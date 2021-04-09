What's Up in Newport County Today: Friday, April 9

Good Morning,

>> The most delicious time of the year is here, Newport Restaurant Week begins today and runs through Sunday, April 18. For this edition of Newport Restaurant Week, restaurants will offer a variety of deals and discounts throughout the program’s 10 days. Visit DiscoverNewportRestaurantWeek.org for menus and offers.

>> More than 20,000 vaccine appointments will open up today at 5 pm on vaccinateri.org. Those eligible right now are those 50+ or 16+ with an underlying health condition. On Monday, appointments open for those 40+.

>>Governor McKee will tour a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Melrose Avenue School in Jamestown at 4:30 pm today.

>>There will be music in Newport this summer! Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival yesterday announced their dates and some early details for their 2021 events. Read The Full Story

>> In the market for a new home? There are 17 homes across Newport County opening their doors and hosting open houses this weekend. Read The Full Story

>> The Town of Middletown yesterday announced that the sale of seasonal passes to Sachuest and Third beaches will start online Monday, April 12. Like the Summer of 2020, no free second passes will be issued for Middletown residents who purchase a parking sticker. There will also be no free stickers for parking at Third Beach. Read The Full Story

>> JPMorgan Chase, the nation’s largest bank, is gaining a foothold in Rhode Island as part of a nationwide expansion that includes 13 new branches in the Ocean State. The nationwide 400 branch expansion in 10 states was announced in 2018, with the first Rhode Island bank opening in Providence in 2019.

Next month, Chase will open branches in Cranston and Smithfield, and by summer’s end, it will also open branches in Middletown and East Greenwich. Read The Full Story

>> La Vecina Taqueria, the pop-up at Bar ‘Cino, is sticking around for good. The restaurant announced on Instagram earlier this week that they will be transforming the space next to Bar ‘Cino into their permanent home in a few weeks.

“We'll be taking a break from takeout and delivery for a few weeks so we can build out a killer bar, and let some artists loose on the walls.”

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Friday, April 9

~ Happy Birthday today to Pat McLaughlin, Luke Renchan, and Ron Parisi.

Weather Forecast

Today - Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 51. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight - Patchy fog before 2am, then patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 43. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S around 6 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 43°F

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:13 am | Sunset: 7:20 pm | 13 hours and 7 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:01 am & 7:20 pm | Low tide at 12:42 am & 12:51 pm

Moon: Waning Crescent, 27 days, 9% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

8 pm – Clique at One Pelham East

9 pm – Santana Tribute at Newport Blues Cafe

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.

