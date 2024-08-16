Good Morning! Today is Friday, August 16 - the 229th day of the year; 137 days remain in 2024.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic nominee for Vice President, posed for photos before delivering a 17-minute speech focused on bringing joy back to American politics at a private fundraiser on the campus of Salve Regina University Thursday afternoon.

Newport City Council approved a three-year contract with Flock Safety Group on Wednesday night to implement five community safety cameras with automated license plate readers.

The Newport City Council postponed a vote on a $98.5 million bond resolution Wednesday night after concerns were raised about changes to project allocations and a lack of public input.

On tap this weekend: Newport Paddle Festival, Black Ships Festival, Fools Rules Regatta, Ida Lewis Distance Race, and much more.

Rookie Drake Maye ran for a touchdown and led the New England Patriots on two of the team’s three scoring drives Thursday night in a 14-13 preseason loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Zach Eflin pitched six impressive innings to improve to 4-0 since joining the Orioles, and Gunnar Henderson and Cedric Mullins homered in Baltimore’s 5-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.

Over 100 animal-inspired artworks and objects to explore

Monica DeAngelis, a marine mammal biologist in the Corporate Operations Department at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport and certified volunteer member of the Mystic Aquarium rescue team, hopes that through studies she conducted biologists and engineers can learn more about collisions between marine mammals and U.S. Navy vessels.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz posed for photos before delivering a 17-minute speech focused on bringing joy back to American politics at a private fundraiser on the campus of Salve Regina University Thursday afternoon.

New efforts to convert some types of commercial fishing to ropeless gear that is safer for rare whales will be supported by millions of dollars in funding, federal authorities said.

Newport Historical Society will host U.S. Senator Jack Reed (D-RI) and community partners to celebrate a $300,000 federal earmark secured by Senator Reed and a $91,260 federal Preservation Planning grant from the U.S. National Park Service

On August 18, Touro Synagogue Foundation will partner with Congregation Jeshuat Israel to host the George Washington Letter Reading, an event honoring our nation’s heritage of religious freedom.

‘Dark Tide’ is casting in Newport.

Get expert advice on understanding and caring for your dog

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 1 am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE around 6 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog after 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:55 am | Sunset: 7:42 pm | 13 hours and 47 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:16 am & 5:48 pm | Low tide at 10:50 am.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 10.6 days, 82% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

What’s Up This Week + Weekend

On tap this week/weekend: Newport Paddle Festival, Black Ships Festival, Fools Rules Regatta, Ida Lewis Distance Race, and much more.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule: Silver Shadow on August 28.

