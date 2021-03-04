What's Up in Newport County today: March 4
Governor McKee signs Executive Order to engage communities in the state’s vaccination efforts and reduce vaccine hesitancy
Good Morning!
> > As of about 8 am yesterday, whatsupnewp.com has a new home, look, and feel. Please bear with us as we finish buttoning up some bugs and hiccups in the system today. The new website has been in the works behind the scenes for the last 10 weeks and it has been a dream of mine over the last nine years to get us over to a professional news website. Send feedback, thoughts, and ideas on the site design, look, feel, and user experience to ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
>> At 1 pm today, Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health will host their weekly COVID-19 briefing. What’s Up Newp will carry it live on our website as it happens.
>> Newport City Council will not host their weekly COVID-19 Crisis Update today, that meeting has been canceled.
>> Gina Raimondo was sworn in as U.S. Secretary of Commerce last night. Raimondo will join Stephanie Ruhle this morning on MSNBC at 9 am for an exclusive interview to discuss her key priorities for the U.S. Dept. of Commerce.
>> After nearly a year, basketball nets are beginning to return across Newport. The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center shared the following on Wednesday;
You know what we call this? HOPE! The basketball hoops are back up on the court behind the MLK. Thanks @cityofnewportri!
What’s Up in Newport County Today
Happy Birthday today to Jack Corey, Jay Flanders, John “Choppy: Marshall, Derrick Marquiss, Leigh Anne Cooper, Liam Geer, Karl Nelson, and Michael Harrison!
Weather Forecast
Today - Sunny, with a high near 41. Northwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Northwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Marine Forecast
Small Craft Advisory in effect from March 4, 09:00 AM EST until March 5, 09:00 PM EST
Today - WNW wind 6 to 9 kt increasing to 11 to 14 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - WNW wind 12 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 27 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
The current water temperature in Newport is 37°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:13 am | Sunset: 5:40 pm
High tide at 11:42 am | Low tide at 4:50 am and 4:49 pm
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 20 days, 72% lighting
Things To Do
Nothing scheduled.
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
11:30 am - Newport Canvassing Authority
2 pm - Newport Board of Tax Appeals
6 pm - Jamestown School Committee
7 pm - Little Compton Town Council
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
1 pm - Governor McKee, RIDOH host press briefing to provide an update on COVID-19 in Rhode Island
The Latest WUN Headlines
Governor McKee signs Executive Order to engage communities in the state’s vaccination efforts and reduce vaccine hesitancy
Rhode Island’s COVID-19 Testing Program for Businesses opens a contact center
Save & Stay: ‘Hotel Week RI’ returns April 17 – 30
Rhode Island Foundation offering $10,000 grants for community projects
Treasurer Magaziner launches Frontline Heroes Fund
Newport County YMCA launches community phase of their capital campaign to renovate and expand
Popular WUN Stories Right Now
CCRI now accepting applicants to its free maritime career training program
What Sold: 19 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Feb. 21 - Mar. 1)
List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island
Newport County YMCA launches community phase of their capital campaign to renovate and expand
For the very latest news and information, visit www.whatsupnewp.com.
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
Data as of March 3.
Elsewhere
WJAR - Summer event planners in Rhode Island ask state for guidance
Global Newswire - Tickets Go On Sale For 2021 Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week
URI Today - URI to host distinguished Nobel Prize nominee for its International Women’s Day conference
ecoRI News - Act On Climate Calls for Enforcement of Goals
We’ll See You Out There
|5
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.