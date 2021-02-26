What's Up in Newport County today: Friday, February 26
A look at all that's happening, new, and to do out there.
Good Morning,
New Vaccine Site: A State-run vaccine run site will be opening up on or around March 15 at the former Benny’s in Middletown. Middletown Police Chief William Kewer said from his understanding, the Benny’s site will have the ability to administer 10,000 doses of vaccine a week. Read The Full Story
Reminder: People who are 65 and older can now register to be vaccinated at State-run vaccination sites in Providence and Cranston, select CVS or Walgreens retail pharmacies, or through their city and town. For general information about COVID-19 vaccination in Rhode Island, visit C19vaccineRI.org.
Reopening RI: The Rhode Island Department of Health and State released a few updates to their guidance at yesterday’s COVID-19 weekly press briefing;
Beginning yesterday, games and competitions can resume for higher risk sports that are played outdoors. Higher-risk sports that are played indoors may continue with non-contact practices and individual skills and drills. More details here.
Starting yesterday, interstate sporting activities are allowed to resume with sports teams and groups from states that are not on RIDOH list of states that have a high community spread rate .
On The Move: Sunday will be Winner Winner’s last day serving chicken and sides at 677 Thames Street. In an Instagram post, Winner Winner says “Winner 2.0 can’t happen without the end of Winner Winner 1.0. When and where will 2.0 be? Don’t ask cause we don’t know.......yet”.
Postponed: Due to the pandemic and the continued capacity restrictions on events in the state of Rhode Island, the Newport Night Run has been postponed to April 2022.
What’s Up in Newport County Today
Happy Birthday today to Representative Lauren Carson, Rebecca King, Kathleen Champagne, Jimmy Ayars, Kayleigh Melroy, and Michael Morgan!
Weather Forecast
Today - Sunny, with a high near 40. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tonight - Increasing clouds, with a low around 32. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 7 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE 5 to 10 kt in the evening. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
The current water temperature in Newport is 36°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:23 am | Sunset: 5:33 pm
High tide at 6:50 am & 7:14 pm | Low tide at 12:04 am and 12:55 pm
Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 13 days, 98% lighting
Things To Do
SHOWFISH IGLOO DINING EXPERIENCE at Gurney’s
4:50 pm – Newport Winter Foodies Stroll
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room - All Weekend
City & Government
Nothing scheduled.
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) - Nothing Scheduled
Nothing scheduled.
The Latest WUN Headlines
State-run vaccine site to open in Middletown
Watch Live: Newport City Council to host COVID-19 Crisis Update (Feb. 25 at 4:30 pm)
What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: Feb. 26 – 28
Opinion: Waterfront charm on the chopping block
Watch Live: COVID-19 Weekly COVID-19 Press Briefing (Feb. 25 at 1 pm)
Op-Ed: Charter school expansion would leave most children behind
COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data
Popular on What’s Up Newp
Gillette Stadium to Host Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru March 19 through April 18
Newport Mansions announce 2021 schedule; Marble House to open, Breakers to close March 1
On This Day In History - February 25, 1842: Ida Lewis born in Newport
COVID-19
Data as of Feb. 25. More data here - COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data
Elsewhere
ABC 6 - RIDEM Director says that Newport Music Festivals “could happen”
WJAR - 'We need a plan,' says RI wedding industry; MA to allow more guests and dancing in March
URI Today - 36th annual Seminar By the Sea virtual conference to address major health care issues; continuing education credit available
ecoRI - Bill Addresses Improving Air Quality in Schools
One Last Thing: We’ll be launching a brand new professional news website next week. We’ve been working diligently over the last nine weeks to move everything over to the new website and get it right. To be honest, it’s something I’ve wanted to do for the last nine years. My hope is to give our supporters a sneak peek of the new site, and let them give us some feedback, early next week. I’m working on the logistics of that now, stay tuned.
We’ll see you out there!
|8
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.