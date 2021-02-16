What's Up in Newport County Today: Tuesday, February 16

Good Morning,

~ We’re waking up to some rain, slush, fog, and mess this morning. Take it easy out there this morning if you’re hitting the roads.

~ RIDOH yesterday provided their weekly update to its list of states with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island. 23 states are now on the list.

~ On Wednesday, the Rhode Island Department of Health will release a registration link and phone number for eligible residents to book an appointment at one of the state’s mass vaccination sites. Those sites, in Providence and Cranston, are scheduled to open on Thursday.

~ WPRI has the latest vaccine information for each municipality here.

~ At 2 pm today, we’ll be chatting about the $60 million Industrial Facilities Bond that appears on the March 2 Special Election ballot. Tune On In.

~ At 7 pm today, we’ll be chatting with Rhode Island-based actress Marilyn Busch. Tune On In.

~ According to the Rhode Island Association of Realtors, during the pandemic, out-of-state buyers in Newport County were up 158% from the previous year. Nearly 23% of sales across the state during the pandemic were from out-of-state residents. WJAR reports.

Photo Of The Day: tmacbain - .DUTCH ISLAND LIGHT. | Tag your photos on Instagram with #whatsupnewp for a chance to be featured here.

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Happy Birthday today to Katherine Carbone, Caroline Davis, and Kelly McLaughlin!

Weather Forecast

Today - Rain, mainly before noon. High near 46. Southeast wind 9 to 17 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 25. West wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - SE wind 12 to 15 kt becoming SSW 8 to 11 kt in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 kt. Rain, mainly before 1 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - WSW wind 11 to 14 kt becoming WNW after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 27 kt. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 37°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:38 am | Sunset: 5:21 pm

High tide at 10:54 am & 11:17 pm | Low tide at 3:57 am & 4:04 pm

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 4 days, 18% lighting

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room - All Weekend

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) - Nothing Scheduled

The Latest WUN Headlines

CCRI Professor examines digital communication during COVID-19 Pandemic through art exhibit at Newport Art Museum

What’s Up in Newport County This Week: Feb. 15 – 21

Ma’s Donuts closes business until further notice, due to COVID-19

LIVE ON WUN: Newport City Council hosts COVID-19 Crisis Update (Feb. 18 at 4:30 pm)

State Arts Council’s grant applications now open for five arts grant programs

General Treasurer Seth Magaziner to discuss upcoming bonds on WhatsUpNewp videocast on Thursday

What Sold: 8 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Feb. 7 -14)

COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

Dropkick Murphys to Livestream “Still Locked Down” on St. Patrick’s Day 2021

List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island

Actress Marilyn Busch to join What’s Up Newp for a live video conversation on February 16

LIVE ON WUN: Rhode Island Department of Health’s weekly COVID-19 update (Feb. 18 at 1 pm)

What’s Up Newp live video conversation ‌to‌ ‌explore‌ ‌$60‌ ‌million‌ ‌Industrial‌ ‌Facilities‌ ‌Bond‌ ‌

Newport Music Festival’s new executive director joins WUN for a live video conversation, Feb. 17

WhatsUpNewp’s Authors’ Series continues with novelist Christine Lajewski

Obituary: Andrew J. Hull

Obituary: Richard Harvey Mosher

For the very latest news and information, visit www.whatsupnewp.com. Our website is updated 24/7/365.

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Data as of Feb. 15. More data here - COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

That’s going to do it for this morning, thanks for reading!

~ Ryan

