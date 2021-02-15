What's Up in Newport County Today: Monday, February 15

Take a look at the U.S. Presidents that have visited Newport.

Ryan Belmore, What's Up Newp
2 hr agoCommentShare

Good Morning,

~ In honor of President’s Day, we thought it would be a good time for us to dig up our archives and take a look at the U.S. Presidents that have visited Newport.

~ With today being a federal holiday, we don’t expect to see any new or updated COVID-19 or vaccination data. Look for the next update on our website around noon on Tuesday.

~ As a reminder - City/town halls and offices will be closed today. In Newport, there will be no delay in trash pickup for the week.

~ Gerry Goldstein is back and this time around he’s doing about being a sapiosexual, words being added to the dictionary, and more. Gerry Goldstein: In a word, some private information

~ We have a pretty full week of live virtual video conversations coming up for you this week;

  • On Tuesday at 2 pm, Gavin Black, president of the Rhode Island Ports Coalition, will join WUN to talk about the $60 million Industrial Facilities Infrastructure bond issue that is part of the $400 million March 2nd bond referenda. Story.

  • On Tuesday at 7 pm, RI-based Actor/Voice Over artist Marylin Busch will join WUN for a conversation. Busch recently appeared in "The Polka King" and "Vault," the story of the Bonded Vault robbery.  

  • On Wednesday at 11 am, Gillian Friedman Fox, the newly appointed executive director of the Newport Music Festival, will join WUN. Story.

  • On Wednesday at 3:30 pm, Christine Lajewski, a horror novelist and short story writer, joins WUN in its authors’ series. Story.

~ Besides those fun conversations, What’s Up Newp will also bring you live videos of these updates on our website as they happen.

  • On Thursday at 1 pm, RIDOH will host a press briefing to provide a COVID-19 update

  • On Thursday at 4:30 pm, Newport City Council will receive a COVID-19 update from City Manager Joe Nicholson.

Photo Of The Day: @andrewj_brooks - Pink sky on a cold winter morning in Newport | Tag your photos on Instagram with #WhatsUpNewp for a chance to be featured here.

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Happy Birthday today to Raelyn Little, Brian Booth, and Jessica Grover-Silvestri!

Weather Forecast

  • Today - A chance of rain and sleet before noon, then a chance of rain between noon and 3 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 35. North wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.

  • Tonight - Rain, mainly after midnight. Low around 34. North wind 8 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast for Newport

  • Today - NNE wind 6 to 8 kt. A chance of rain and sleet before 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain between 1 pm and 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Tonight - NNE wind 7 to 11 kt becoming ESE after midnight. Rain, mainly after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • The current water temperature in Newport is 37°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide Schedule for Newport

  • Sunrise: 6:39 am | Sunset: 5:20 pm

  • High tide at 10:13 am & 10:35 pm | Low tide at 3:18 am & 3:31 pm

  • Moon: Waxing Crescent, 3 days, 11% lighting

- Advertisement -

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room - All Weekend

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) - Nothing Scheduled

  • Nothing scheduled.

The Latest WUN Headlines

What’s Up Newp live video conversation ‌to‌ ‌explore‌ ‌$60‌ ‌million‌ ‌Industrial‌ ‌Facilities‌ ‌Bond‌ ‌

Newport Music Festival’s new executive director joins WUN for a live video conversation, Feb. 17

WhatsUpNewp’s Authors’ Series continues with novelist Christine Lajewski

Gerry Goldstein: In a word, some private information

Concert Photos: Neal and the Vipers at the Narrows Center (2-12-21)

What’s Up at the Movies: We Review “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Popular Right Now

  1. Where You Can Get Vaccinated: RIDOH provides an update on Rhode Island’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts

  2. Home on Carroll Avenue in Newport sells for $2.6 million

  3. List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island

  4. HGTV's 2021 Dream Home located in Portsmouth

  5. 'Ships In The Night: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery' premiers on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on January 17

For the very latest news and information, visit www.whatsupnewp.com. Our website is updated 24/7/365.

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Data as of Feb. 12. More data here - COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

Elsewhere

WPRI - Here’s where the most people have been vaccinated in Rhode Island

ecoRI News - Low-Income Renters Left Out in the Cold When it Comes to Green Energy, Efficiency Upgrades

Portsmouth Times - Lawmaker puts the brakes on automated speed enforcement

That’s going to do it for this morning, have a great Monday!

~ Ryan

CommentShare
← Previous