What's Up in Newport: Friday, April 5
A look at the latest What'sUpNewp headlines and a roundup of all that's happening out there today.
Friday, April 5, 2024.
🚧 Traffic Alert: Beginning tonight at 5 pm and ending Monday at 7 am, RIDOT is scheduled to close the left lanes on Route 138 East and West, between the Pell Bridge and JT Connell Highway in Newport, to remove and replace the center median, which is part of the ongoing Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project. Read More
🛑 Cliff Walk Closure: Another portion of the Cliff Walk has been closed out of an abundance of caution following the discovery of a sinkhole. The roughly ¼ mile-long closure, which extends from the tunnel due east of Clarendon Court to the stairs leading to the Miramar sidewalk, is part of the Cliff Walk’s more rugged southern section. Read More
👉 Deadline: Today is the final day to preorder your Rose Island Lighthouse license plate to support Rose Island! More Info & Order Form
💐 Save The Date: This year’s Newport Flower Show, which will be held June 21-23, marks its return to Rosecliff after a one-year sojourn to Marble House with the theme “At Home.” Tickets go on sale to the public today. Read More
🌷 Wicked Tulips: “April showers bring May flowers,” or so the saying goes. But Rhode Islanders don’t need to wait until May to enjoy colorful, sweet-scented blooms, for April is the time of the tulips. WUN’s Ruthie Wood with more from Wicked Tulips Flowers Farm - Happiness comes in the form of tulips
🌼 Gettin’ Daffy: Speaking of flowers, brace yourselves for an explosion of floral euphoria as Newport gears up for the grand re-awakening of 1,450,000 daffodils during the 13th Annual Newport Daffodil Days, scheduled for April 6 to 28. Schedule of Events
🍔 Mission: Mission Mornings starts back up this Saturday at Mission in Middletown. Spring hours will be Saturday and Sunday from 7 am to 12 pm. There will be Egg Sandwiches, Mimosas, and Coffee.
“We are SUPER excited to announce that the guys behind No Vacancy Coffee will be here the entire season for a coffee residency. A full menu of lattes, cappuccinos, etc. etc.,” Anna Burnley, co-owner of Mission, tells What’sUpNewp. “At Utility, we've been carrying our very own Utility x No Vacancy coffee blend, and we will be using these beans for coffee service. Stellar coffee”!
🗓️ Weekend Planner: On tap this weekend are Newport Daffodil Days Opening Ceremonies, the Annual Daffy Dog Paw-Rade, free admission to Newport Mansions for Newport County residents, the Newport Night Run, and more! Weekend Roundup
👏 Best of Luck: Eighteen students from Portsmouth Abbey School will sing in the National Concert at New York City’s Carnegie Hall on Saturday, April 6. Read More
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low of around 37. West wind 10 to 13 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: W wind 11 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: W wind 9 to 11 kt. A slight chance of rain after 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 39°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:20 am | Sunset: 7:15 pm | 12 hours and 55 minutes of sun.
High tide at 5:29 am & 5:57 pm | Low tide at 11:36 am & 11:53 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 25.3 days, 19% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am: A is for Art at Newport Public Library
2 pm: Film Series – 2024 Oscar Nominees at Newport Public Library
3 pm: Aloha Couples Retreat Tasting at Recharge Newport
4 pm: Give Back Night supporting Portsmouth High School Football at Newport Vineyards
6:30 pm: LoveBash for Animals at Wyndham Newport at the Atlantic Resort
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Busker’s Irish Pub: Mike Warner & Friends at 9 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant: Lainey Dionne at 6 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: The Taste of Things at 4:30 pm, Ennio at 7:30 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy at 9:30 pm
One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock at 5:30 pm, Never In Vegas at 8 pm, late night DJ at 11:30 pm
Portsmouth Publick House: Michelle Siegal and Don Farias at 6:30 pm
Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Dave Alves at 5:30 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: Mel at 6 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
Vieste’s Vino Wine Bar: Live music at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Newport: Newport Public Sculpture Commission at 9:30 am
Coming Up This Week
What’s Up this Weekend: Newport Daffodil Days, Newport County Days, Newport Night Run, and more
The 74th Annual RI Home Show returns April 4 – 7 to the RI Convention Center
Update: Lane closures planned for Route 138 at RIDOT’s Pell Bridge Ramps Project have been postponed to April 5 – 8
Mansions to offer free admission to Newport County residents on April 6 – 7
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Rep. Carson to host a Constituent Meeting on April 16
The Representative will cover current legislation being debated at the State House, the two study commissions she chairs, and will be available to discuss any issues or concerns constituents may have
April nor’easter with heavy, wet snow pounds Northeast, knocks out power to hundreds of thousands
A major spring storm brought heavy snow, rain and high winds to the Northeast into Thursday, downing trees and power lines and leaving nearly 700,000 homes and businesses without power at some point. A woman was reported killed by a falling tree in a New York City suburb.
Bruins beat Hurricanes 4-1 in matchup of playoff-bound teams
Brad Marchand had the game’s first goal for the 400th of his career, Hampus Lindholm added an empty-netter and Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves for Boston.
After flight delay, defending champion UConn arrives in Arizona for Final Four in middle of night
A series of setbacks delaying the Huskies’ trip to the Final Four in Arizona was tough for the UConn coach to take.
Newport Flower Show returns to Rosecliff June 21 – 23; tickets go on sale on April 5
This year’s show, June 21-23, marks its return to Rosecliff after a one-year sojourn to Marble House with the theme “At Home.”
Rhode Island FC to face Charlotte Independence in the third round of Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
Club to face USL League One competition for first time in Open Cup debut
Another endangered right whale dies after a collision with a ship off the East Coast
An increasingly deadly year for the endangered North Atlantic right whale got worse this week when another member of the species was killed in a collision with a ship, federal authorities said Thursday.
ALS drug will be pulled from US market after study showed patients didn’t benefit
The maker of a drug for Lou Gehrig’s disease that recently failed in a large study said Thursday it will pull the medicine from the market, acknowledging it didn’t help patients with the deadly neurological condition.
Happiness comes in the form of tulips
Wicked Tulips Flower Farm prepares to open for the season
Southern portion of Cliff Walk closed for repairs
The roughly ¼ mile-long closure, which extends from the tunnel due east of Clarendon Court to the stairs leading to the Miramar sidewalk, is part of the Cliff Walk’s more rugged southern section.
What’s Up this Weekend: Newport Daffodil Days, Newport County Days, Newport Night Run, and more
On tap April 5 – 7, Newport Daffodil Days Opening Ceremonies, Annual Daffy Dog Paw-Rade, Newport County Days, Newport Night Run, and more!
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com
Rhode Island encourages residents to fly state flags in honor of Rhode Island Independence Day
$8.8 million sale of industrial warehouse and office space in Cranston sets new record
More Local Headlines
East Bay RI: Little Compton drafts hazard, flood plan update
ecoRI News: Revival of Defunct Board Could Debunk Notion That Affordable Housing, Land Preservation Don’t Mix
NUWC: Two NUWC Division Newport employees receive award from Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems
WJAR: Drastic difference between a total vs. partial solar eclipse