>> Yesterday, the Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District (ERICD) announced it was awarded an urban agriculture conservation grant through a partnership with the National Association of Conservation Districts and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service to boost technical capacity nationwide. With the funding, ERICD will install a pollinator garden at the Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm, located at Cloverbud Ranch in Portsmouth. Future on-site program activities include workshops, nutrition education with community partners, ‘Pollinator Month’ activities, educational signage, and trail walks. Full Story

>. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea will join What’s Up Newp today at 1 pm for a live virtual video conversation. Wath live as it happens on whatsupnewp.com.

>> Meet the newest member of the Salve Regina family….

In the coming months, the Salve Regina University campus community will meet the newest member of the Salve Regina family: a 5-month-old Labrador retriever who has been selected as the University’s first-ever community resource dog. Story via Salve Today

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Wednesday, April 7

Weather Forecast

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north after midnight.

Marine Forecast

Today - NNW wind around 6 kt becoming NE in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 43°F

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:17 am | Sunset: 7:18 pm | 13 hours of sun.

High tide at 5:19 am & 5:43 pm | Low tide at 11:58 am.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 25 days, 23% lighting.

Things To Do

Newport Daffodil Days

5:30 pm to 7 pm – Somm 101 at Nomi Park

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Newport

5 pm – Newport City Council

Middletown

6 pm – Middletown Planning Board

Portsmouth

Jamestown

7 pm – Jamestown Planning Commission

Little Compton

7 pm – Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust

General Assembly approves Act on Climate Bill

Newport Art Museum to host a virtual art excursion to the Reynolda House Museum

Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District receives urban agriculture conservation grant

“Set Break” Livestream April 10th to benefit mental health and wellness resources for musicians

Governor McKee re-opens applications for the Wavemaker Fellowship program

Now Hiring: 160+ job opportunities available in and around Newport right now (April 6)

Home on Plimpton Road in Westerly sells for $1.95 million

The Latest: COVID-19 / Vaccine

News | Data | Vaccine Info & Registration | Reopening RI | Travel Restrictions

