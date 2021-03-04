What's Up in Newport County today: March 4

Good Morning!

>> At 1 pm today, Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health will host their weekly COVID-19 briefing. What’s Up Newp will carry it live on our website as it happens.

>> Newport City Council will not host their weekly COVID-19 Crisis Update today, that meeting has been canceled.

>> Gina Raimondo was sworn in as U.S. Secretary of Commerce last night. Raimondo will join Stephanie Ruhle this morning on MSNBC at 9 am for an exclusive interview to discuss her key priorities for the U.S. Dept. of Commerce.

>> After nearly a year, basketball nets are beginning to return across Newport. The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center shared the following on Wednesday;

You know what we call this? HOPE! The basketball hoops are back up on the court behind the MLK. Thanks @cityofnewportri!

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Happy Birthday today to Jack Corey, Jay Flanders, John “Choppy: Marshall, Derrick Marquiss, Leigh Anne Cooper, Liam Geer, Karl Nelson, and Michael Harrison!

Weather Forecast

Today - Sunny, with a high near 41. Northwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Northwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from March 4, 09:00 AM EST until March 5, 09:00 PM EST

Today - WNW wind 6 to 9 kt increasing to 11 to 14 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - WNW wind 12 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 27 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 37°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:13 am | Sunset: 5:40 pm

High tide at 11:42 am | Low tide at 4:50 am and 4:49 pm

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 20 days, 72% lighting

Things To Do

Nothing scheduled.

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

1 pm - Governor McKee, RIDOH host press briefing to provide an update on COVID-19 in Rhode Island

The Latest WUN Headlines

Governor McKee signs Executive Order to engage communities in the state’s vaccination efforts and reduce vaccine hesitancy

Rhode Island’s COVID-19 Testing Program for Businesses opens a contact center

Save & Stay: ‘Hotel Week RI’ returns April 17 – 30

Rhode Island Foundation offering $10,000 grants for community projects

Treasurer Magaziner launches Frontline Heroes Fund

Newport County YMCA launches community phase of their capital campaign to renovate and expand

Obituary | Cecelia A. Ferro

Popular WUN Stories Right Now

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Data as of March 3.

Elsewhere

WJAR - Summer event planners in Rhode Island ask state for guidance

Global Newswire - Tickets Go On Sale For 2021 Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week

URI Today - URI to host distinguished Nobel Prize nominee for its International Women’s Day conference

ecoRI News - Act On Climate Calls for Enforcement of Goals

