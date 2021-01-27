What's Up in Newport County Today: Wednesday, January 27

Good Morning,

We are waking up to a little bit of snow this morning.

There are a decent amount of snow-related cancellations, closures, and delays to know about. Of local note, Jamestown Public Schools has a 1-hour delay this morning.

Due to a recent increase of positive COVID cases over the past week, Rogers High School will be shifting to Distance Learning from January 27 through February 1.

WUN’s Frank Prosnitz writes this morning in his regular Just My Opinion column that it’s time to get serious about campaign finance reporting.

If the new year has you looking for a new gig, job, or career, What’s Up Newp has a roundup of 91 available job opportunities.

Newport City Council will host their next regular council meeting this evening at 6:30 pm. Here’s a look at what’s on their agenda.

New York Yacht Club American Magic, the U.S. Challenger for the 36th America's Cup, on Wednesday, re-launched its racing yacht, PATRIOT, for the first time since a damaging capsize and near-sinking suffered by the team during a Prada Cup Round Robins race on January 17.

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea is reminding Rhode Islanders that they have until Sunday, January 31, to register to vote or update their voter information for the state's special referenda election on March 2.

Reader’s Digest recently published a story looking at The Most Romantic Valentine’s Day Restaurants in Every State. In Rhode Island, Castle Hill Inn took the honor.

The Annapolis-To-Newport race is on for 2021 and dozens of boats have entered, according to Chesapeake Bay Magazine.

The Rhode Island Coalition of Wedding and Event Professionals hosted a mock wedding at OceanCliff on Tuesday in order to show how they can continue their work while following the state's COVID-19 restrictions., WPRI reports.

Happy Birthday today to Michele Silveira, Lu Bruneau LeVasseur, Chris James Rich, and Pearl Rose Marvell!

COVID-19 in Rhode Island (as of Jan. 26)

What’s Up Today in Newport County

Weather

Special Weather Statement

Today - Snow showers likely before 11 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 11 am and noon, then a slight chance of rain showers after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 38. North wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Tonight - A slight chance of snow showers before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine

Gale Watch in effect from January 29, 01:00 AM EST until January 29, 07:00 PM EST

Today- NNE wind 6 to 8 kt. Snow showers likely before 11 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 11 am and noon, then a slight chance of rain showers after noon. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - N wind 6 to 8 kt. A slight chance of snow showers before midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 42°F.

Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7:01 am | Sunset: 4:56 pm

High tide at 6:33 am & 6:56 pm | Low tide at 12:48 pm

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 13 days, 97% lighting

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

6:30 pm – Newport City Council Meeting

Planning Ahead

Newport Mayor Jeanne Marie Napolitano will join What’s Up Newp for a live video conversation at 11 am on Thursday.

Rhode Island Department of Health will host a COVID-19 update at 1 pm on Thursday. Health officials have said that they will unveil during the press briefing who gets the vaccine next in Rhode Island. What’s Up Newp will carry the press briefing live as it happens on our website and Facebook Page.

Evan Smith, CEO & President of Discover Newport, will join What’s Up Newp for a live video conversation at 11 am on Friday.

