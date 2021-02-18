What's Up in Newport County Today: Thursday, February 18

Support What's Up Newp

~ In less than two weeks, Rhode Islanders will be asked to vote on seven referenda, $400 million in spending to improve higher education, transportation, affordable housing, and several other areas. Can we afford it? Can we afford not to approve all seven? Helping us understand the referenda and whether we can afford them will be General Treasurer Seth Magaziner when he joins us for a live virtual video conversation this afternoon at 3 pm. Watch here.

~ Rhode Island Department of Health yesterday provided their weekly update on the number of people COVID-19 tested, positive tests by city and town. In the last week, 164 residents of Newport County have tested positive. 58 were in Newport, 38 in Tiverton, 31 in Middletown, 21 in Portsmouth, 13 in Jamestown, and 3 in Little Compton.

~ Rhode Island Department of Health will host their weekly COVID-19 press briefing at 1 pm today. We’ll carry it live on whatsupnewp.com as it happens.

~ Newport City Council’s COVID-19 crisis update scheduled for this afternoon at 4:30 pm has been canceled.

~ Newport Musical Festival’s newly appointed executive director Gillian Friedman Fox announced yesterday during a live virtual video conversation with What’s Up Newp that the 2021 Music Festival will be happening in July!

~ Soon-To-Be Govenor McKee was at the opening of Portsmouth’s vaccination site at Raytheon yesterday. Here’s some reporting from that event;

~ Portsmouth and Middletown are among the communities to already announce a parking ban ahead of the incoming snowstorm. For the latest - LIVE BLOG | Snow-Related Cancellations, Closures, and Delays

Photo Of The Day: b_shull - Sunset...

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Happy Birthday today to Josie Moore, Ethan Maytum, Paula Schneid, and Peter Bramante!

Weather Forecast

Winter Weather Advisory in effect from February 18, 12:00 PM EST until February 19, 07:00 PM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - Snow likely, mainly after 1 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 29. North wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tonight - Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Friday - Snow likely, mainly before 3 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Northeast wind around 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday Night - A chance of snow, mainly before 2 am. Cloudy, with a low around 28. North wind around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Today - NNE wind 6 to 8 kt becoming ENE in the afternoon. Snow likely, mainly after 1 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NE wind 9 to 12 kt. Snow likely. Seas 1 ft or less.

Friday - NE wind around 12 kt. Snow likely, mainly before 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Friday Night - NNE wind around 9 kt becoming NNW after midnight. A chance of snow, mainly before 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less

The current water temperature in Newport is 37°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:35 am | Sunset: 5:23 pm

High tide at 12:19 pm | Low tide at 5:26 am & 5:24 pm

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 6 days, 34% lighting

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room - All Weekend

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) - Nothing Scheduled

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Data as of Feb. 17. More data here - COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

Elsewhere

Rhode Island Monthly - The Mental Health Load is Heavy for Rhode Island's Public-Facing Restaurant Staff

Town of Middletown - Townwide Street Parking Ban Announced

Town of Middletown - More Meetings To Be Featured On “Middletown TV”

Town of Middletown - Short-Term Rental Conversation Gets Focused

One More Thing

We’re a couple of days behind this week, but we’ll have a full roundup of available job opportunities in the are up on whatsupnewp.com around lunch today. If you know of an available opportunity, let us know - ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

