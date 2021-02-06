What's Up in Newport County Today: Saturday, February 6
Winter Storm Warning issued, 5-9" of snow on the way.
Good morning,
A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for our area from 7 am on Sunday to 1 am on Monday. The National Weather Service forecast currently calls for 5 - 9” of accumulation, while their map calls for 6-8” for our area.
WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn, a licensed realtor with the Fitzpatrick Team at RE/Max Newport gives us 10 open houses to check out this weekend in Newport County.
The Newport String Project will present the second concert in their series Hidden Newport this weekend, showcasing some of Newport’s most beautiful and unusual locations through virtual chamber music concerts. This performance, premiering on Sunday at 2 pm on YouTube, spotlights the Belmont Chapel, situated in the heart of the Island Cemetery.
This morning at 11 am, Newport City Council will be meeting with State legislators to talk about legislative priorities for Newport.
What’s Up in Newport County Today
Happy Birthday today to Jennifer Tysor and Teri Horn.
Weather Forecast
Winter Storm Warning in effect from February 7, 07:00 AM EST until February 8, 01:00 AM EST
Today - Sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
Tonight - Increasing clouds, with a low around 26. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Sunday - Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 35. East wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches possible.
Sunday Night - A chance of snow, mainly before 8 pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 21. Northwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Marine Forecast for Newport
Small Craft Advisory in effect from February 6, 07:00 AM EST until February 6, 07:00 PM EST
Today - WSW wind 10 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 32 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - W wind 6 to 11 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday - ENE wind 6 to 9 kt becoming N 11 to 16 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 kt. Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday Night - NNW wind 12 to 14 kt becoming WNW after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 kt. A chance of snow, mainly before 8pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
The current water temperature in Newport is 39°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide Schedule for Newport
Sunrise: 6:50 am | Sunset: 5:08 pm
High tide at 2:35 am & 3:04 pm | Low tide at 9:33 am & 8:36 pm
Moon: Waning Crescent, 24 days, 35% lighting
Things To Do
Saturday
9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Newport Gateway Center
11 am – Toddler Treehouse at Created Purpose
12 pm- KinderArt at Created Purpose
1 pm – Walking Tour: Creative Survival with Newport Historical Society
1 pm – Times Are Tough Gallery Take Over Of DeBlois Gallery, Art, Drink, Eat! at DeBlois Gallery
1 pm – Saturday Studio: Valentine’s Day at Island Art Spot
4 pm – Children’s Pastel Pencil Drawing at Created Purpose
6 pm – Adult Watercolor Painting: Swinging Girl at Created Purpose
Sunday
1 pm – Pottery Studio at Created Purpose
2 pm – Newport String Project presents “Hidden Newport” concert at The Belmont Chapel
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room - All Weekend
City & Government
Saturday
10 am – Newport City Council
Sunday
Nothing scheduled.
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) - Nothing Scheduled
Nothing scheduled.
The Latest WUN Headlines
Winter Storm Warning issued for Sunday, February 7th, 5-9 inches Predicted (Updated)
10 Newport County Open Houses to check out this weekend (Feb. 6 – 7)
Rhode Island Department of Health provides an update on COVID-19 vaccine efforts in the state
Le Vecina to continue at Bar ‘Cino, will offer take-out and delivery
Secretary of State’s Website offers a window into the state’s Black History
TPG Marinas names Michael Hartman as General Manager of Champlin’s Marina & Resort on Block Island
“Me & My Guitar,” Compilation Album to Benefit “Save Our Stages” Released Today on Bandcamp
For the very latest news and information, visit www.whatsupnewp.com.
Popular WUN Stories Right Now
CVS Health will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine at Newport pharmacy
10 Newport County Open Houses to check out this weekend (Feb. 6 - 7)
Winter Storm Warning issued for Sunday, February 7th, 5-9 inches Predicted (Updated)
Rogers High School announces 2021-2021 Virtual Science Fair Winners
That’s It For Now
We’ll be keeping an eye on the snow that’s on its way. Stay with whatsupnewp.com all weekend for the latest news, information, and cancellations.
Have a great Saturday,
~ Ryan
|1
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.