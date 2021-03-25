Good Morning,

>> Newport City Council last night approved special event licenses for Rhode Races Newport (May 22), Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival (May 22 - 23), Newport Charter Yacht Show (June 21 - 24), and the Hall of Fame Open (July 11 - 18). If you missed Newport City Council’s 3+ hour meeting last night you can watch it here.

>> General Treasurer Seth Magaziner joins WhatsUpNewp today at noon for a live virtual video conversation. We’ll talk about taxes – at least how those earning less than $72,000 a year could get free tax preparation assistance, talk about the Frontline Heroes Fund, small business support, and recommendations on new stimulus relief. We’ll also explore how well the state’s retirement funds are doing, and learn of any legislative initiatives his office is planning.

>> Mori Sushi is moving from Goddard Row to Bellevue Avenue! Details

>> The Newport Gulls say that they will be playing this summer.

>> Governor Daniel McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health will host their weekly COVID-19 briefing today at 1 pm. What’s Up Newp will carry it live here. Tune in for the latest update on COVID-19 in Rhode Island.

>> The Preservation Society of Newport County yesterday announced that Newport Flower Show will be reimagined this year as an indoor, self-guided tour of floral design exhibits at Rosecliff, called “Back in Bloom: A Ballroom Floral Fantasy.” Tickets for the three-day event, June 18-20, 2021, are available now. Story.

Rosecliff will be “Back in Bloom” this June | Photo courtesy of The Preservation Society of Newport County

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Thursday, March 25

~ Happy Birthday today to Kira Favro, Rob McCormack, Tim Naughton and Parker Sizeland!

Weather Forecast

Today - A chance of showers before 8 am. Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 63. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight - A chance of showers, mainly after 2 am. Patchy fog before 2 am, then patchy fog after 3 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind around 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Marine Forecast

Gale Watch in effect from March 26, 08:00 AM EDT until March 27, 03:00 AM EDT

Today - Variable winds 5 kt or less. A chance of showers before 8 am. Patchy fog before noon. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SSW wind around 8 kt. A chance of showers, mainly after 2 am. Patchy fog between 11 pm and midnight, then Patchy fog between 1 am and 2 am, then Patchy fog after 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Current Water Temperature: 40°F

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:38 am | Sunset: 7:04 pm | 12 hours and 26 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:44 am & 6:13 pm | Low tide at 12:01 am & 11:55 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 11 days, 83% lighting.

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Newport

6:30 pm – Newport Zoning Board of Review

Portsmouth

Jamestown

Live on WUN (watch on ourFacebook Pageandwebsite)

12 pm – A conversation with R.I. General Treasurer Seth Magaziner

1 pm – Governor McKee, RIDOH weekly COVID-19 briefing

The Latest WUN Headlines

Newport nonprofit wins grant to help residents cope with continuing effects of COVID-19 crisis

WATCH: Governor McKee, RIDOH host weekly COVID-19 briefing (March 25 at 1 pm)

Stephen Waluk resigns as chairman of Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority

WATCH: Newport City Council Meeting(March 24)

Women’s History Month: Opera Singer Maria Spacagna

Roger Williams Park Zoo to host Asian Lantern Spectacular beginning April 15

Now Hiring – Ocean State Job Lot: 100 positions available at Distribution Center in North Kingstown

Here’s the status of major Newport County and Rhode Island events in 2021 (Updating)

Newport Flower Show reimagined as ‘Back in Bloom: A Ballroom Floral Fantasy’, will take place at Rosecliff in June

Vail Resorts reduces all pass prices by 20%, launches new version of Epic Day Pass

For the very latest news and information, visit www.whatsupnewp.com.

Recent Local Obituaries

Popular Stories Right Now

The Latest: COVID-19 / Vaccine

News | Data | Vaccine Info & Registration | Reopening RI | Travel Restrictions

Elsewhere

WJAR - Newport Flower Show, skipped last year because of pandemic, is a go this year

General Assembly - Two housing bills scheduled for House vote today

DEM - Trout Fishing Season Opens on Wednesday, April 7; Golden Rainbow Trout and Sebago Salmon Among the Species Being Stocked by DEM in RI Lakes, Ponds, Rivers, and Streams

Secretary of State - Secretary Gorbea Fights for Open Government with Revised Public Records Act

Easter is next Sunday (April 4). I’ll be working on a round-up of dine-in and take-out options today and should have that to you by our afternoon newsletter. Know of a place or something that we should include? Let me know at Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

That’s going to do it for this morning, thanks for reading all the way to the end!

~ Ryan