What's Up in Newport County Today: Saturday, January 30

I think the vaccine is on the top of everyone’s mind, so that’s where we going to get started this morning. Here’s what we know right now.

Rhode Island Department of Health is working to get all older adults vaccinated against COVID-19 as quickly as possible. Widespread COVID-19 vaccination of people 75 years of age and older is scheduled to begin in early to mid-February. However, a small amount of vaccine (roughly 5,000 doses, total) was identified to start this population a little sooner, starting this weekend. That vaccine was allocated to cities and towns based on the percentages of their populations that are 75 years of age and older.

Vaccinating will only be happening by appointment. There will be no walk-up vaccinating at these clinics. Only people with appointments will be vaccinated. (Cities and towns are handling the appointment process in different ways. Currently, there is no State-level vaccine waiting list.)

More information about how the wider public 75-and-older can get vaccinated will be posted on covid.ri.gov/vaccination as well as shared in press releases, through the media, and through community organizations.

The Town of Portsmouth is preparing for vaccine administration and wants to hear from those residents 75+.

The Middletown Emergency Operations Center is now open to assist residents with the rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations. The center was mobilized today by town emergency staff to provide residents with the latest details about the local process to get vaccinated for the virus.

The City of Newport is residents of Newport to pre-register online with the City’s Emergency Management Agency.

What’s Up Newp will continue to reach out to the state and town officials to get further information.

Weather Forecast - This Weekend

Today - Sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as zero. Northwest wind 11 to 13 mph.

Tonight - Clear, with a low around 11. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday - Increasing clouds, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as zero. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Sunday Night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Light east wind becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph in the evening.

Marine Forecast - This Weekend

Small Craft Advisory until January 30, 01:00 PM EST

Today - NW wind around 11 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NNW wind 8 to 10 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday - NNW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the morning. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday Night - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming ENE 5 to 10 kt in the evening. A slight chance of snow after 5am. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 40°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide Schedule - Saturday

Sunrise: 6:58 am | Sunset: 5 pm

High tide at 8:39 am & 9:07 pm | Low tide at 1:51 am & 2:38 pm

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 16 days, 98% lighting

Sun, Moon, & Tide Schedule - Sunday

Sunrise: 6:57 am | Sunset: 5:01 pm

High tide at 9:24 am & 9:54 pm | Low tide at 2:36 am & 3:12 pm

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 17 days, 94% lighting

Portsmouth sets up a dedicated vaccine phone number, asks those 75+ to call and register

Middletown Emergency Operations Center opens to assist residents with the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine

New NOAA ocean exploration ship, ‘Discoverer’, to be based in Newport

Legislation introduced to make RI Promise permanent, program provides up to two years of free CCRI tuition for eligible Rhode Islanders

City of Newport launches vaccine pre-registration portal

Six Picks Music: Top Live Streams This Weekend – War and Treaty, Brandi Carlile and Isbell/Lovett

Lottery for dinghy and kayak rack spaces in Newport will open on February 1

RIDOH provides Rhode Island COVID-19 Vaccination Update

Eight members of CCRI Players theater group to compete in this year’s regional Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival

Climate Jobs Rhode Island: New initiative hopes to transition Rhode Island towards a net-zero emission economy by the year 2050

Treasurer Magaziner to reunite over 1,000 small businesses and nonprofits with missing money

LIVE ON WUN | WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Mayor Jeanne Marie Napolitano

COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: Jan. 29 – 31

LIVE ON WUN | WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Evan Smith, President & CEO of Discover Newport

Early closure advisory for restaurants, entertainment facilities, and other businesses will be lifted today (Updated)

Open Houses: 6 homes in Newport County to check out this weekend

