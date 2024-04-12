Good Morning! Today is Friday, April 12.

🆕 Rhode Island Public Transit Authority CEO Scott Avedisian submitted a letter of resignation to Gov. Dan McKee on Thursday, just two weeks after he was accused in a hit-and-run in a McDonald’s drive-thru in Warwick. Read More

🐕 The Potter League for Animals has stepped in to aid Pawtucket Animal Control in the aftermath of a significant hoarding case on Senate Street. On Thursday, ten dogs were safely transported from the Pawtucket Animal Shelter and entrusted to the Potter League's care. Read More

😮 Brown University has a quadball team, and they’re good. The team is division two, ranked 17 out of 39 colleges competing in the national tournament, the U.S. Quadball Cup. WUN’s Ruthie Wood, with the story - Root for the Home Team: Brown University’s Quadball team heads to the national U.S. Quadball Cup 2024.

🍕 The Providence Warwick Convention and Visitors Bureau presents the third annual Providence Pizza Week from April 14-20, 2024. The week of pizzas showcases the most scrumptious and creative pizza pies that pizza joints, restaurants, and even food trucks from across the state can dream up. WUN’s Ruthie Wood, with the story - That’s Amore: Providence Pizza Week returns April 14-20.

🎶 Salve Regina University will host Natasha Bedingfield and Ruston Kelly for their Spring Week concert this evening at the Rodgers Recreation Center. Tickets are currently on sale, and students can find them by visiting here for the concert. Tickets are priced at $15 for students and $25 for guests. More Info

What’s Up Today

Weather

Coastal Flood Advisory until April 12, 02:00 PM EDT

Wind Advisory until April 12, 02:00 PM EDT

Today: Showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers between noon and 3pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Areas of fog before 1pm. High near 58. Windy, with a south wind 20 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Marine Forecast

Gale Warning until April 12, 08:00 PM EDT

Today: SSE wind 21 to 24 kt becoming S 17 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 42 kt. Showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers between noon and 3pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Areas of fog before 1pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind 7 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 24 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 44°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:08 am | Sunset: 7:22 pm | 13 hours and 14 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:28 am & 11:53 pm | Low tide at 4:55 am & 4:31 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 3.7 days, 15% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

Coming Up This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week…

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Gunnar Henderson opened the Orioles’ six-run 10th with a two-run homer against Isaiah Campbell (0-1), scoring automatic runner Jackson Holliday.

Jalen Brunson scored 39 points in three quarters and the New York Knicks kept up their quest to finish with the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference by beating the Boston Celtics 118-109 on Thursday night.

NaBSCO to perform Brahms, Beethoven, and more at spring concert

Free program provides impartial facilitators for IEP/504 meetings

Newport Mental Health announced today that its 9th Annual Golf Tournament, “Drive for Mental Health,” returns to The Aquidneck Club on June 17, 2024.

The announcement came the same day as the RIPTA board of directors met behind closed doors to discuss Avedisian’s fate.

Rhode Island Commerce Corporation appoints new president and chief operating officer

The Potter League for Animals, known for its compassionate approach to animal welfare, has stepped in to aid Pawtucket Animal Control in the aftermath of a significant hoarding case on Senate Street.

The division two team competes at Round Rock, Texas, for the collegiate championship April 13-14

Over 30 pizza joints across Rhode Island compete with their pie-licious creations for best pizza

Reed & Whitehouse Continue Years-Long Effort to Upgrade Mt. Hope Bridge

Blithewold in Bloom show invites daffodil enthusiasts to compete and attend

No arrests were made during this time period.

Recent Local Obituaries

Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com

More Local Headlines

East Bay RI: Tiverton police: Six arrests, man cited for junk cars

Salve Today: Pell Center to host lecture with author of New York Times bestselling memoir 'Solito'