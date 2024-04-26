What's Up in Newport: Friday, April 26
Here's what's on tap for today around Newport; plus a look at all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
Good Morning & Happy Friday!
On this day in 1718, Esek Hopkins was born in Scituate, Rhode Island to a prominent Rhode Island family. Hopkins became a merchant and sea captain and in 1764, was in command of the slave ship Sally, known for a disastrous 15-month voyage that resulted in the death of 109 out of 196 slaves on board. The tragedy led many in Rhode Island (including Moses Brown) to become opponents of the slave trade. Read More
Tommy Plymesser, a gentle and soundly anchored soul, greeted the world just over 100 years ago during his home-birthed arrival on – ironically – Farewell Street in Newport. Gerry Goldstein’s latest WUN column is here - A steady hand, in war and the composing room.
Breaking news tells us that pharmacy professionals at two CVS corporate retail stores in Rhode Island, in Wakefield, and Westerly want to join The Pharmacy Guild, a trade union that represents pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, joining their colleagues from around the country who are engaging in similar union activities at CVS and Walgreens Boots Alliance – and other companies as well. Emergency room physicians, anesthesiologists, and medical residents are unionizing — and striking — as well. What’s going on here? Dr. Michael Fine’s latest WUN column is here - What’s Crazy About Unionizing Healthcare Workers
Newport Superintendent of Schools Colleen Burns Jermain will join WhatsUpNewp for her monthly one-on-one live virtual video conversation today at 1:30 pm to discuss issues ranging from Rogers High School construction to the proposed school budget. Read More/Tune In To Conversation
What’s Up Today
Weather
Freeze Warning in effect from April 26, 2:00 AM until April 26, 8:00 AM
Today: Patchy frost before 8 am. Otherwise, it is sunny, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 36. South wind around seven mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt will become S 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. It will be sunny. Seas will be 1 ft or less.
Tonight: S wind around 6 kt, becoming WSW after midnight. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 48°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:47 am | Sunset: 7:38 pm | 13 hours and 50 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:05 am & 10:18 pm | Low tide at 3:39 am & 3:22 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 16.7 days, 96% lighting.
Things To Do
Newport Daffodil Days throughout Newport County
Aquidneck Island Earth Week across Aquidneck Island
9:30 am to 11 am: Baby Playtime at Newport Public Library
11 am to 5:30 pm: Sip N’ Shop at Sara Campbell
6 pm to 7 pm: Last Friday Social at Newport Pride Center
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Blue Anchor Grille: John Erikson from 6 pm to 9 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Mike Warner & Friends at 9 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant: Phenix Ave from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Wicked Little Letters at 4:30 pm, La Chimera at 7:30 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: The Noyz from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy at 9:30 pm
One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, Sugarbabies from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Chris & Diane Myers from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Quencher: Comedy Night from 9 pm to 11:30 pm
The Reef: Mark Flynn from 6 pm to 9 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos from 7:30 pm to 12:30 am
Vieste’s Vino Wine Bar: Live music at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Bike Path Committee at 11 am
Coming Up This Weekend
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Patriots select quarterback Drake Maye with No. 3 pick in NFL draft
If Maye was feeling the weight of being the quarterback to attempt to revive the six-time Super Bowl champions in the post-Bill Belichick era, he didn’t show it.
Sen. Ujifusa and Rep. Kislak introduce bills to protect independent local pharmacies
Sen. Linda Ujifusa and Rep. Rebecca Kislak have introduced a pair of bills to protect Rhode Island’s independent pharmacies as well as consumer choice for prescription drugs.
José Ramírez hits grand slam, AL-leading Guardians beat Red Sox 6-4
José Ramírez belted his sixth career grand slam and had three hits, Will Brennan added a solo homer and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Boston Red Sox 6-4 on Thursday.
Art in Full Bloom: Norman Bird Sanctuary celebrates 75th Anniversary with Paint Paradise: Plein Air Day and Benefit Show
On Saturday, April 20, the Norman Bird Sanctuary welcomed over 40 artists for its inaugural Paint Paradise: Plein Air Day followed by a successful evening benefit show.
$28 million in funding will support 12 community learning centers across Rhode Island
Newport and Middletown to receive $2.9 million to make improvements to the Florence Gray Center for a joint Newport-Middletown Community Center that will support and expand programming in the areas of student learning, workforce development and health monitoring and services.
Historians to illuminate African-heritage advancement in Gilded Age Rhode Island
Rhode Island Black Heritage Society scholars Theresa “Soni” Guzmán Stokes and Keith Stokes will trace this story from the Free African Union Society founded in 1780 to the formation of Colored Women Clubs during the Gilded Age.
Dr. Michael Fine: What’s Crazy About Unionizing Healthcare Workers
Are we crazy to let healthcare professionals unionize? Nope. We’d be crazy not to support them every step of the way.
What’s Up in Newport this Weekend: April 26 – 28
Independent Bookstore Day, Albro Woods Work Party, I Scream! Social, and more!
Recent Local Obituaries
