Celebrating 70 years, the sold-out Newport Jazz Festival begins today.
🐝 The Aquidneck Land Trust is hosting a walk-and-talk event at Spruce Acres Farm about wild, native bees and other pollinators. WUN’s Ruthie Wood has the story.
🎬 WUN’s Ken Abrams caught up with longtime Rhode Island filmmaker Michael Corrente and Director Kat Gueli to chat about their new film, “The Tributaries,” which deals with young adults’ mental health challenges. Read More
🎶 The 2024 Newport Jazz Festival begins today at Fort Adams State Park. Celebrating 70 years, the sold-out festival will feature performances by Andre 3000, Kamasi Washington, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Laufey, Robert Glasper, and more. There will be plenty of local musicians performing this weekend, including the RIMEA Jazz All-Stars, URI Jazz Collective, Newport Jazz Camp, Salve Dance, and more.
⚾ The Newport Gulls kicked off their 2024 NECBL playoff journey last night at Cardines Field with an exciting come-from-behind win against the Valley Blue Sox. Game 2 is set for tonight at 6:35 pm in Holyoke. If necessary, Game 3 would take place at 6:35 tomorrow night at Cardines Field. Read More
👉 On our coverage schedule today;
Ken and I will be covering the Newport Jazz Festival all weekend. If you’re out at the Fort for the fun, say hello if you see us!
and more….
⚓ Here’s a clip (with some fun Newport views) from the 1956 Newport Jazz Festival to put you in a jazzy mood. Enjoy your Friday!
On WhatsUpNewp.com
8-run 7th inning guides Newport Gulls to incredible comeback victory
When hope appeared lost, the Gulls responded with their best inning of the season, putting up a seven-piece en route to taking the lead.
Home on Atlantic Avenue in Newport sells for $4.6 million
According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the 3rd highest sale in Newport so far this year.
Peggy Guggenheim’s influence will be explored in Preservation Society of Newport County lecture
Preservation Society invites attendees to learn about the renowned artist and her impact on modern art.
New York ensemble to bring ‘Symphony of Laughter’ to Westerly
Parlando and conductor Ian Niederhoffer to perform at the United Theatre on August 24th
Campaign reports show potential rematch shaping up for 2026 R.I. governor’s race
With two years to go, McKee outraises Foulkes in Q2, but Foulkes maintains larger war chest
Michael Corrente produced film ‘The Tributaries’ to screen at the Rhode Island Film Festival August 8
We interview Corrente and Director Kat Gueli on new film that deals with young adults’ mental health challenges
Aquidneck Land Trust to host a wild bee walk and talk at Spruce Acres on August 3
Participants will learn all about native bees and helpful pollinators from URI Bee Lab’s Casey Johnson
Legendary folk hero Joan Baez made several stops in Newport recently
RIDOH recommends closure of Camp Fuller YMCA and Spouting Rock Beach Association
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain
Aquidneck Land Trust to host a wild bee walk and talk at Spruce Acres on August 3
The Street Project: Film screening and panel to address safer streets in Newport
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 11 pm. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low of around 71. South wind 5 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%—new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 7 kt after midnight. Scattered showers, mainly after 11 pm. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:41 am | Sunset: 8 pm | 14 hours and 18 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:58 am & 7:28 pm | Low tide at 1:15 am & 12:12 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.1 days, 6% lighting.
Things To Do
9:30 am to 10:30 am: Baby Playtime at Newport Public Library
10 am to 7:45 pm: Newport Jazz Festival at Fort Adams State Park
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
2:30 pm to 4:30 pm: Family Movie: The Tiger’s Apprentice at Newport Public Library
6 pm: 2024 Tiverton Summer Concert Series: New Providence Big Band at Bulgarmarsh Park
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Bally’s Tiverton: Live DJ at Center Bar at 8:30 pm
Blue Anchor Grill: Mark Flynn from 6 pm to 9 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Anita at 8 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant at The Atlantic Resort: Group Therapy from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Newport Jazz Festival After Dark at 9:30 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Landing: John Erickson from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Ricky Wade from 4 pm to 7 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music from 9:30 pm to 12 am
Narragansett Cafe: The Wright Brothers from 8:30 pm to 12 am
Newport Blues Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds at 9 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy at 9:30 pm
One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, Timeless from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
Ragged Island Brewing Company: Dave Alves from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
The Deck: Sean Rivers from 4 pm to 7 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Vieste’s Vino Wine Bar: Live music at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Newport: Newport Public Sculpture Commission at 9:30 am, Newport Canvassing Authority at 11:30 am
What’s Up This Week
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 29 – August 4
Newport Jazz Festival; Bridging The Gap: Jazz Dance and Music Festival; and more.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow
Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow
Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, August 31 | Insignia
