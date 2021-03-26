What's Up in Newport County Today: Friday, March 26
A look at what's happening, new, and to do out there.
Good Morning,
>> Governor Daniel McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health hosted their weekly COVID-19 briefing on Thursday to provide an update on COVID-19 in Rhode Island. You can watch the press briefing here.
A few big takeaways from the press briefing;
When will you get your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine? The Rhode Island Department of Health rolled out this updated estimated timeline yesterday.
50-59 is next, eligible on April 5.
40-49 on April 12.
16-39 on April 19.
It is the state’s hope that when eligibility opens for each group that those looking to make an appointment will be able to get one within a week or two.
Those (of any age) interested in receiving a vaccine should sign up for the Vaccine Interest Notification List at http://portal.ri.gov or call 844-930-1779. The state will contact you when an appointment is available for you.
Restrictions on businesses will loosen even further starting beginning today.
Restaurants/events outdoor table seat count increased to 10 people.
Self-service seating will be allowed.
Gyms may open shower facilities.
Businesses no longer need to keep cleaning log paperwork.
>> The Southcoast Health Aquidneck 10K to benefit the Norman Bird Sanctuary announced yesterday that it will be held on November 4. More details at Aquidneck10k.com.
>> Good news music fans, Newport Blues Cafe reopens tonight. Story
>> Catch me on The Rhode Show on WPRI this morning at 9 am. I’ll be making an appearance during the Rhodey Roundup segment.
Have a good Friday,
~ Ryan
What’s Up in Newport County Today
Friday, March 26
~ Happy Birthday today to William Kimes, Brian Hodge, and Sarah Delekta!
Weather Forecast
Wind Advisory in effect from March 26, 04:00 PM EDT until March 27, 05:00 AM EDT
Today - Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1 pm, then a chance of showers. Patchy dense fog. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Marine Forecast
Gale Warning in effect from March 26, 12:00 PM EDT until March 27, 05:00 AM EDT
Today - S wind 10 to 15 kt increasing to 16 to 21 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 kt. Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1pm, then a chance of showers. Patchy dense fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - WSW wind 16 to 19 kt becoming WNW after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Current Water Temperature: 40°F
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:37 am | Sunset: 7:05 pm | 12 hours and 28 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:36 am & 7:02 pm | Low tide at 12:38 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 12 days, 90% lighting.
Things To Do
11 am to 5 pm – Sip & Shop at J.McLaughlin to support the Women’s Resource Center
4:50 pm – Newport Winter Foodies Stroll
5 pm – Virtual Curator’s Tour of New Impressions at Jamestown Arts Center
Live Music & Entertainment
8 pm – Ryan McHugh at One Pelham East
9 pm – The Van Pelt Trio at Newport Blues Cafe
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
Nothing scheduled.
