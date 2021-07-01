What's Up In Newport County Today: July 1

Good Morning & Happy July!

What’s Up Newp has two live virtual video conversations lined up for today. Don’t miss our chat with Peter Lance, author of Homicide at Rough Point at 12 pm and our chat with Chuck Wentworth, producer of Rythym and Roots Festival at 7 pm.

Governor Dan McKee, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, and Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH, yesterday released guidance for Rhode Island schools to safely return to full in-person learning this fall. Read More

After eight years as Pastor of the oldest Roman Catholic parish church in Rhode Island, Father Kris von Maluski will depart St. Mary’s and St. Augustin’s parishes due to an unexpected diagnosis of cancer so he can focus on his health and recovery. Read More

ICYMI: The state’s flagship, Sailing School Vessel (SSV) OLIVER HAZARD PERRY, in partnership with the Rhode Island Department of Education, is offering free maritime career training onboard for rising 11th and 12th graders this July. No prior experience required. All students who complete the program will receive a $500 stipend. Dates/Times: 9 am – 5 pm weekdays 7/6/2021 – 7/30/2021. Location: Newport, RI. Contact OHPRI’s Educational Programs Manager Jen Kendrigan for more details and to register: jenk@ohpri.org.

What’s Up Out There Today

Weather Forecast

Today - A chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight - Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog after 5 am. Low around 66. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 5 to 7 kt in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog after 5am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:15 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours & 7 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:42 am & 2:15 pm | Low tide at 7:16 am & 8:26 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 21 days, 59% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, Sweet Thing, Against The Current, Sunflowers Exhibition, Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation

La Forge – Steve Cerelli from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Landing – Lucas O’Reilly at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Jeff Rosen from 9 pm to 12 am, Sugarbabies from 9:30 pm to 1 am

Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm

City & Government

Live On What’s Up Newp

The Latest on What’s Up Newp

“Homicide at Rough Point” author joins What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video conversation on Thursday

Rhode Island officials release Fall Guidance for in-person return to school

Tiverton Public Library to present ‘Tails & Tales – a Rhode Island Community Storytelling Series’

City of Newport inviting the community to preview Hillside Avenue improvements

Reverend Kris von Maluski departs St. Mary’s

Southern Airways Express resumes daily flights between T.F. Green Airport and Nantucket

Secretary of State offering a rare chance to see Rhode Island’s copies of the Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights

ICYMI: Popular Stories Right Now

Elsewhere

What’s new (and not to miss) in Newport [The Boston Globe]

Tiverton Board of Canvassers rejects both petition budgets [East Bay]

