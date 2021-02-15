What's Up in Newport County Today: Monday, February 15

Good Morning,

~ In honor of President’s Day, we thought it would be a good time for us to dig up our archives and take a look at the U.S. Presidents that have visited Newport.

~ With today being a federal holiday, we don’t expect to see any new or updated COVID-19 or vaccination data. Look for the next update on our website around noon on Tuesday.

~ As a reminder - City/town halls and offices will be closed today. In Newport, there will be no delay in trash pickup for the week.

~ Gerry Goldstein is back and this time around he’s doing about being a sapiosexual, words being added to the dictionary, and more. Gerry Goldstein: In a word, some private information

~ We have a pretty full week of live virtual video conversations coming up for you this week;

On Tuesday at 2 pm, Gavin Black, president of the Rhode Island Ports Coalition, will join WUN to talk about the $60 million Industrial Facilities Infrastructure bond issue that is part of the $400 million March 2nd bond referenda. Story.

On Tuesday at 7 pm, RI-based Actor/Voice Over artist Marylin Busch will join WUN for a conversation. Busch recently appeared in "The Polka King" and "Vault," the story of the Bonded Vault robbery.

On Wednesday at 11 am, Gillian Friedman Fox, the newly appointed executive director of the Newport Music Festival, will join WUN. Story.

On Wednesday at 3:30 pm, Christine Lajewski, a horror novelist and short story writer, joins WUN in its authors’ series. Story.

~ Besides those fun conversations, What’s Up Newp will also bring you live videos of these updates on our website as they happen.

On Thursday at 1 pm, RIDOH will host a press briefing to provide a COVID-19 update

On Thursday at 4:30 pm, Newport City Council will receive a COVID-19 update from City Manager Joe Nicholson.

Photo Of The Day: @andrewj_brooks - Pink sky on a cold winter morning in Newport | Tag your photos on Instagram with #WhatsUpNewp for a chance to be featured here.

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Happy Birthday today to Raelyn Little, Brian Booth, and Jessica Grover-Silvestri!

Weather Forecast

Today - A chance of rain and sleet before noon, then a chance of rain between noon and 3 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 35. North wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.

Tonight - Rain, mainly after midnight. Low around 34. North wind 8 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast for Newport

Today - NNE wind 6 to 8 kt. A chance of rain and sleet before 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain between 1 pm and 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NNE wind 7 to 11 kt becoming ESE after midnight. Rain, mainly after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 37°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide Schedule for Newport

Sunrise: 6:39 am | Sunset: 5:20 pm

High tide at 10:13 am & 10:35 pm | Low tide at 3:18 am & 3:31 pm

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 3 days, 11% lighting

- Advertisement -

Things To Do

10 am to 5 pm – Bowen’s Wharf Winter Sale Days

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room - All Weekend

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) - Nothing Scheduled

Nothing scheduled.

The Latest WUN Headlines

What’s Up Newp live video conversation ‌to‌ ‌explore‌ ‌$60‌ ‌million‌ ‌Industrial‌ ‌Facilities‌ ‌Bond‌ ‌

Newport Music Festival’s new executive director joins WUN for a live video conversation, Feb. 17

WhatsUpNewp’s Authors’ Series continues with novelist Christine Lajewski

Gerry Goldstein: In a word, some private information

Concert Photos: Neal and the Vipers at the Narrows Center (2-12-21)

What’s Up at the Movies: We Review “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Popular Right Now

For the very latest news and information, visit www.whatsupnewp.com. Our website is updated 24/7/365.

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Data as of Feb. 12. More data here - COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

Elsewhere

WPRI - Here’s where the most people have been vaccinated in Rhode Island

ecoRI News - Low-Income Renters Left Out in the Cold When it Comes to Green Energy, Efficiency Upgrades

Portsmouth Times - Lawmaker puts the brakes on automated speed enforcement

That’s going to do it for this morning, have a great Monday!

~ Ryan