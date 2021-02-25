What's Up in Newport County today: Thursday, February 25

Good Morning,

Recap: Newport City Council hosted a regular council meeting last night. A private fireworks display was approved for July 3, Boru Noodle Bar now has a beer/wine license, and the food truck ordinance change (to keep food trucks off Bellevue Avenue) was continued to be discussed at a workshop. A full video of the meeting and a recap of how the votes went down can be seen here.

Speaking of Fireworks: Jamestown is moving forward with plans and hopes to host their annual fireworks display on July 3. No word from other communities yet on their plans.

Newport Update: Newport City Council is back at it today at 4:30 pm when they meet to receive a COVID-19 crisis update from City Manager Joe Nicholson. What’s Up Newp will carry it live on our website as it happens.

Rhode Island Update: Rhode Island Department of Health and Incoming Governor Dan McKee will host a press briefing today at 1 pm to provide an update on COVID-19 in Rhode Island. What’s Up Newp will carry it live on our website as it happens.

Chowdah: Today is National Clam Chowder Day! There may be no one meal, appetizer, or dish people look forward to more when they come to Newport than a cup or bowl of chowder. Perhaps far too often we’re asked “Who has the best ______?” or “Where should we go for ______?” and often it has to do with seafood and in particular chowder. Which local restaurant has your favorite chowder? Comment below.

Leave a comment

Two Jewels: Gerry Goldstein writes in his bi-weekly column about Satchel Paige and Cardines Field. Read it here.

Vote: Just a few days left to vote in the March 2 Special Election. 4,446 Rhode Islanders have already voted early in-person and 90,200 mail ballots have been sent to voters. To learn more about early voting, to find out where your polling place will be on Tuesday, and/or to see your sample ballot, visit vote.sos.ri.gov.

Food News: Surf Club announced yesterday that they will reopen for the season on Thursday, April 1.

On This Day - 179 Years Ago: Lighthouse keeper and hero Ida Lewis was born on this day in Newport in 1842. Lewis made countless rescues during her time, she made her first rescue at the age of 12 and her last recorded rescue at the age of 63. She is credited for saving at least 18 lives. In 1869 she became the first woman to receive a gold Congressional medal for lifesaving. Lewis is buried in Newport’s Common Burying Ground.

Illustration of Ida Lewis rowing by Phebe Ann Hanaford

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Happy Birthday today to Kevin Thiele and Frank Martucci!

Weather Forecast

Today - Sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight - Clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until February 25, 07:00 PM EST

Today - WNW wind 13 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 28 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NW wind 7 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 36°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:24 am | Sunset: 5:32 pm

High tide at 6:07 am & 6:30 pm | Low tide at 12:18 pm

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 12 days, 94% lighting

- Advertisement -

Things To Do

5 pm – Newport Historical Society to host a virtual lecture on Historic Real Estate with author Dr. Whitney Martinko

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room - All Weekend

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) - Nothing Scheduled

1 pm – RIDOH to host COVID-19 press briefing

4:30 pm – Newport City Council to host COVID-19 Crisis Update

The Latest WUN Headlines

On This Day In History – February 25, 1842: Ida Lewis born in Newport

Aquidneck Land Trust now accepting applications for grants from the Merritt Neighborhood Fund

SkillsRI launches free CNA training & pathway to earning CNA license for Rhode Islanders

Gerry Goldstein: Two jewels: ‘Satchel’ and Cardines Field

VIDEO & RECAP: Newport City Council Meeting (Feb. 24)

Class of 2021: Lleyton Hewitt, Original 9, and Dennis Van der Meer to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame

Gillette Stadium to Host Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru March 19 through April 18

Department of Health releases updated COVID-19 data by city, town

Popular on What’s Up Newp

COVID-19

Data as of Feb. 24. More data here - COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

Elsewhere

WPRI - Panel to examine taxing sugary drinks, food insecurity in Rhode Island

Insider - The best US destinations to travel to in March, plus where to stay and socially distant activities to enjoy (Newport on the list)

RI.Gov - AG Neronha seeks to strengthen penalties for wage theft, labor violations

We’ll See You Out There

Thanks for reading!