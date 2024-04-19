Friday, April 19, 2024

🌿 Aquidneck Community Table is hosting a spring garden cleanup event as a part of Aquidneck Island Earth Week. The event will occur on the Aquidneck Land Trust property off Elizabeth Lane in Middletown. WUN’s Ruthie Wood, with the story - Growing for good: Aquidneck Community Table hosts a spring cleanup educational and advocacy event in support of sustainable local foods and food justice

🏆 Throughout April, Newport has blossomed into a vibrant sea of yellow and stores and businesses have embraced the spirit of spring with the Annual Daffodil Days Window Decorating Contest, organized by Newport in Bloom. On Thursday, Newport In Bloom announced the 2024 Window Decorating winners.

♻️ Save The Date: The City of Newport’s annual Spring Recycling Day is set for Saturday, April 27, from 8 am to 12 noon at Easton’s Beach! More Details

🆕 After a four-and-a-half-year multiphase project, Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. will reopen its doors with a new tasting room, outdoor bar and event space at noon today. Read More

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: Showers, mainly after 2 am. Patchy fog after 4 am. Low around 45. South wind 6 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%—new precipitation amounts to less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Today: ENE wind 6 to 10 kt, becoming SSE in the afternoon. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSE wind 5 to 8 kt. Showers, mainly after 2 am. Patchy fog after 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 44°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:58 am | Sunset: 7:30 pm | 13 hours and 32 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:50 am & 6:08 pm | Low tide at 11:41 am & 11:52 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 10.4 days, 79% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

Fort Adams: Fort Adams Foundation at 2 pm

Coming Up This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week…

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Registrants can work as a volunteer gardener, participate in a scavenger hunt, or learn about the island’s food forest initiative in this Aquidneck Island Earth Week event

Carlos Carrasco gave up two runs in 5 2/3 solid innings and Andrés Giménez had two RBIs to lead the Cleveland Guardians to a 5-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.

Collectively, the 28 clubs that will contest the seventh edition of the Resolute Cup, a Corinthian Championship for U.S. Yacht Clubs, this coming September check all three boxes.

People’s Credit Union makes donation to support Narrow River Preservation Association

Senate resolution honors the contributions of the US Navy Construction Force, also known as the Seabees, on their 82nd anniversary

The 2024 NFL draft represents the next chapter in the remaking of the New England Patriots.

Middletown Police Officers to participate in Police Unity Tour to honor fallen officers

President Joe Biden scooped up endorsements from at least 15 members of the Kennedy political family during a campaign stop Thursday as he aims to undermine Donald Trump and marginalize the candidacy of independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Jazz is the focus at April 28 Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame Inductions and concert

Rhode Island communities can apply for grants to expand learning opportunities beyond the traditional school year

It’s now time to vote for The People’s Choice

Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority financial condition upgraded to A+ by S&P

Recent Local Obituaries

Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com

Further Reading

ecoRI News: Fossil Fuel Guard Dog is Top Dog Climate Menace

Rhode Island Monthly: Where to Eat Now in Rhode Island

WLNE: WaterFire releases full season schedule

WLNE: Portsmouth's Kylie Swider Commits to Transfer to Stonehill