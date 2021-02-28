What's Up in Newport County today: Sunday, February 28

Good Morning,

~ Newport String Quartet’s next Hidden Newport event brings the quartet to the sanctuary of the Newport Congregational Church, the only surviving comprehensive architectural interior by the renowned American artist John La Farge. La Farge, who lived from 1835 to 1910, patented a new ‘colored-glass window’ in 1880 that softened direct light. Music for this event includes works by Henry Purcell, Alan Hovhaness, Komitas, and an arrangement of the Unst Boat Song from the Shetland Islands. The premiere, linked here, airs today at 2 pm.

~ With the Special Election just two days away, Frank Prosnitz asks where oh where have the governors been on the bond issues?

~ WUN’s movie critic Alexander Harrison reviews Minari, which can be seen now in the JPT Film & Events Center virtual screening room.

~ Just two weeks until Daylight Saving Time starts.

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Happy Birthday today to David Lopes, Brittany Edwards, and Kate Soliozy!

Weather Forecast

Today - A chance of showers after 4 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight - Showers. Patchy fog after 8 pm. Low around 38. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Gale Watch in effect from March 1, 07:00 PM EST until March 2, 07:00 PM EST

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SE around 6 kt in the afternoon. A chance of showers after 3pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - ESE wind 7 to 10 kt. Showers. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 37°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:20 am | Sunset: 5:35 pm

High tide at 8:18 am & 8:44 pm | Low tide at 1:38 am and 2:08 pm

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 16 days, 99% lighting

Things To Do

2 pm – Newport String Project presents “Hidden Newport” concert at Newport Congregational Church

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room - All Weekend

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) - Nothing Scheduled

Nothing scheduled.

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Data as of Feb. 26. More data here - COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

We’ll see you out there!

Photo Of The Day: capturedbycarmen - Last night’s full moon.



