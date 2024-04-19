What's Up in Newport: Friday, April 19
Here's what's on tap for today around Newport; plus a look at all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
Friday, April 19, 2024
🌿 Aquidneck Community Table is hosting a spring garden cleanup event as a part of Aquidneck Island Earth Week. The event will occur on the Aquidneck Land Trust property off Elizabeth Lane in Middletown. WUN’s Ruthie Wood, with the story - Growing for good: Aquidneck Community Table hosts a spring cleanup educational and advocacy event in support of sustainable local foods and food justice
🏆 Throughout April, Newport has blossomed into a vibrant sea of yellow and stores and businesses have embraced the spirit of spring with the Annual Daffodil Days Window Decorating Contest, organized by Newport in Bloom. On Thursday, Newport In Bloom announced the 2024 Window Decorating winners.
♻️ Save The Date: The City of Newport’s annual Spring Recycling Day is set for Saturday, April 27, from 8 am to 12 noon at Easton’s Beach! More Details
🆕 After a four-and-a-half-year multiphase project, Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. will reopen its doors with a new tasting room, outdoor bar and event space at noon today. Read More
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tonight: Showers, mainly after 2 am. Patchy fog after 4 am. Low around 45. South wind 6 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%—new precipitation amounts to less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Marine Forecast
Today: ENE wind 6 to 10 kt, becoming SSE in the afternoon. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SSE wind 5 to 8 kt. Showers, mainly after 2 am. Patchy fog after 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 44°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:58 am | Sunset: 7:30 pm | 13 hours and 32 minutes of sun.
High tide at 5:50 am & 6:08 pm | Low tide at 11:41 am & 11:52 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 10.4 days, 79% lighting.
Things To Do
Newport Daffodil Days throughout Newport County
9:30 am to 5:30 pm: Sip N' Shop at J.R. McLaughlin
10 am to 4 pm: Plant Swap at Newport Public Library
10 am to 7 pm: My Best Friend's Closet Consignment Spring 2024 Sale at The Elks
2 pm to 5 pm: Film Series - 2024 Oscar Nominees at Newport Public Library
7:30 pm to 9:30 pm: Come Rain or Come Shine: Student Choreography Showcase at Casino Theatre
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Blue Anchor Grille: Michelle Saylors Music from 6 pm to 9 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Mike Warner & Friends at 9 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant: Group Therapy from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: One Life at 4:30 pm, Problemista at 7:30 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Los Duderinos from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy at 9:30 pm
One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, Jeff Rosen Duo from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
Ragged Island Brewing Co.: The Naticks from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: Randy Robbins from 6 pm to 9 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos from 7:30 pm to 12:30 am
Vieste’s Vino Wine Bar: Live music at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Fort Adams: Fort Adams Foundation at 2 pm
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Growing for good: Aquidneck Community Table hosts a spring cleanup educational and advocacy event in support of sustainable local foods and food justice
Registrants can work as a volunteer gardener, participate in a scavenger hunt, or learn about the island’s food forest initiative in this Aquidneck Island Earth Week event
Carrasco pitches solid into the 6th inning and the Guardians beat the Red Sox 5-4
Carlos Carrasco gave up two runs in 5 2/3 solid innings and Andrés Giménez had two RBIs to lead the Cleveland Guardians to a 5-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.
Ideal mix of new and familiar faces to compete for 2024 Resolute Cup
Collectively, the 28 clubs that will contest the seventh edition of the Resolute Cup, a Corinthian Championship for U.S. Yacht Clubs, this coming September check all three boxes.
People’s Credit Union donates $2,000 to Narrow River Preservation Association
People’s Credit Union makes donation to support Narrow River Preservation Association
Resolution introduced by Rhode Island delegation to honor contributions of Seabees
Senate resolution honors the contributions of the US Navy Construction Force, also known as the Seabees, on their 82nd anniversary
The Patriots enter the NFL draft needing a QB, but could trade down to fill other needs
The 2024 NFL draft represents the next chapter in the remaking of the New England Patriots.
Middletown police officers to participate in Police Unity Tour
Middletown Police Officers to participate in Police Unity Tour to honor fallen officers
Kennedy family makes ‘crystal clear’ its Biden endorsement in attempt to deflate RFK Jr.’s candidacy
President Joe Biden scooped up endorsements from at least 15 members of the Kennedy political family during a campaign stop Thursday as he aims to undermine Donald Trump and marginalize the candidacy of independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Four to be inducted into the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame on April 28
Jazz is the focus at April 28 Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame Inductions and concert
Rhode Island grants to extend learning beyond school year
Rhode Island communities can apply for grants to expand learning opportunities beyond the traditional school year
Newport In Bloom announces 2024 Daffodil Days window decorating winners
It’s now time to vote for The People’s Choice
Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority’s financial condition upgraded to A+
Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority financial condition upgraded to A+ by S&P
Recent Local Obituaries
