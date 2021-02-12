What's Up in Newport County Today: Friday, February 12

Good Morning,

~ Newport City Council unanimously voted last night during a virtual meeting to appoint Anand Toprani to the Planning Board. Nine residents had applied for the job.

~ Those who are 75+ and live, work, or study in Rhode Island can now make appointments for COVID-19 vaccines at select CVS locations across the state. Here’s what the appointment system looked at as of 6:30 am this morning. (If you know a 75+-year-old, reach out to them and offer to help set this up if they need it.)

Schedule an appointment now

~ Early voting is underway for Rhode Island's March 2 statewide referenda election. As of Thursday, there have been 88,715 mail ballots sent to voters and 578 cumulative early in-person voters to date (including 19 in Middletown, 17 in Portsmouth, 16 in Tiverton, 9 in Jamestown, 8 in Newport, and 6 in Little Compton). Vote in person remains open through March 1, Election Day is on March 2, and there’s also the option of returning your mail ballot. For more information on how, where, when, and why to vote, visit www.vote.sos.ri.gov.

~ Reminder: A 4-week pilot program to test all-electronic tolling on the Newport Pell Bridge starts on Sunday. RITBA will direct all traffic heading eastbound (towards Newport) through lanes that accommodate E-ZPass and bill by mail transactions. Expected inclement weather may delay the start of the pilot program.

~ Another Reminder: Customers in Newport and the Easton’s Point neighborhood in Middletown NO LONGER NEED TO BOIL THEIR WATER BEFORE USING. The water main break that created the unsafe condition has been isolated and repaired. Work will continue in the immediate area surrounding the water main break with Newport Water Division staff providing direct updates to those remaining customers impacted.

~ The Narragansett Bay Estuary Program (NBEP) just completed an interactive, online narrative that pioneers the use of cell phone data to look at tourism and recreation on our coasts from the perspective of environmental management. See the report.

~ Speaking of the shoreline, a bipartisan group of state representatives is introducing legislation aimed at protecting shoreline access rights in Rhode Island. The Public’s Radio reports.

~ After being closed for 18 days for their annual winter break (maintenance and projects), Brick Alley Pub (Newport) and Plumby’s (Middletown) will reopen today at 11:30 am!

Photo Of The Day: andrewj_brooks - Van Zandt pier on a snowy February afternoon. | Tag #WhatsUpNewp on Instagram for a chance to be featured here.

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Happy Birthday today to Matt Smith, Joanna Lanz Holder, Julio Amaro, & Eric Saulnier!

Weather Forecast

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - Increasing clouds, with a high near 29. North wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Marine Forecast for Newport

Today - NNW wind 5 to 10 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the afternoon. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NNW 5 to 8 kt in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 38°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide Schedule for Newport

Sunrise: 6:43 am | Sunset: 5:16 pm

High tide at 8:10 am & 8:29 pm | Low tide at 1:18 am & 2:04 pm

Moon: New Moon, 0 days, 0% lighting

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room - All Weekend

City & Government

11 am – Portsmouth School Committee – Finance Subcommittee

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) - Nothing Scheduled

The Latest WUN Headlines

What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: Feb. 12 – 14

Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County accepting applications for its 5th annual Tinney Family Arts Scholarship

Precautionary boil water advisory rescinded following water main break (Updated)

Black History Month – Dr. Harriet Alleyne Rice: A native Newport Black History heroine that is largely unknown in the city of her birth

Newport Art Museum to host a Chinese Brush Painting Workshop with Yuemei Zhang

New report uses cell phone data to provide insight on patterns, pollution along the shores of Rhode Island

Rhode Island eases restrictions on businesses, venues, and social gathering size

COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

Black History Month: RI’s Greatest African American Musicians

Point Association raises $17,230 for MLK Center

Recent Local Obituaries

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Data as of Feb. 11. More data here - COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

