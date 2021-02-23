What's Up in Newport County Today: Tuesday, February 23

Good Morning,

~ If you had a vaccination appointment scheduled today at the Cranston Senior Center, Swift Community Center, or Wester Warwick Civic Center, your appointment is being rescheduled.

~ Over 65 years of age and looking for a vaccine appointment? For the two state-wide pods (Cranston and Providence), new appointments are made available on the site around 9 am each day. Visit www.vaccinateri.org for more info or to register.

~ The Pell School addition is moving forward! On Monday, the School Building Committee (SBC) voted unanimously to recommend the team of Behan Brothers Construction and Studio JAED as the Pell School Design-Build team to the Newport School Committee.

~ Newport City Council will be hosting a workshop today at 5 pm with the Planning Board and Smart Growth America to discuss equitable development in Newport.

~ Food News: Benjamin’s Raw Bar reopens for the season on March 1, Giusto on March 3.

Photo of the day andrewj_brooks - Snow-covered mornings. Tag your photos on Instagram with #whatsupnewp for a chance to be featured here.

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Happy Birthday today to Stella Martin and Tiffany Lynn Jones.

Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement

Today - A chance of showers, mainly between 2 pm and 5 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 41. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 33. West wind 9 to 13 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - WSW wind 7 to 11 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. A chance of showers, mainly between 4 pm and 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - W wind 8 to 11 kt. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 37°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:27 am | Sunset: 5:30 pm

High tide at 4:28 am & 4:55 pm | Low tide at 10:59 am & 10:28 pm

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 10 days, 80% lighting

Nomi Park invites you to the club | - Advertisement -

Things To Do

2 pm - Tiverton Farmers Market

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room - All Weekend

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) - Nothing Scheduled

Advertise In This Newsletter

The Latest WUN Headlines

NPAC presents Classical Guitarist Victor Main in free online performance

Secretary of State Gorbea named to DHS Election Security Group

Op-Ed: Vote yes for housing – Bond Question #3

Federal shipping delays impacting COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Rhode Island

‘The Finch House’ sells for $3.45 million

Op-Ed: ​Pandemic highlights, exacerbates need for Fair Pay Act

What Sold: 11 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Feb. 14 – 21)

Rhode Island Foundation awards $25,000 fellowships to three RI songwriters

National Sailing Hall Of Fame issues last call for Class of 2021 nominations

Representative Carson releases results of 2021 Constituent Survey

Become A What's Up Newp Supporter

Recent Local Obituaries

COVID-19

Data as of Feb. 22. More data here - COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

Elsewhere

WPRI - List: RI cities, towns launching COVID-19 vaccine clinics for residents

East Bay Times - Portsmouth Senior Center seeks deal with CFP Arts

One More Thing

We’ve made it to the other side of 11. Today we will have 11 hours and 3 minutes of sun. Spring and warmer days are near.

Have a great Tuesday,

~ Ryan

Share What's Up Newp Newsletter