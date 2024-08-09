What's Up in Newport: Friday, August 9
A look at what's happening out there today; plus all of the latest WUN headlines.
Good Morning! Today is Friday, August 9 - the 222nd day of the year; 144 days remain in 2024. Today is National Book Lovers Day, International Day of The World’s Indigenous People, and National Women’s Day.
🗓️ On this day in 1778, the Battle of Rhode Island began with the crossing at Howland’s Ferry of 11,000 Continental line troops and militia.
“The French Navy blocked Narragansett Bay, forcing the British to scuttle their small naval force. The American Army, under Sullivan, landed at Rhode Island and forced the smaller British/German force to withdraw behind fortifications built around the Town of Newport,” Tiverton Historical Society shares.
🗓️ On this day in 1918, Robert Aldrich, an American director and producer, was born in Cranston. His notable credits were The Dirty Dozen (1967) and The Longest Yard (1974). Aldrich’s notable ancestors included Nathanael Greene and Roger Williams. Aldrich died in Los Angeles, California, in 1983.
⚾ Shortly after the Newport Gulls scored five runs in the 5th inning to take a 7-0 lead over the Sanford Mainers in Game 2 of the NECBL Championship Series, the game went into a weather delay due to rain. After waiting for about an hour, the decision was made to suspend Thursday night’s game. With rain in the forecast today, Game 2 will resume on Saturday in Newport at a time to be determined. If the Gulls hold on to win the conclusion of Thursday’s suspended contest, Game 3 will take place at Cardines Field immediately after.
🏈 Drake Maye, the third overall pick in the 2024 draft, played one series in his debut with New England on Thursday night, and the Patriots played their first game in 24 years without Bill Belichick as coach, beating the Carolina Panthers 17-3 in a preseason game. Read More
🎶 Puddingstone Music Series is set to host its first-ever free family event, “Families in Motion,” on Aug. 25 at St. Columba’s Chapel in Middletown. The event promises an exciting blend of music, dance, and acrobatic performances suitable for all ages. Read More
🥁 Senator Jack Reed will join state and local leaders, veterans, and members of the community on Saturday at Fort Adams State Park for the 2024 National Muster of Fifes & Drums to celebrate the 250th anniversary of two historic Rhode Island militias – the Kentish Guard and the Pawtuxet Rangers.
The daylong event showcasing music, history, and performances by historical reenactors will begin at 11:00 a.m. with a parade featuring groups traveling to Fort Adams from as far as Switzerland. Also in attendance will be the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife & Drum Corps.
The event will celebrate the semi-quincentennial anniversaries of Rhode Island’s historic militias and Fort Adams's 200th anniversary. Read More
Soil testing event to showcase revitalized garden at Maher Center
Department of Health closes three Rhode Island beaches due to high bacteria
Families In Motion: Free family music event coming to Newport on Aug. 25
Newport City Council to consider a resolution that would overhaul Newport's Resident Parking Program
What Sold: A look at 35 home sales across Newport County (July 29 - August 2)
R&B band “The 40” to headline Newport’s NIMFest Concert Series
Weather
High Surf Advisory in effect from August 9, 8:00 PM until August 10, 8:00 PM
Rip Current Statement in effect from August 9, 8:00 AM until August 9, 8:00 PM
Dense Fog Advisory in effect from August 9, 5:25 AM until August 9, 9:00 AM
Today: Scattered showers. Patchy fog before 11 am. Otherwise, it's cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 8 to 16 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%—new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Patchy fog. Low around 73. Breezy, with a south wind of 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%—new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Marine Forecast
Small Craft Advisory in effect from August 9, 5:00 PM until August 10, 10:00 AM
Today: ESE wind 7 to 10 kt becoming SSE 11 to 14 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 kt. Scattered showers. Patchy fog before 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: S wind 15 to 18 kt, with gusts as high as 28 kt. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:48 am | Sunset: 7:52 pm | 14 hours and 3 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:51 am & 11:59 pm | Low tide at 4:48 am & 5:15 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 4.1 days, 18% lighting.
Things To Do
Safe Harbor Race Weekend at Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard
10 am to 11 am: A is for Art at Newport Public Library
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
2 pm to 5 pm: Film Series – Comedies Throughout the Ages at Newport Public Library
4 pm: Summer Margarita Swing Fundraiser at Knights of Columbus
6 pm: 2024 Tiverton Summer Concert Series: Atticus Allen & Co. at Bulgarmarsh Park
7 pm: Newport Live and Norman Bird Present Naledi, Jazz From South Africa at Norman Bird Sanctuary
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Bar & Board: Dave Alves at 8 pm
Blue Anchor Grill: Bob Porawski from 6 pm to 9 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Anita at 8 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant at The Atlantic Resort: Sean Couto from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: The Breakers Live!: A Tribute to Tom Petty at 8 pm
King Park: Chase Ceglie from 5 pm to 7 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Landing: John Erickson from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Chelley Knight from 4 pm to 7 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am
Localz Portsmouth: Michelle Saylors at 6 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music from 9:30 pm to 12 am
Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers from 8:30 pm to 12 am
Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy at 9:30 pm
One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, The Complaints from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Ragged Island Brewing Company: Dave Alves from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
The Deck: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Ride The Vibe Acoustic Duo at 7 pm
The Reef: Bobby T. from 2 pm to 5 pm, J-Crack & Cairo from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Vieste’s Vino Wine Bar: John & Joanne from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport County Government
No local meetings are scheduled.
Chase Ceglie to perform his latest album at King Park on August 9
Kentish Guards and Pawtuxet Rangers to host 2024 National Muster of Fifes & Drums at Fort Adams on August 9 – 10
The Breakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty will perform at The JPT on Aug. 9, 2024
Gallery Sitka to host an exhibition featuring 15 National Association of Women Artists—MA Chapter artists
R&B band “The 40” to headline Newport’s NIMFest Concert Series
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow
Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, August 31 | Insignia
East Bay RI: In Portsmouth: This space is the place
East Bay RI: Wanted (again): Prevention coordinator for Portsmouth
NUWC: News - NUWC Division Newport welcomes Deputy Prime Minister of Australia for Aug. 5 visit
Smithsonian Magazine: A Herd of Life-Size Elephant Sculptures Is Marching Across America
United States Navy: SECNAV Del Toro Visits with Officer Candidates and Surface Warriors in Newport
WJAR: Residents demand action after fatal accident at Newport intersection