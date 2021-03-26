Good Morning,

>> Governor Daniel McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health hosted their weekly COVID-19 briefing on Thursday to provide an update on COVID-19 in Rhode Island. You can watch the press briefing here.

A few big takeaways from the press briefing;

When will you get your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine? The Rhode Island Department of Health rolled out this updated estimated timeline yesterday.

50-59 is next, eligible on April 5.

40-49 on April 12.

16-39 on April 19.

It is the state’s hope that when eligibility opens for each group that those looking to make an appointment will be able to get one within a week or two.

Those (of any age) interested in receiving a vaccine should sign up for the Vaccine Interest Notification List at http://portal.ri.gov or call 844-930-1779. The state will contact you when an appointment is available for you.

Restrictions on businesses will loosen even further starting beginning today.

Restaurants/events outdoor table seat count increased to 10 people.

Self-service seating will be allowed.

Gyms may open shower facilities.

Businesses no longer need to keep cleaning log paperwork.

>> The Southcoast Health Aquidneck 10K to benefit the Norman Bird Sanctuary announced yesterday that it will be held on November 4. More details at Aquidneck10k.com.

>> Good news music fans, Newport Blues Cafe reopens tonight. Story

>> Catch me on The Rhode Show on WPRI this morning at 9 am. I’ll be making an appearance during the Rhodey Roundup segment.

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Friday, March 26

~ Happy Birthday today to William Kimes, Brian Hodge, and Sarah Delekta!

Weather Forecast

Dense Fog Advisory until March 26, 07:00 AM EDT

Wind Advisory in effect from March 26, 04:00 PM EDT until March 27, 05:00 AM EDT

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1 pm, then a chance of showers. Patchy dense fog. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Marine Forecast

Gale Warning in effect from March 26, 12:00 PM EDT until March 27, 05:00 AM EDT

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - S wind 10 to 15 kt increasing to 16 to 21 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 kt. Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1pm, then a chance of showers. Patchy dense fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - WSW wind 16 to 19 kt becoming WNW after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Current Water Temperature: 40°F

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:37 am | Sunset: 7:05 pm | 12 hours and 28 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:36 am & 7:02 pm | Low tide at 12:38 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 12 days, 90% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

8 pm – Ryan McHugh at One Pelham East

9 pm – The Van Pelt Trio at Newport Blues Cafe

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

