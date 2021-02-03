What's Up in Newport County Today: Wednesday, February 3
Not sure that today is as big of a day for anyone as it is for Governor Gina Raimondo.
Good Morning!
At 9:30 am, the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee will vote on Governor Raimondo’s nomination for commerce secretary. If approved (which is expected), she would then need a majority vote of approval from the full Senate.
At 7 pm, Governor Raimondo will deliver her annual State of the State address virtually. According to the Governor’s office, the State of the State will focus on the work that has been done over the past six years to build a stronger, more equitable, and more resilient Rhode Island through investments in job training, economic development, education, health care, environmental progress, and more.
Lt. Governor McKee could become Governor McKee in the next few days.
A new art exhibit has opened at Salve Regina University, capturing the pandemic through student photography.
U.S. News & World Report included Vanderbilt hotel in their 50 best resorts in the U.S.
The University of Rhode Island Cooperative Extension is expanding its free online webinars this spring and summer to include topics such as tick bite prevention, well water protection, septic system management, nutrition, forestry and other topics.
In an interview with the MetroWest Daily News, Days of Our Lives actress Lauren Koslow mentions her time living in Newport and her dad being a librarian at the Newport Naval Academy.
ICYMI: CVS Health will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations on Thursday, February 11 at 4 CVS Pharmacy locations across Rhode Island. For CVS Pharmacy locations that will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on February 11, appointments will become available for booking as early as February 9 as stores receive shipment.
What’s Up in Newport County Today
Happy Birthday today to Jane Burns Roggero, Lindsay Giannini, and Lori Mars!
Things To Do
6:20 am – Rise & Shimmer February 5K Flyby with November Project Newport
8:30 am – Toning in ’21 Fitness Class at MLK Center
7 pm – Office Hours with President Armstrong at Salve Regina University
7 pm – Beyond Salem 1692: Witchcraft in the Seventeenth-Century
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
3 pm – Middletown Planning Board
5:30 pm – Little Compton School Committee
5:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
6 pm – Middletown Town Council
6:30 pm – Little Compton School Committee
7 pm – Governor Raimondo to deliver State of the State Address
7 pm – Portsmouth Harbor Commission
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
Nothing scheduled.
Weather Forecast
Today - Scattered snow showers, mainly between 11 am and 4 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Northwest wind around 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Tonight - Isolated snow showers before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 24. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Marine Forecast for Newport
Today - NW wind around 8 kt. Scattered snow showers, mainly between 10am and 3pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - NW wind 5 to 7 kt. A slight chance of snow showers before 11pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
The current water temperature in Newport is 39°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide Schedule for Newport
Sunrise: 6:54 am | Sunset: 5:05 pm
High tide at 11:59 am | Low tide at 5:02am & 5:14 pm
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 20 days, 69% lighting
