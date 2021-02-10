What's Up in Newport County Today: Wednesday, February 10

Good Morning,

During Black History Month, we are sharing some of the content on the Secretary of State’s website that chronicles some of the history of the “African American Experience in Rhode Island.” Today, we include two letters, or perhaps testimony from African Americans about the involvement, or lack thereof, of Aaron Briggs, an indentured servant, in the burning of the Gaspee. Dive In: Black History Month: Letters from the State Archives

Raytheon facility off of West Main Road will serve as Portsmouth’s vaccination site, Portsmouth Times reports.

Christine Lajewski, a horror novelist and short story writer, joins WhatsUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation in its authors’ series at 11 am this morning.

Newport City Council will host their next regular council meeting this evening at 6:30 pm. Here’s what’s on the agenda. WUN will bring it to you live n our website as it happens.

Submissions for the next round of The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County’s Artist Awards, in support of Newport County artists and art projects that benefit our communities, are due before midnight on Monday, March 15

For music fans - Jazz on a Summer’s Day was reissued yesterday on Blue-Ray and is presented in a stunning 4K restoration by IndieCollect. Ask for it at your favorite local store.

The Pell Center for International Relations and Public Policy will host a roundtable discussion about the concept of cancel culture on Friday, Feb. 12, at 11:45 am. Salve Regina staff, faculty, and students are invited to participate.

Photo Of The Day - droningwithmj - Second Beach looking golden at sunset | For a chance to have your photo featured here, tag your photos with #whatsupnewp or @WhatsUpNewp on Instagram.

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Happy Birthday today to Aida Neary, Audra Lalli, Andrea Belanger, and Joe Trillo!

Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement

Today - Sunny, with a high near 33. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Marine Forecast for Newport

Special Weather Statement

Today - NNW wind 7 to 9 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming N after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 39°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide Schedule for Newport

Sunrise: 6:45 am | Sunset: 5:13 pm

High tide at 6:40 am & 6:59 pm | Low tide at 1 pm

Moon: Waning Crescent, 28 days, 3% lighting

Thank you for subscribing to What’s Up Newp’s newsletters. We strive to make this platform accessible to anyone who would like to be part of our digital community. A gentle reminder that What’s Up Newp Supporters (a.k.a paid subscribers) are greatly appreciated and help fund our effort; allowing us to produce more content free of charge and available to all.

Support WUN Today

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room - All Weekend

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) - Nothing Scheduled

The Latest WUN Headlines

Black History Month: Letters from the State Archives

Pamela Baldwin named to Discover Newport Board of Directors

Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County’s Artist Award applications due by March 15

“Love is in the Air” Valentine’s Day at PPAC – Virtual Concert with Peter Krasinski

Senate President, Rep. McEntee introduce ‘Plastic Waste Reduction Act’; legislation would prohibit single-use plastic checkout bags

Now Hiring: 55 job opportunities available right now in the Newport area

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Matt Smith, host of “The Local Music Cafe” on MVYRADIO (Feb. 9 at 4 pm)

Study: With vaccines arriving, U.S. trip planning surges

Condé Nast Traveler includes Nantucket among ‘The Best Honeymoon Ideas for Every Type of Couple’

COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

Newport Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians announces 2021 officers

Recent Local Obituaries

Popular WUN Stories Right Now

For the very latest news and information, visit www.whatsupnewp.com. Our website is updated 24/7/365.

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Data as of Feb. 9. More data here - COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

That’s All For Now

How are you enjoying our daily newsletters? Have a thought on what else you would like to see included here? I love feedback, tips, and notes from our readers. Let me know what you’re thinking by hitting reply or by emailing ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Thanks for reading,

~ Ryan