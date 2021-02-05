What's Up in Newport County today: Friday, February 5
CVS will begin offering vaccines to those eligible at their pharmacy in Newport beginning February 11
Good Friday Morning,
If somehow you missed the big news yesterday, CVS will begin offering vaccines to those eligible at their pharmacy in Newport beginning February 11.
Using our platform this morning to share details on two fundraisers coming up; I hope you’ll read the details, support in any way that you can, and share.
We caught up with Peter Krasinski, the House Organist at Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC), yesterday. It was a really fun chat and we learned a lot about the historic organ at PPAC, his career, silent movies, and more. If you missed it, you can watch it below.
WJAR with a report from O’Brien’s Pub - ‘This is new territory for us’: Newport Pub learns pop-up igloos were not up to code.
ecoRI News with a report with a follow up on the four dolphins that were found dead along the Rhode Island coast recently.
White Horse Tavern makes an appearance in 15 of America’s Most Historic Restaurants on History.com.
This week's Golden Apple Award from WJAR goes to Alison Arruda, a physical education teacher at the Howard Hathaway School in Portsmouth.
What’s Up in Newport County Today
Happy Birthday today to Bradley Head, Mike Gorge, Stacy Ames, and Denise Meaney!
Weather Forecast
Today - Rain likely, mainly after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 43. South wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight - Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 30. West wind 6 to 13 mph.
Marine Forecast for Newport
Small Craft Advisory in effect from February 6, 07:00 AM EST until February 6, 07:00 PM EST
Today - S wind 5 to 8 kt increasing to 8 to 11 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 kt. Rain likely, mainly between 11 am and 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - SW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming W 8 to 11 kt after midnight. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing. Seas 1 ft or less.
The current water temperature in Newport is 39°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide Schedule for Newport
Sunrise: 6:51 am | Sunset: 5:07 pm
High tide at 1:32 am & 1:57 pm | Low tide at 7:51 am & 7:19 pm
Moon: Last Quarter Moon, 22 days, 47% lighting
Things To Do
3:30 pm – Arts & Crafternoon at Island Art Spot
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
Nothing scheduled.
Three members of CCRI Players theater group finish among the elite at regional Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival
Rogers High School announces 2021-2021 Virtual Science Fair Winners
Treasurer Magaziner to reunite over 1,000 small businesses and nonprofits with missing money
City of Newport transitions to a new online assessors database
Why ocean pollution is a clear danger to human health
LIVE ON WUN: Newport City Council Workshop: COVID-19 Update (Jan. 4 at 4:30 pm)
LIVE ON WUN | WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Peter Krasinski, House Organist at PPAC (Feb. 4 at 4 pm)
More restrictions lifted on Rhode Island businesses
CVS Health will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine at Newport pharmacy
Video: RIDOH’s weekly COVID-19 update (Feb. 4)
COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data
New England Musicians Relief Fund Pushes Toward $500,000 Fundraising Goal
CVS Health will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine at Newport pharmacy
List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island
CVS Health to administer COVID-19 vaccines at 4 pharmacy locations in Rhode Island
Photo Of The Day
That’s It For Now
This morning we’ll have on the website a look at what’s happening in Newport County this weekend, a rundown of Open Houses if you happen to be house shopping, and I’m sure a whole lot more.
Have a great Friday,
~ Ryan
