What's Up in Newport County today: Thursday, March 11

>> Newport City Council’s regular council meeting went 2+ hours last night. Find out how the votes fell and/or watch the meeting in our recap. Of note, City Council took action that postpones the Newport Rhode Races that was scheduled on April 17 to possibly June, deny a resolution on “Equitable Development added to the Comprehensive Land Use Plan”, and approved a special event permit for Newport Festa Italiana.

>> Tiverton’s Essex Memorial Library is opening as a vacation rental on April 1.

>>On the vaccine front, Lifespan yesterday opened up vaccine appointments to those over the age of 16 and immunocompromised. As of this morning, all of those appointments are spoken for but keep an eye here.

>> Speaking of Lifespan, they now have a COVID Vaccination Waste Prevention Program. “To ensure that not a single dose of vaccine is wasted, the Lifespan COVID-19 Vaccine Waste Prevention Program allows participants to put their names on a list to be called at the end of each vaccination clinic day, in case there are excess prepared doses that must be used immediately”. More info here.

>> The former Benny’s in Middletown opened up as a state-run vaccination on Wednesday. This clinic is currently for people who are 65 or older and live, work, or go to school in Rhode Island or you were previously invited by the Rhode Island Department of Health to be vaccinated as a member of a group prioritized for vaccination in Phase 1 of Rhode Island’s vaccination campaign. An appointment is required. Visit www.vaccinateri.org to make an appointment, for more information and updates.

>> The McKee Administration will host the FY 2022 budget proposal briefing today at noon. Governor McKee will give brief opening remarks.

>> Governor McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health will host their weekly COVID-19 Press Briefing on Friday at 11 am this week (not today at 1 pm).

>>Newport City Council is scheduled to host a COVID-19 workshop today at 4:30 pm.

Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 58. South wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight - A slight chance of showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:02 am | Sunset: 5:48 pm

High tide at 6:24 am & 6:42 pm | Low tide at 12:34 pm

Moon: Waning Crescent, 27 days, 6% lighting

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

