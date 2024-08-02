Good Morning!

🐝 The Aquidneck Land Trust is hosting a walk-and-talk event at Spruce Acres Farm about wild, native bees and other pollinators. WUN’s Ruthie Wood has the story.

🎬 WUN’s Ken Abrams caught up with longtime Rhode Island filmmaker Michael Corrente and Director Kat Gueli to chat about their new film, “The Tributaries,” which deals with young adults’ mental health challenges. Read More

🎶 The 2024 Newport Jazz Festival begins today at Fort Adams State Park. Celebrating 70 years, the sold-out festival will feature performances by Andre 3000, Kamasi Washington, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Laufey, Robert Glasper, and more. There will be plenty of local musicians performing this weekend, including the RIMEA Jazz All-Stars, URI Jazz Collective, Newport Jazz Camp, Salve Dance, and more.

⚾ The Newport Gulls kicked off their 2024 NECBL playoff journey last night at Cardines Field with an exciting come-from-behind win against the Valley Blue Sox. Game 2 is set for tonight at 6:35 pm in Holyoke. If necessary, Game 3 would take place at 6:35 tomorrow night at Cardines Field. Read More

Ken and I will be covering the Newport Jazz Festival all weekend. If you’re out at the Fort for the fun, say hello if you see us!

When hope appeared lost, the Gulls responded with their best inning of the season, putting up a seven-piece en route to taking the lead.

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the 3rd highest sale in Newport so far this year.

Preservation Society invites attendees to learn about the renowned artist and her impact on modern art.

Parlando and conductor Ian Niederhoffer to perform at the United Theatre on August 24th

With two years to go, McKee outraises Foulkes in Q2, but Foulkes maintains larger war chest

We interview Corrente and Director Kat Gueli on new film that deals with young adults’ mental health challenges

Participants will learn all about native bees and helpful pollinators from URI Bee Lab’s Casey Johnson

Weather

Today: Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 11 pm. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low of around 71. South wind 5 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%—new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 7 kt after midnight. Scattered showers, mainly after 11 pm. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:41 am | Sunset: 8 pm | 14 hours and 18 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:58 am & 7:28 pm | Low tide at 1:15 am & 12:12 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.1 days, 6% lighting.

