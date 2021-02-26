What's Up in Newport County today: Friday, February 26

Good Morning,

New Vaccine Site: A State-run vaccine run site will be opening up on or around March 15 at the former Benny’s in Middletown. Middletown Police Chief William Kewer said from his understanding, the Benny’s site will have the ability to administer 10,000 doses of vaccine a week. Read The Full Story

Reminder: People who are 65 and older can now register to be vaccinated at State-run vaccination sites in Providence and Cranston, select CVS or Walgreens retail pharmacies, or through their city and town. For general information about COVID-19 vaccination in Rhode Island, visit C19vaccineRI.org.

Reopening RI: The Rhode Island Department of Health and State released a few updates to their guidance at yesterday’s COVID-19 weekly press briefing;

Beginning yesterday, games and competitions can resume for higher risk sports that are played outdoors. Higher-risk sports that are played indoors may continue with non-contact practices and individual skills and drills. More details here.

Starting yesterday, interstate sporting activities are allowed to resume with sports teams and groups from states that are not on RIDOH list of states that have a high community spread rate .

See the full updated guidance )2-25-2021) here.

On The Move: Sunday will be Winner Winner’s last day serving chicken and sides at 677 Thames Street. In an Instagram post, Winner Winner says “Winner 2.0 can’t happen without the end of Winner Winner 1.0. When and where will 2.0 be? Don’t ask cause we don’t know.......yet”.

Postponed: Due to the pandemic and the continued capacity restrictions on events in the state of Rhode Island, the Newport Night Run has been postponed to April 2022.

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Happy Birthday today to Representative Lauren Carson, Rebecca King, Kathleen Champagne, Jimmy Ayars, Kayleigh Melroy, and Michael Morgan!

Weather Forecast

Today - Sunny, with a high near 40. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight - Increasing clouds, with a low around 32. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 7 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE 5 to 10 kt in the evening. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 36°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:23 am | Sunset: 5:33 pm

High tide at 6:50 am & 7:14 pm | Low tide at 12:04 am and 12:55 pm

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 13 days, 98% lighting

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room - All Weekend

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) - Nothing Scheduled

Nothing scheduled.

COVID-19

Data as of Feb. 25. More data here - COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

One Last Thing: We’ll be launching a brand new professional news website next week. We’ve been working diligently over the last nine weeks to move everything over to the new website and get it right. To be honest, it’s something I’ve wanted to do for the last nine years. My hope is to give our supporters a sneak peek of the new site, and let them give us some feedback, early next week. I’m working on the logistics of that now, stay tuned.

We’ll see you out there!

Photo Of The Day: newportseasalt: Sunset collections are our favorite.







