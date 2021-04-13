Good Morning,

>>Colleen Burns Jermain, Superintendent of Newport Public Schools, will join me for a live virtual video conversation at 1:30 pm today. We’ll chat about the schools, the new changes, expanding the number of students in school on a daily basis, and more. Watch live on whatsupnewp.com at 1:30 pm.

>> 7,600 additional COVID-19 vaccination appointments will be posted on www.vaccinateRI.org this morning at 9 am. These appointments will be for the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, the State-run mass vaccination sites in Woonsocket, South County, and at Sockanosset Cross Road, and at the regional clinics in Johnston, Westerly, and East Providence. In addition to the age groups previously eligible, people who are 40 to 49 years of age are now eligible to register. Full Story

>> Looking for a new gig, job, or career? There are more than 110 businesses hiring right now in the Newport area. See this week’s job opportunities.

Tuesday, April 13

Weather Forecast

Today - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. North wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - NNE wind 9 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight -Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 46°F

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:07 am | Sunset: 7:24 pm | 13 hours and 14 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:33 am & 9:46 pm | Low tide at 2:57 am & 2:46 pm

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 1 days, 1% lighting.

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Newport

Tiverton

Little Compton

Middletown

Jamestown

Portsmouth

6:15 pm – Portsmouth School Committee

The Latest Headlines on WhatsUpNewp.com

George Thorogood & The Destroyers added to Indian Ranch’s 75th season

Now Hiring: 110+ businesses hiring right now in the Newport area

Newport Marriott hiring for the season, will host a job fair on May 4

7,600 vaccination appointments will open on Tuesday morning

Governor McKee announces new grant program to assist small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

What’s Up in Newport County this week: April 12 – 18

List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island

Newsletter: What’s Up in Newport County Today: Monday, April 12

Tiny Kitchen Magic: BBQ Pulled Pork with Maple Chipotle BBQ Sauce

Opinion: Will the education of blind children be setback 15 years?

WRIU 90.3 radio holding Radiothon fundraiser this week

The Latest: COVID-19 / Vaccine

News | Data | Vaccine Info & Registration | Reopening RI | Travel Restrictions

New data hasn’t been reported since Friday, April 9. We’ve reached out to the Rhode Island Department of Health for an update.

DVIDS - Surface Warfare Schools Command introduces Officer of the Deck Phase II Course to the Fleet

Lonely Planet - The 6 best beaches in Rhode Island

URI Today - URI Board of Trustees names Monash provost, senior vice president Marc Parlange next University of Rhode Island president

East Bay RI - Homebound Prudence Island residents get vaccinated

