich, an American director and producer, was born in Cranston. His notable credits were The Dirty Dozen (1967) and The Longest Yard (1974). Aldrich’s notable ancestors included Nathanael Greene and Roger Williams. Aldrich died in Los Angeles, California, in 1983.

⚾ Shortly after the Newport Gulls scored five runs in the 5th inning to take a 7-0 lead over the Sanford Mainers in Game 2 of the NECBL Championship Series, the game went into a weather delay due to rain. After waiting for about an hour, the decision was made to suspend Thursday night’s game. With rain in the forecast today, Game 2 will resume on Saturday in Newport at a time to be determined. If the Gulls hold on to win the conclusion of Thursday’s suspended contest, Game 3 will take place at Cardines Field immediately after.

🏈 Drake Maye, the third overall pick in the 2024 draft, played one series in his debut with New England on Thursday night, and the Patriots played their first game in 24 years without Bill Belichick as coach, beating the Carolina Panthers 17-3 in a preseason game. Read More

🎶 Puddingstone Music Series is set to host its first-ever free family event, “Families in Motion,” on Aug. 25 at St. Columba’s Chapel in Middletown. The event promises an exciting blend of music, dance, and acrobatic performances suitable for all ages. Read More

🥁 Senator Jack Reed will join state and local leaders, veterans, and members of the community on Saturday at Fort Adams State Park for the 2024 National Muster of Fifes & Drums to celebrate the 250th anniversary of two historic Rhode Island militias – the Kentish Guard and the Pawtuxet Rangers.

The daylong event showcasing music, history, and performances by historical reenactors will begin at 11:00 a.m. with a parade featuring groups traveling to Fort Adams from as far as Switzerland. Also in attendance will be the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife & Drum Corps.

The event will celebrate the semi-quincentennial anniversaries of Rhode Island’s historic militias and Fort Adams's 200th anniversary. Read More

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: AP

Small Craft Advisory in effect from August 9, 5:00 PM until August 10, 10:00 AM

Today: ESE wind 7 to 10 kt becoming SSE 11 to 14 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 kt. Scattered showers. Patchy fog before 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind 15 to 18 kt, with gusts as high as 28 kt. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.

Sunrise: 5:48 am | Sunset: 7:52 pm | 14 hours and 3 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:51 am & 11:59 pm | Low tide at 4:48 am & 5:15 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 4.1 days, 18% lighting.

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow

Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, August 31 | Insignia

