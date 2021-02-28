What's Up in Newport County today: Sunday, February 28
A look at what's happening, new, and ot do out there.
Good Morning,
~ Newport String Quartet’s next Hidden Newport event brings the quartet to the sanctuary of the Newport Congregational Church, the only surviving comprehensive architectural interior by the renowned American artist John La Farge. La Farge, who lived from 1835 to 1910, patented a new ‘colored-glass window’ in 1880 that softened direct light. Music for this event includes works by Henry Purcell, Alan Hovhaness, Komitas, and an arrangement of the Unst Boat Song from the Shetland Islands. The premiere, linked here, airs today at 2 pm.
~ With the Special Election just two days away, Frank Prosnitz asks where oh where have the governors been on the bond issues?
~ WUN’s movie critic Alexander Harrison reviews Minari, which can be seen now in the JPT Film & Events Center virtual screening room.
~ Just two weeks until Daylight Saving Time starts.
Happy Birthday today to David Lopes, Brittany Edwards, and Kate Soliozy!
Weather Forecast
Today - A chance of showers after 4 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight - Showers. Patchy fog after 8 pm. Low around 38. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Marine Forecast
Gale Watch in effect from March 1, 07:00 PM EST until March 2, 07:00 PM EST
Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SE around 6 kt in the afternoon. A chance of showers after 3pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - ESE wind 7 to 10 kt. Showers. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
The current water temperature in Newport is 37°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:20 am | Sunset: 5:35 pm
High tide at 8:18 am & 8:44 pm | Low tide at 1:38 am and 2:08 pm
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 16 days, 99% lighting
Things To Do
2 pm – Newport String Project presents “Hidden Newport” concert at Newport Congregational Church
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room - All Weekend
City & Government
Nothing scheduled.
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) - Nothing Scheduled
Nothing scheduled.
The Latest WUN Headlines
Museum of Newport Irish History Lecture to discuss the role of the Irish in building the Blackstone Canal
Just My Opinion: Bond issues: Where oh where have the governors been?
What’s Up at the Movies: We Review “Minari”
Newport Polo launches 30th anniversary cover sweepstakes
Forum Lodge Scholarship applications available for Aquidneck Island High School Seniors
What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: Feb. 26 – 28
16 Newport County Open Houses to check out this weekend (Feb. 27 – 28)
Newport Recreation to host St. Patrick’s Day Treasure Hunt
How The French Saved America: Newport Historical Society to host a virtual talk with author Tom Shachtman
Rhode Island Department of Health provides a COVID-19 vaccination update
Newport Folk Launches “Wake the Folk Up” Video Series to Benefit Musicians
Now Hiring: 63 job opportunities available right now in and around Newport
Six Picks: The Best in Streaming Music This Weekend: Any Helm, Keb Mo and Grace Kelly
Recent Local Obituaries
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
Data as of Feb. 26. More data here - COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data
Elsewhere
WJAR - Gilded Age mansion in Newport to close for 3 months
URI Today - URI researchers: Microbes deep beneath seafloor survive on byproducts of radioactive process
East Bay - Speaker Shekarchi: Rhode Islanders need to speak up
We’ll see you out there!
