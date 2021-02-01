What's Up in Newport County today: Monday, February 1

Good Morning,

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts from 7 am this morning to 1 am on Tuesday. The National Weather Service says heavy snow is expected, with total snow accumulations of 6 to 14” of snow possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

For the latest on parking bans, cancellations, closures, and delays, keep an eye here - LIVE BLOG | Snow-Related Cancellations, Closures, and Delays

Because of the inclement weather expected, all State-operated COVID-19 testing sites will be closed today. State sites are any of the locations scheduled through portal.ri.gov or the K-12 test scheduling service.

Additionally, COVID-19 vaccinations will not be happening on Monday at Rhode Island’s regional clinics in Bristol, Providence, and East Greenwich. Most of the appointments for today were for first responders and healthcare providers.

ecoRINEWS with a story on the Old Mill Lane LNG facility - Portsmouth LNG Operation: A Neighborhood Nuisance

Today kicks off Black History Month. While you’re snowed in, check out some interesting Black History Month stories from our archives;

Happy Birthday today to Rich Brandariz, Ryan Kennefick, and Matthew Zanni!

Weather Forecast for Newport

Winter Storm Warning in effect from February 1, 07:00 AM EST until February 2, 01:00 AM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - Snow before 3pm, then snow, possibly mixed with rain. Patchy fog before 9am, then patchy fog after 10am. Patchy freezing fog between 9am and 10am. High near 35. Windy, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches possible.

Tonight - Rain, possibly mixed with snow, becoming all rain after 10pm. Patchy fog before midnight. Low around 35. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday - A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 40. North wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night - A chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm, then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 29. North wind 11 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Marine Forecast for Newport

Gale Warning in effect from February 1, 12:00 PM EST until February 2, 02:00 AM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - ENE wind 16 to 19 kt increasing to 21 to 24 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 kt. Snow before 3 pm, then snow, possibly mixed with rain. Patchy fog before 9 am, then Patchy fog after 10 am. Patchy freezing fog between 9 am and 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NNE wind 22 to 25 kt decreasing to 18 to 21 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 kt. Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 10 pm. Patchy fog before midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tuesday - NNE wind 14 to 16 kt becoming NNW in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 kt. A chance of rain. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tuesday Night - N wind 10 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. A chance of rain and snow showers before 9 pm, then a chance of snow showers. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 40°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide Schedule for Newport

Sunrise: 6:56 am | Sunset: 5:02 pm

High tide at 10:12 am & 10:45 pm | Low tide at 3:21 am & 3:47 pm

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 18 days, 88% lighting

Finally

Sean Galvin is back with another Newport Comic strip, this time around Galvin has some fun summing up what many feel what the real estate market is like right now.

Keep an eye out for Galvin’s work on a regular basis here on whatsupnewp.com. Follow Sean’s work on Instagram and Facebook.

That’s going to do it for this morning. We’ll be keeping an eye today on all things snow-related, including those power outages.

