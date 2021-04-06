What's Up in Newport County today: Tuesday, April 6

Support What's Up Newp

Good Morning,

>> 7,300 additional COVID-19 vaccination appointments will be posted on www.vaccinateRI.org on Tuesday at 9 a.m. These appointments will be for the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Sockanosset Cross Road, and the regional sites in Westerly, Johnston, and East Providence. These appointments will be available to people in all groups currently eligible, including people 50 to 59 years of age, who became eligible to register for vaccination on Monday. Full Story

>> Governor Dan McKee on Tuesday, April 6 will participate in a walking tour of small businesses in Newport, according to a press release from his office.

Joining McKee on the walking tour will be Lt. Governor Nominee Sabina Matos, Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor, Newport Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, Newport City Manager Joe Nicholson, and Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Erin Donovan-Boyle.

The tour is scheduled to begin at 2 pm at Fort 1 North.

>> The Boston Globe on Monday reported on Rhode Island’s most vaccinated cities and towns. Looking at Newport County, Jamestown has vaccinated 55.5 % of its population, Middletown 42.4%, Portsmouth 40.1%, Little Compton 37.8%, Tiverton 31.4%, and Newport 30.9%. On the high end, only Block Island has vaccinated a higher percentage than Jamestown, and only Providence and Woonsocket have vaccinated a lower percentage than Newport.

>> Things continue to look different as the Spring 2021 edition of Newport Restaurant Week approaches, but the commitment to supporting the area’s local dining community remains the same. Newport Restaurant Week: The Remix returns for another season, with area restaurants slated to offer an assortment of crave-worthy discounts and deals for the duration of the event, April 9 – 18, 2021.

Fusing Spring flavors into farm-to-table and dock-to-plate dishes, restaurants will offer a variety of deals and discounts throughout the program’s 10 days. Experience tastefully crafted prix-fixe menus, BOGO options, half-price raw bars, and more from nearly 50 participating restaurants. Full Story

~ Happy Birthday today to Jeff Callaghan, Robyn Shea, Ross Wheeler, and Kathleen Burke.

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 42. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Today - NW wind 7 to 10 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 43°F

Sunrise: 6:18 am | Sunset: 7:17 pm | 12 hours and 59 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:12 am & 4:41 pm | Low tide at 11:16 am and 11:21 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 24 days, 32% lighting.

11:30 am – Newport Canvassing Authority

4:30 pm – Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee

7 pm – Jamestown Fire Department

7 pm – Little Compton Planning Board

