What's Up in Newport County today: Thursday, April 1

Welcome, April!

Ryan Belmore, What's Up Newp
2 hr agoCommentShare

Good Morning & Happy April!

First off, just a reminder that today is April 1, a.k.a. April Fools’ Day. Be careful of the pranks out there.

>> In a non-joking matter, today (4/01) is 401Gives Day. 401Gives is Rhode Island’s statewide day of giving and the goal today is to raise at least $1.5 million for nonprofits across the state. As of 6:50 am, more than 2,260 donors have already raised more than $512,000 for 353 organizations across the state. Visit www.401gives.org today to support your favorite and/or a local nonprofit.

Cortney Nicolato, President and CEO of United Way of Rhode Island, will join What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video conversation today at noon to talk about and to give an update on 401Gives. Watch here.

>> Governor McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health will host their weekly COVID-19 press briefing today at 1 pm. Watch it live on our website as it happens.

>> Re-Opening Today - Surf Club, Frosty Freez, the Ice Cream Shop at Anna D’s, and the International Tennis Hall Of Fame.

>> Newport Daffodil Days “month” kicks off today. Details here.

>> Easter is this Sunday. If you’re looking to dine-out or grab take-out for Easter Brunch or Dinner, here’s a look at what restaurants are offering - Newport County restaurants serving up Easter brunch, dinner on April 4

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Thursday, April 1

~ Happy Birthday today to Kara Montalbano, Ethan Leary, Brian Cunha, Jenn Crellin, and Scott Williams!

Photo by capturedbycarmen | Tag your photos with #whatsupnewp or @WhatsUpNewp for a chance to be featured here.

Weather Forecast

  • Today - A chance of showers between 10am and 3pm. Patchy dense fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 52. South wind 8 to 16 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

  • Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind 14 to 16 mph.

Marine Forecast

  • Small Craft Advisory until April 1, 04:00 PM EDT

  • Today - W wind 7 to 10 kt becoming NNW 11 to 14 kt in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 kt. A chance of showers, mainly before 2pm. Patchy dense fog before 11am. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Tonight - NNW wind 12 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • The current water temperature in Newport is 42°F

Sun, Moon, & Tide

  • Sunrise: 6:27 am | Sunset: 7:11 pm | 12 hours and 44 minutes of sun.

  • High tide at 11:30 am & 11:58 pm | Low tide at 4:49 am and 4:42 pm.

  • Moon: Waning Gibbous, 19 days, 85% lighting.

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Newport

Middletown

Portsmouth

Tiverton

Little Compton

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

The Latest Headlines on WhatsUpNewp.com

The US just set ambitious offshore wind power targets – what will it take to meet them?

Citizen scientists count 357 seals in Narragansett Bay during Save The Bay’s annual Bay-Wide Seal Count

Home on Gibbs Avenue in Newport sells for $2.5 million

Providence City Council President Sabina Matos is Governor McKee’s nominee for Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor

CCRI teams with a renowned poet for a powerful narrative on race and social issues

What’s Up in Newport County today: Wednesday, March 31

Greater Newport Chamber to host a food drive for the MLK Center throughout April

Women’s History Month: Celebrating remarkable women

This Day in RI History: March 31, 2010, Record-breaking floods devastate the region

Wickford in Bloom returning June 26 – 27

For the very latest news and information, visit www.whatsupnewp.com.

Recent Local Obituaries

Popular Stories Right Now

  1. What Sold: 25 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (March 22 – 28)

  2. 18 famous actors and actresses that have ties to Newport

  3. 'Swinburne' on Pelham Street in Newport sells for $4.55 million

  4. Coventry, Westerly, West Greenwich, and South Kingstown to host special elections on May 4

  5. Now Hiring: 100+ job opportunities available in and around Newport right now (March 29)

Elsewhere

The Latest: COVID-19 / Vaccine

News Data | Vaccine Info & Registration | Reopening RI | Travel Restrictions

Support What’s Up Newp

Support locally-owned, independent journalism. Today we’re asking you to consider a voluntary subscription to What’s Up Newp starting at $5 a month. Over the last year, our local business revenue has been impacted and we really do rely on reader support!

Support WUN Today

CommentShare
← Previous