What's Up in Newport: Friday, August 16
On tap this weekend: Newport Paddle Festival, Black Ships Festival, Fools Rules Regatta, Ida Lewis Distance Race, and much more.
Good Morning! Today is Friday, August 16 - the 229th day of the year; 137 days remain in 2024.
🇺🇸 Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic nominee for Vice President, posed for photos before delivering a 17-minute speech focused on bringing joy back to American politics at a private fundraiser on the campus of Salve Regina University Thursday afternoon. Rhode Island Current has the story. Read More
📸 Newport City Council approved a three-year contract with Flock Safety Group on Wednesday night to implement five community safety cameras with automated license plate readers. Read More
💰 The Newport City Council postponed a vote on a $98.5 million bond resolution Wednesday night after concerns were raised about changes to project allocations and a lack of public input. Read More
⛵ On tap this weekend: Newport Paddle Festival, Black Ships Festival, Fools Rules Regatta, Ida Lewis Distance Race, and much more. Read more about what’s happening this weekend below;
Dozens of boats to participate in Ida Lewis Distance Race on August 16
Newport Paddle Festival will celebrate Rhode Island’s water sports on August 17
The Preservation Society of Newport County will celebrate the 50th anniversary of ‘Monumenta’ on August 17
Fools Rules Regatta: Jamestown’s iconic tradition returns on August 17
Newport Classical expands Community Concerts Series with a free Children’s Concert on August 17
Iconic Beatles tribute band ‘1964’ The Tribute to perform in Newport
Newport’s legendary NEE Jam takes over the King Park Gazebo for NIMFest on Sunday
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Drake Maye leads Patriots on 2 scoring drives in 14-13 preseason loss to Eagles
Rookie Drake Maye ran for a touchdown and led the New England Patriots on two of the team’s three scoring drives Thursday night in a 14-13 preseason loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Zach Eflin improves to 4-0 with Baltimore, pitches the Orioles past the Red Sox, 5-1
Zach Eflin pitched six impressive innings to improve to 4-0 since joining the Orioles, and Gunnar Henderson and Cedric Mullins homered in Baltimore’s 5-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.
‘Wild Imagination: Art and Animals in the Gilded Age’ opens at Rosecliff on Aug. 30
Over 100 animal-inspired artworks and objects to explore
NUWC Division Newport marine biologist studies fin whale stranding in Rhode Island
Monica DeAngelis, a marine mammal biologist in the Corporate Operations Department at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport and certified volunteer member of the Mystic Aquarium rescue team, hopes that through studies she conducted biologists and engineers can learn more about collisions between marine mammals and U.S. Navy vessels.
Sold-out Newport event with Walz exceeds expectations for Democratic fundraisers
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz posed for photos before delivering a 17-minute speech focused on bringing joy back to American politics at a private fundraiser on the campus of Salve Regina University Thursday afternoon.
Feds announce funding push for ropeless fishing gear that spares rare whales
New efforts to convert some types of commercial fishing to ropeless gear that is safer for rare whales will be supported by millions of dollars in funding, federal authorities said.
Newport Historical Society to celebrate $391,000 in federal funds for Wanton-Lyman Hazard House
Newport Historical Society will host U.S. Senator Jack Reed (D-RI) and community partners to celebrate a $300,000 federal earmark secured by Senator Reed and a $91,260 federal Preservation Planning grant from the U.S. National Park Service
77th reading of Washington’s letter at Touro Synagogue to honor religious freedom
On August 18, Touro Synagogue Foundation will partner with Congregation Jeshuat Israel to host the George Washington Letter Reading, an event honoring our nation’s heritage of religious freedom.
Movies and TV shows casting in Rhode Island
‘Dark Tide’ is casting in Newport.
Learn ‘how to talk to your dog’ at Middletown Public Library on Aug. 24
Get expert advice on understanding and caring for your dog
If you appreciate WUN and our coverage, please consider supporting our local independent newsroom by becoming a Supporter today or by making a one-time contribution!
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com
Newport City Council considers overhaul of Resident Parking Program
Newport City Council debates Tourism District, Accessory Dwelling Units in marathon meeting
Sold-out Newport event with Walz exceeds expectations for Democratic fundraisers
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 1 am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE around 6 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog after 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:55 am | Sunset: 7:42 pm | 13 hours and 47 minutes of sun.
High tide at 5:16 am & 5:48 pm | Low tide at 10:50 am.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 10.6 days, 82% lighting.
Things To Do
Black Ships Festival in Newport and Bristol
10 am to 11:15 am: Newport Black History Walking Tours
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
2 pm to 4 pm: Black Ships Festival – Sushi Sake Sail I at Goat Island Marina
3:30 pm: Fiber Arts Meet Up at Portsmouth Free Public Library
5 pm to 7:30 pm: “Heart Wide Open” Exhibition Opening at Sunlight Studios
6 pm: Newport Polo – Jamaican Team Meet & Greet Reception at Hotel Viking
6 pm: 2024 Tiverton Summer Concert Series: The Empty Pockets at Bulgarmarsh Park
8 pm: Judy Collins live at The JPT Film & Event Center
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Bally’s Tiverton: Live DJ at Center Bar at 8:30 pm
Blue Anchor Grill: Stephen Hodgman from 6 pm to 9 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 8 pm
Elks Club: PhenixAve Duo at 6 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant at The Atlantic Resort: Group Therapy from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Judy Collins live at 8 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Landing: John Erickson from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Jill Tereshka from 4 pm to 7 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music from 9:30 pm to 12 am
Narragansett Cafe: Blockhead from 8:30 pm to 12 am
Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm
Newport Harbor Island Resort: Live music at Torpedo Bar & Lounge from 6 pm to 9 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy at 9:30 pm
Ragged Island Brewing Company: Pete LaGrange & the Ghost Riders from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Vieste: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport County Government
No local meetings are scheduled.
What’s Up This Week + Weekend
What’s Up this week in Newport County: August 12 – 18
On tap this week/weekend: Newport Paddle Festival, Black Ships Festival, Fools Rules Regatta, Ida Lewis Distance Race, and much more.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule: Silver Shadow on August 28.
Further Reading + More Local Headlines
East Bay RI: In Portsmouth: ‘It’s kind of a fool’s regatta’
Salve Today: Archaeological field school discovers Ice Age artifacts in northern Maine
The Boston Globe: Preservation Society of Newport County fails the clean energy debate test
The Boston Globe: Walz hits all the right notes for this Rhode Islander
WJAR: Rhode Island Democrats say Walz appearance in Newport raised $650K
WLNE: Democratic VP candidate Tim Walz visits Newport for fundraiser