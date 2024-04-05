Friday, April 5, 2024.

🚧 Traffic Alert: Beginning tonight at 5 pm and ending Monday at 7 am, RIDOT is scheduled to close the left lanes on Route 138 East and West, between the Pell Bridge and JT Connell Highway in Newport, to remove and replace the center median, which is part of the ongoing Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project. Read More

🛑 Cliff Walk Closure: Another portion of the Cliff Walk has been closed out of an abundance of caution following the discovery of a sinkhole. The roughly ¼ mile-long closure, which extends from the tunnel due east of Clarendon Court to the stairs leading to the Miramar sidewalk, is part of the Cliff Walk’s more rugged southern section. Read More

👉 Deadline: Today is the final day to preorder your Rose Island Lighthouse license plate to support Rose Island! More Info & Order Form

💐 Save The Date: This year’s Newport Flower Show, which will be held June 21-23, marks its return to Rosecliff after a one-year sojourn to Marble House with the theme “At Home.” Tickets go on sale to the public today. Read More

🌷 Wicked Tulips: “April showers bring May flowers,” or so the saying goes. But Rhode Islanders don’t need to wait until May to enjoy colorful, sweet-scented blooms, for April is the time of the tulips. WUN’s Ruthie Wood with more from Wicked Tulips Flowers Farm - Happiness comes in the form of tulips

🌼 Gettin’ Daffy: Speaking of flowers, brace yourselves for an explosion of floral euphoria as Newport gears up for the grand re-awakening of 1,450,000 daffodils during the 13th Annual Newport Daffodil Days, scheduled for April 6 to 28. Schedule of Events

🍔 Mission: Mission Mornings starts back up this Saturday at Mission in Middletown. Spring hours will be Saturday and Sunday from 7 am to 12 pm. There will be Egg Sandwiches, Mimosas, and Coffee.

“We are SUPER excited to announce that the guys behind No Vacancy Coffee will be here the entire season for a coffee residency. A full menu of lattes, cappuccinos, etc. etc.,” Anna Burnley, co-owner of Mission, tells What’sUpNewp. “At Utility, we've been carrying our very own Utility x No Vacancy coffee blend, and we will be using these beans for coffee service. Stellar coffee”!

🗓️ Weekend Planner: On tap this weekend are Newport Daffodil Days Opening Ceremonies, the Annual Daffy Dog Paw-Rade, free admission to Newport Mansions for Newport County residents, the Newport Night Run, and more! Weekend Roundup

👏 Best of Luck: Eighteen students from Portsmouth Abbey School will sing in the National Concert at New York City’s Carnegie Hall on Saturday, April 6. Read More

Students will sing in the National Concert at New York City’s Carnegie Hall on Saturday, April 6. Above: (Back l-r) Ms. Mary Catherine Pietropaoli, Noah, Odunayo, Lucy, Aralyn, Charlotte, Julius, Hans, Nate and Mr. Michael Carnaroli. (Middle l-r) Maggie, Alaina, Adel, and Rebecca. (Front l-r) Steven, Lorna, Piper, Joy, Jasmine and Dani. Credit: Portsmouth Abbey School

Weather

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low of around 37. West wind 10 to 13 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today: W wind 11 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: W wind 9 to 11 kt. A slight chance of rain after 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 39°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:20 am | Sunset: 7:15 pm | 12 hours and 55 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:29 am & 5:57 pm | Low tide at 11:36 am & 11:53 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 25.3 days, 19% lighting.

Newport: Newport Public Sculpture Commission at 9:30 am

