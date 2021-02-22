What's Up in Newport County Today: Monday, February 22

Good Morning,

~ Approximately 3,000 National Grid customers in Portsmouth and Middletown spent a couple of hours on Sunday without power. According to National Grid this morning, power has been restored to all customers. National Grid has not yet shared a reason for the outage.

~ For many Rhode Islanders finding affordable housing – ownership or rental – is a struggle, forcing them to make critical choices between health care needs, food on the table, heating costs, and mortgage or rent payments. Affordable housing is a critical issue in Rhode Island, and among the bond issues on the March 2 ballot.

What’s Up Newp will explore the $65 million Housing and Community Opportunity Bond this morning at 11 am with Brenda Clement, director of HousingWorks RI. Watch our live virtual video interview here.

~ What’s Up Newp continues its authors’ series on Tuesday at 11:30 when award-winning novelist Regina Andrews of Providence joins us for a live virtual video conversation. She is the author of numerous works and the 2010 winner of AKW Books eBook of the Year Award for fiction for her novel, Destiny’s Designs.

~ Frank Prosnitz shares his opinion on minimum wage and the push to raise it - Just my Opinion: Raising the Minimum Wage

~ Our film critic watch Nomadland this weekend and gives it high marks - What’s Up at the Movies: We Review “Nomadland”

Photo Of The Day - vanessaoliviaaa Truly brrrrr-eathtaking views

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Happy Birthday today to Sarah Huard, Hank Lawler, and Don Chilton!

Weather Forecast

Today - Rain, mainly after 2 pm. High near 42. South wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight - Rain, mainly before 8 pm. Low around 32. South wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from February 22, 09:00 AM EST until February 22, 03:00 PM EST

Today - S wind 8 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Rain, mainly after 2pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - S wind 8 to 12 kt becoming W after midnight. Rain, mainly before 8pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 37°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:29 am | Sunset: 5:28 pm

High tide at 3:22 am & 3:58 pm | Low tide at 10:14 am & 9:33 pm

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 9 days, 71% lighting

Things To Do

Nothing scheduled.

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room - All Weekend

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) - Nothing Scheduled

COVID-19 & Vaccination

Data as of Feb. 19. More data here - COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

