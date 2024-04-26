Good Morning & Happy Friday!

On this day in 1718, Esek Hopkins was born in Scituate, Rhode Island to a prominent Rhode Island family. Hopkins became a merchant and sea captain and in 1764, was in command of the slave ship Sally, known for a disastrous 15-month voyage that resulted in the death of 109 out of 196 slaves on board. The tragedy led many in Rhode Island (including Moses Brown) to become opponents of the slave trade. Read More

Tommy Plymesser, a gentle and soundly anchored soul, greeted the world just over 100 years ago during his home-birthed arrival on – ironically – Farewell Street in Newport. Gerry Goldstein’s latest WUN column is here - A steady hand, in war and the composing room.

Breaking news tells us that pharmacy professionals at two CVS corporate retail stores in Rhode Island, in Wakefield, and Westerly want to join The Pharmacy Guild, a trade union that represents pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, joining their colleagues from around the country who are engaging in similar union activities at CVS and Walgreens Boots Alliance – and other companies as well. Emergency room physicians, anesthesiologists, and medical residents are unionizing — and striking — as well. What’s going on here? Dr. Michael Fine’s latest WUN column is here - What’s Crazy About Unionizing Healthcare Workers

Newport Superintendent of Schools Colleen Burns Jermain will join WhatsUpNewp for her monthly one-on-one live virtual video conversation today at 1:30 pm to discuss issues ranging from Rogers High School construction to the proposed school budget. Read More/Tune In To Conversation

Freeze Warning in effect from April 26, 2:00 AM until April 26, 8:00 AM

Today: Patchy frost before 8 am. Otherwise, it is sunny, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 36. South wind around seven mph.

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt will become S 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. It will be sunny. Seas will be 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind around 6 kt, becoming WSW after midnight. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 48°F.

Sunrise: 5:47 am | Sunset: 7:38 pm | 13 hours and 50 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:05 am & 10:18 pm | Low tide at 3:39 am & 3:22 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 16.7 days, 96% lighting.

Jamestown: Jamestown Bike Path Committee at 11 am

American Naval Officer and Slave Trader

If Maye was feeling the weight of being the quarterback to attempt to revive the six-time Super Bowl champions in the post-Bill Belichick era, he didn’t show it.

Emmanuel Community hosting big band concert to raise funds for new accessibility ramp

Sen. Linda Ujifusa and Rep. Rebecca Kislak have introduced a pair of bills to protect Rhode Island’s independent pharmacies as well as consumer choice for prescription drugs.

José Ramírez belted his sixth career grand slam and had three hits, Will Brennan added a solo homer and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Boston Red Sox 6-4 on Thursday.

Signup event to be held at Portsmouth Free Public Library on May 1

Metered & Residential Parking Programs Return

On Saturday, April 20, the Norman Bird Sanctuary welcomed over 40 artists for its inaugural Paint Paradise: Plein Air Day followed by a successful evening benefit show.

Newport and Middletown to receive $2.9 million to make improvements to the Florence Gray Center for a joint Newport-Middletown Community Center that will support and expand programming in the areas of student learning, workforce development and health monitoring and services.

Rhode Island Black Heritage Society scholars Theresa “Soni” Guzmán Stokes and Keith Stokes will trace this story from the Free African Union Society founded in 1780 to the formation of Colored Women Clubs during the Gilded Age.

Lippitt House Museum to offer guided tours highlighting 19th-century family and servants

Are we crazy to let healthcare professionals unionize? Nope. We’d be crazy not to support them every step of the way.

Independent Bookstore Day, Albro Woods Work Party, I Scream! Social, and more!

