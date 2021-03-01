What's Up in Newport County today: Monday, March 1
~ Today marks one year since the first COVID-19 case was announced in Rhode Island.
~ Perhaps thousands of jobs are at stake as voters wrap up voting on Tuesday on seven bond issues, totaling $400 million that calls for numerous construction projects, from port development to affordable housing.
Thousands of Rhode Islanders have been voting since February 10 when early voting began at local city and town halls. The final day for voting is Tuesday, March 2, where voting is at traditional polling places. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story - Voting on $400 million of state bonds concludes on Tuesday
~ Incoming Governor McKee will join U.S. Congressmen David Cicilline and James Langevin, Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, and Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt at a press conference today at 1 pm at the Dunkin Donuts Center to highlight funding for cities and towns in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan recently passed by the U.S. House of Representatives.
~ On Tuesday, Restore Greater Newport will unveil its specific recommendations on tourism season to the incoming McKee Administration and the General Assembly in a Virtual News Conference. Restore Greater Newport is a coalition of business, tourism, hospitality, manufacturing, and marine entities aimed at restoring economic prosperity to Aquidneck Island amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.
~ At 5 pm on Tuesday, Newport City Council is holding a workshop to discuss the proposed FY22 – FY26 Capital Improvement Program (CIP).
~ Reminder: Benjamin’s Raw Bar reopens today.
~ Last night, my wife and I took in the experience that is the yurts at The Chanler At Cliff Walk. What a delicious, fun, and amazing experience. Kudos to the Chef and the entire Chanler team. Learn more about the yurts here. See some photos from our experience below.
What’s Up in Newport County Today
Happy Birthday today to Casey Farley, Jack Milburn, and Holly Young!
Weather Forecast
Wind Advisory in effect from March 1, 04:00 PM EST until March 2, 10:00 AM EST
Today - Rain, mainly before 11am. Patchy fog before 11am. High near 49. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight - A slight chance of snow showers between 1 am and 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Windy, with a northwest wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Marine Forecast
Gale Warning in effect from March 1, 04:00 PM EST until March 2, 04:00 PM EST
Freezing Spray Advisory in effect from March 2, 12:00 AM EST until March 2, 01:00 PM EST
Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming WNW 9 to 14 kt in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 kt. Rain, mainly before 2 pm. Patchy fog before 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - WNW wind 17 to 20 kt increasing to 20 to 23 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 kt. A slight chance of snow showers between 1 am and 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
The current water temperature in Newport is 37°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:18 am | Sunset: 5:37 pm
High tide at 9:05 am & 9:32 pm | Low tide at 2:25 am and 2:45 pm
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 17 days, 96% lighting
Things To Do
Nothing Scheduled.
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room - All Weekend
City & Government
6 pm - Middletown Town Council
6:30 pm - Newport Planning Board
6:30 pm - Jamestown Town Council
7 pm - Tiverton Harbor Commission
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) - Nothing Scheduled
Nothing scheduled.
The Latest WUN Headlines
Voting on $400 million of state bonds concludes on Tuesday
Opinion: Bridging the digital divide
Opinion – Councilor McCalla: Equitable development matters
Opinion: Applause for those who led the effort to put the Black Lives Matter logo at Rogers High School
Museum of Newport Irish History Lecture to discuss the role of the Irish in building the Blackstone Canal
Just My Opinion: Bond issues: Where oh where have the governors been?
What’s Up at the Movies: We Review “Minari”
Newport Polo launches 30th anniversary cover sweepstakes
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
Data as of Feb. 26. More data here - COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data
Elsewhere
WJAR - Newport mask maker wins contract with Facebook
WPRI - Mass. restaurants preparing for full capacity seating starting Monday
We’ll See You Out There
