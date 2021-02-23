What's Up in Newport County Today: Tuesday, February 23
A look at what's happening, new, and to do in Newport County today.
Good Morning,
~ If you had a vaccination appointment scheduled today at the Cranston Senior Center, Swift Community Center, or Wester Warwick Civic Center, your appointment is being rescheduled.
~ Over 65 years of age and looking for a vaccine appointment? For the two state-wide pods (Cranston and Providence), new appointments are made available on the site around 9 am each day. Visit www.vaccinateri.org for more info or to register.
~ The Pell School addition is moving forward! On Monday, the School Building Committee (SBC) voted unanimously to recommend the team of Behan Brothers Construction and Studio JAED as the Pell School Design-Build team to the Newport School Committee.
~ Newport City Council will be hosting a workshop today at 5 pm with the Planning Board and Smart Growth America to discuss equitable development in Newport.
~ Food News: Benjamin’s Raw Bar reopens for the season on March 1, Giusto on March 3.
What’s Up in Newport County Today
Happy Birthday today to Stella Martin and Tiffany Lynn Jones.
Weather Forecast
Today - A chance of showers, mainly between 2 pm and 5 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 41. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight - Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 33. West wind 9 to 13 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - WSW wind 7 to 11 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. A chance of showers, mainly between 4 pm and 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - W wind 8 to 11 kt. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
The current water temperature in Newport is 37°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:27 am | Sunset: 5:30 pm
High tide at 4:28 am & 4:55 pm | Low tide at 10:59 am & 10:28 pm
Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 10 days, 80% lighting
Things To Do
2 pm - Tiverton Farmers Market
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room - All Weekend
City & Government
12 pm - Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor's Bureau dba Discover Newport
5 pm - Newport City Council
6 pm - Newport Tree Commission
6:30 pm - Portsmouth School Committee
7 pm - Tiverton School Committee
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) - Nothing Scheduled
COVID-19
Data as of Feb. 22.
One More Thing
We’ve made it to the other side of 11. Today we will have 11 hours and 3 minutes of sun. Spring and warmer days are near.
Have a great Tuesday,
~ Ryan
