What's Up in Newport County Today: Wednesday, March 24

>> The House of Representatives last night approved legislation sponsored by Rep. Lauren Carson to update Rhode Island’s climate-emission reduction goals and to make them enforceable. Story

>> After a three-month-long search, the City of Newport has named a new harbormaster. Story

>> Newport City Council will host a regular council meeting this evening at 6:30 pm. Among the items on the agenda are resolutions relating to real estate transfer tax, developing fairness of outcomes or equity into the Comprehensive Land Use Plan, and a Children’s Bike Trail. There is special event license applications for the Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival, Newport Charter Yacht Show, and Hall Of Fame Open. See the full agenda here and watch the meeting live on WUN as it happens.

>> Ragged Island Brewing shared some good news yesterday - including that their outdoor beer garden will return in April and that they should be open in their new home later this year. See the post below for all of the good news they had to share.

>> Good news for music fans - Newport Blues Cafe will reopen this weekend! The Van Pelt Trio is scheduled for Friday night, Chopville scheduled for Saturday night. Story.

>> Each year Potter League For Animals “Love Bash for Animals” celebrates our shared compassion for animals in need. Since we cannot meet in person this year, the Potter League invites you to celebrate the spirit of our past Love Bash for Animals events through our 2021 No Bash for Animals by making a donation or participating in our online auction. Relax and stay at home while saving animals. More Info / Auction

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

~ Happy Birthday today to John Cardullo and Mimi Dowd!

Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement

Today - Patchy dense fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 50. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight - Showers, mainly after 10pm. Patchy fog. Low around 43. Southeast wind around 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming ESE around 6 kt in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers after 5 pm. Patchy dense fog before 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - ESE wind around 8 kt. Showers, mainly before 5am. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Current Water Temperature: 39°F

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:40 am | Sunset: 7:03 pm | 12 hours and 23 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:42 am & 5:18 pm | Low tide at 11:23 am & 11:03 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 10 days, 74% lighting.

Things To Do

Nothing scheduled.

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Newport

6:30 pm – Newport City Council

Tiverton

Little Compton

4 pm – Little Compton Town Council

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

6:30 pm – Newport City Council Meeting

The Latest WUN Headlines

House passes Rep. Carson’s Act on Climate legislation to commit to carbon reduction

Greater Newport Chamber names Mollie Frazer Williams Director of Innovation & Business Development

Stephen Land named new Newport Harbormaster

Condo in Warren sells for $1.04 million, it’s the highest sale in that community since 2018

Owner of Wayfinder Hotel in Newport acquires hotel in Hawaii, will open as Wayfinder Waikiki

Middletown-based SEACORP acquired in a private transaction

New exhibit at Block Island Airport Gallery features contemporary artist Kate Aitchison

Newport City Council will host a workshop on utility department budget and food trucks

Newport Blues Cafe to reopen this weekend

Recent Local Obituaries

The Latest: COVID-19 / Vaccine

News | Data | Vaccine Info & Registration | Reopening RI | Travel Restrictions

