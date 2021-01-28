What's Up in Newport County Today: Thursday, January 28

Good Morning!

Newport City Council hosted a regular council meeting last night. The meeting, which is lasted approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes, included some of the final big steps with the North End Urban Plan, Council Liason Appointments, and resolutions on council rules and outdoor dining. If you missed the meeting you can watch it here.

Newport Mayor Jeanne Marie Napolitano will join What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video conversation at 11 am this morning. We’ll chat about the North End Urban Plan, COVID-19, and what else is happening in the city. Have a question for the Mayor? Hit reply before 10 am and I’ll see how many questions I can get to.

Rhode Island Department of Health will host a COVID-19 update at 1 pm today. Health officials have said that they will unveil during the press briefing who gets the vaccine next in Rhode Island. Watch it live here.

In their weekly update yesterday, RIDOH reported that Newport County added 337 positive cases of COVID-19 last week. 101 were in Newport, 77 in Middletown, 75 in Tiverton, 58 in Portsmouth, 22 in Jamestown, and 4 in Little Compton.

Debuting for the first time this winter on February 5, The Chanler at Cliff Walk has unveiled two luxury yurts on its lawn overlooking the Cliff Walk.

Yurts at The Chanler at Cliff Walk.Photo Credit: Maaike Bernstrom Photography

Becky Bolan & Louisa Boatwright, Co-Chairs of School Building Committee, write-in this morning to let us know that the Newport School Building Projects are underway.

Two Salve Regina special education professors have recently published a book entitled Developing Effective Special Educators: Building Bridges Across the Profession.

Governor Raimondo Watch: The Senate Commerce Committee will vote on Governor Raimondo’s nomination to Commerce Secretary next Wednesday at 10 am. Once Raimondo clears the committee, her vote would go to the Senate floor. If it were to move quickly, Lt. Gov McKee could be Governor by the end of next week.

Happy Birthday today to Mason Choice, Meg DeNinno, and Meghan Shovelton!

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Weather

Today - A slight chance of snow showers between 8 am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. North wind 10 to 16 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as -4. Blustery, with a northwest wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Marine

Gale Warning in effect from January 29, 01:00 AM EST until January 30, 07:00 AM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - NNW wind 9 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. A slight chance of snow showers between 8am and noon. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NNW wind around 18 kt, with gusts as high as 29 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 41°F.

Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7:00 am | Sunset: 4:57 pm

High tide at 7:14 am & 7:38 pm | Low tide at 12:21 am & 1:28 pm

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 14 days, 99% lighting

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

COVID-19 in Rhode Island (as of Jan. 27)

Looking Ahead

Evan Smith, President & CEO of Discover Newport, will join What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video conversation tomorrow at 11 am. Tune on in for a chat about travel, tourism, hospitality, and what the summer ahead may look like.

Governor Raimondo has a State of the State Address scheduled for next Wednesday night at 7 pm.

Peter Krasinski, the organist at Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC), will join us for a live virtual video conversation at 4 pm next Thursday.

That’s All For Now

