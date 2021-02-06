What's Up in Newport County Today: Saturday, February 6

Good morning,

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for our area from 7 am on Sunday to 1 am on Monday. The National Weather Service forecast currently calls for 5 - 9” of accumulation, while their map calls for 6-8” for our area.

WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn, a licensed realtor with the Fitzpatrick Team at RE/Max Newport gives us 10 open houses to check out this weekend in Newport County.

The Newport String Project will present the second concert in their series Hidden Newport this weekend, showcasing some of Newport’s most beautiful and unusual locations through virtual chamber music concerts. This performance, premiering on Sunday at 2 pm on YouTube, spotlights the Belmont Chapel, situated in the heart of the Island Cemetery.

This morning at 11 am, Newport City Council will be meeting with State legislators to talk about legislative priorities for Newport.

Sunrise this morning from Purgatory Chasm. Photo by Mike M. for What’s Up Newp | Want to see your photo featured in our photo of the day? On Instagram, tag us (@WhatsUpNewp) or use #whatsupnewp.

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Happy Birthday today to Jennifer Tysor and Teri Horn.

Weather Forecast

Winter Storm Warning in effect from February 7, 07:00 AM EST until February 8, 01:00 AM EST

Today - Sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tonight - Increasing clouds, with a low around 26. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday - Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 35. East wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches possible.

Sunday Night - A chance of snow, mainly before 8 pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 21. Northwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Marine Forecast for Newport

Small Craft Advisory in effect from February 6, 07:00 AM EST until February 6, 07:00 PM EST

Today - WSW wind 10 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 32 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - W wind 6 to 11 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday - ENE wind 6 to 9 kt becoming N 11 to 16 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 kt. Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday Night - NNW wind 12 to 14 kt becoming WNW after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 kt. A chance of snow, mainly before 8pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 39°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide Schedule for Newport

Sunrise: 6:50 am | Sunset: 5:08 pm

High tide at 2:35 am & 3:04 pm | Low tide at 9:33 am & 8:36 pm

Moon: Waning Crescent, 24 days, 35% lighting

Things To Do

Saturday

Sunday

1 pm – Pottery Studio at Created Purpose

2 pm – Newport String Project presents “Hidden Newport” concert at The Belmont Chapel

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room - All Weekend

City & Government

Saturday

10 am – Newport City Council

Sunday

Nothing scheduled.

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) - Nothing Scheduled

Nothing scheduled.

The Latest WUN Headlines

Popular WUN Stories Right Now

That’s It For Now

We’ll be keeping an eye on the snow that’s on its way. Stay with whatsupnewp.com all weekend for the latest news, information, and cancellations.

