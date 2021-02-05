What's Up in Newport County today: Friday, February 5

Good Friday Morning,

If somehow you missed the big news yesterday, CVS will begin offering vaccines to those eligible at their pharmacy in Newport beginning February 11.

Using our platform this morning to share details on two fundraisers coming up; I hope you’ll read the details, support in any way that you can, and share.

We caught up with Peter Krasinski, the House Organist at Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC), yesterday. It was a really fun chat and we learned a lot about the historic organ at PPAC, his career, silent movies, and more. If you missed it, you can watch it below.

WJAR with a report from O’Brien’s Pub - ‘This is new territory for us’: Newport Pub learns pop-up igloos were not up to code.

ecoRI News with a report with a follow up on the four dolphins that were found dead along the Rhode Island coast recently.

White Horse Tavern makes an appearance in 15 of America’s Most Historic Restaurants on History.com.

This week's Golden Apple Award from WJAR goes to Alison Arruda, a physical education teacher at the Howard Hathaway School in Portsmouth.

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Happy Birthday today to Bradley Head, Mike Gorge, Stacy Ames, and Denise Meaney!

Weather Forecast

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - Rain likely, mainly after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 43. South wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight - Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 30. West wind 6 to 13 mph.

Marine Forecast for Newport

Small Craft Advisory in effect from February 6, 07:00 AM EST until February 6, 07:00 PM EST

Today - S wind 5 to 8 kt increasing to 8 to 11 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 kt. Rain likely, mainly between 11 am and 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming W 8 to 11 kt after midnight. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 39°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide Schedule for Newport

Sunrise: 6:51 am | Sunset: 5:07 pm

High tide at 1:32 am & 1:57 pm | Low tide at 7:51 am & 7:19 pm

Moon: Last Quarter Moon, 22 days, 47% lighting

Things To Do

3:30 pm – Arts & Crafternoon at Island Art Spot

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

10 am - Middletown Citizens Memorial Committee

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled.

The Latest WUN Headlines

Three members of CCRI Players theater group finish among the elite at regional Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival

Rogers High School announces 2021-2021 Virtual Science Fair Winners

Treasurer Magaziner to reunite over 1,000 small businesses and nonprofits with missing money

City of Newport transitions to a new online assessors database

Why ocean pollution is a clear danger to human health

LIVE ON WUN: Newport City Council Workshop: COVID-19 Update (Jan. 4 at 4:30 pm)

LIVE ON WUN | WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Peter Krasinski, House Organist at PPAC (Feb. 4 at 4 pm)

More restrictions lifted on Rhode Island businesses

CVS Health will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine at Newport pharmacy

Video: RIDOH’s weekly COVID-19 update (Feb. 4)

COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

New England Musicians Relief Fund Pushes Toward $500,000 Fundraising Goal

Recent Local Obituaries

Popular WUN Stories Right Now

Photo Of The Day

Photo by mindyb_photos | On Instagram, use #whatsupnewp or tag us (@whatsupnewp) for a chance to be featured here.

