What's Up in Newport: Friday, April 12
Here's what's on tap for today around Newport; plus a look at all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
Good Morning! Today is Friday, April 12.
🆕 Rhode Island Public Transit Authority CEO Scott Avedisian submitted a letter of resignation to Gov. Dan McKee on Thursday, just two weeks after he was accused in a hit-and-run in a McDonald’s drive-thru in Warwick. Read More
🐕 The Potter League for Animals has stepped in to aid Pawtucket Animal Control in the aftermath of a significant hoarding case on Senate Street. On Thursday, ten dogs were safely transported from the Pawtucket Animal Shelter and entrusted to the Potter League's care. Read More
😮 Brown University has a quadball team, and they’re good. The team is division two, ranked 17 out of 39 colleges competing in the national tournament, the U.S. Quadball Cup. WUN’s Ruthie Wood, with the story - Root for the Home Team: Brown University’s Quadball team heads to the national U.S. Quadball Cup 2024.
🍕 The Providence Warwick Convention and Visitors Bureau presents the third annual Providence Pizza Week from April 14-20, 2024. The week of pizzas showcases the most scrumptious and creative pizza pies that pizza joints, restaurants, and even food trucks from across the state can dream up. WUN’s Ruthie Wood, with the story - That’s Amore: Providence Pizza Week returns April 14-20.
🎶 Salve Regina University will host Natasha Bedingfield and Ruston Kelly for their Spring Week concert this evening at the Rodgers Recreation Center. Tickets are currently on sale, and students can find them by visiting here for the concert. Tickets are priced at $15 for students and $25 for guests. More Info
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers between noon and 3pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Areas of fog before 1pm. High near 58. Windy, with a south wind 20 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: SSE wind 21 to 24 kt becoming S 17 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 42 kt. Showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers between noon and 3pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Areas of fog before 1pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: S wind 7 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 24 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 44°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:08 am | Sunset: 7:22 pm | 13 hours and 14 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:28 am & 11:53 pm | Low tide at 4:55 am & 4:31 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 3.7 days, 15% lighting.
Things To Do
Newport Daffodil Days throughout Newport County
9:30 am: Baby Playtime at Newport Public Library
6 pm: Sacred Song Kirtan Gathering With The Sacred Center Musicians at Common Fence Point Community Center
6 pm: Queer Trivia to benefit Born This Way Prom at Ragged Island Brewing
7 pm: newportFILM Presents Newport In This Together at The JPT
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Busker’s Irish Pub: Mike Warner & Friends at 9 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant: Stu Krous at 6 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Newport In This Together at 7 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: The Senders at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm
Newport Elks Lodge: Michelle Siegal and Don Farias at 6 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy at 9:30 pm
One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock at 5:30 pm, Timeless at 8:30 pm, late night DJ at 11:30 pm
Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Kate Virginia at 5:30 pm, Queer Trivia to benefit Born This Way Prom at 6 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: Brian Scott at 6 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
Vieste’s Vino Wine Bar: Live music at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Fire Department at 11 am
Newport: Housing Authority at 11 am, Board of Tax Appeals at 3 pm
Coming Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week…
Salve Regina University to host Natasha Bedingfield, Ruston Kelly for Spring Week concert
Rhode Island PBS Annual Fundraiser, Uncorked, Returns April 12
DEM has stocked more than 100 bodies of water with 60,000 fish ahead of Opening Day of Trout Season
Community invited to help clean up Fort Adams State Park at Sail Newport event
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Cowser hits first 2 big league homers, Orioles beat Red Sox 9-4 in 10 innings for 3-game sweep
Gunnar Henderson opened the Orioles’ six-run 10th with a two-run homer against Isaiah Campbell (0-1), scoring automatic runner Jackson Holliday.
Brunson scores 39 points, Knicks beat Celtics to keep up push for No. 2 seed in Eastern Conference
Jalen Brunson scored 39 points in three quarters and the New York Knicks kept up their quest to finish with the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference by beating the Boston Celtics 118-109 on Thursday night.
Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra to Present Spring Concert on April 28
NaBSCO to perform Brahms, Beethoven, and more at spring concert
Rep. Carson urges parents of students with IEPs, 504 plans to consider new state resource
Free program provides impartial facilitators for IEP/504 meetings
Newport Mental Health will host Annual Golf Tournament on June 17 at The Aquidneck Club
Newport Mental Health announced today that its 9th Annual Golf Tournament, “Drive for Mental Health,” returns to The Aquidneck Club on June 17, 2024.
Rhode Island transit chief resigns after he’s accused in a hit-and-run at a McDonald’s drive-thru
The announcement came the same day as the RIPTA board of directors met behind closed doors to discuss Avedisian’s fate.
Rhode Island’s New Commerce Chief: Jim Bennett
Rhode Island Commerce Corporation appoints new president and chief operating officer
Potter League for Animals assists in rescue efforts for ten dogs from large-scale Pawtucket hoarding case
The Potter League for Animals, known for its compassionate approach to animal welfare, has stepped in to aid Pawtucket Animal Control in the aftermath of a significant hoarding case on Senate Street.
Root for the Home Team: Brown University’s Quadball team heads to the national U.S. Quadball Cup 2024
The division two team competes at Round Rock, Texas, for the collegiate championship April 13-14
That’s Amore: Providence Pizza Week returns April 14-20
Over 30 pizza joints across Rhode Island compete with their pie-licious creations for best pizza
Mount Hope Bridge will see major updates thanks to new federal funding
Reed & Whitehouse Continue Years-Long Effort to Upgrade Mt. Hope Bridge
Blithewold in Bloom: Daffodils dazzle on April 20-21
Blithewold in Bloom show invites daffodil enthusiasts to compete and attend
Rhode Island bill would inform parents about ABLE accounts
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: April 10 – 11
No arrests were made during this time period.
Recent Local Obituaries
