What's Up in Newport County Today: Wednesday, February 3

Not sure that today is as big of a day for anyone as it is for Governor Gina Raimondo.

At 9:30 am, the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee will vote on Governor Raimondo’s nomination for commerce secretary. If approved (which is expected), she would then need a majority vote of approval from the full Senate.

At 7 pm, Governor Raimondo will deliver her annual State of the State address virtually. According to the Governor’s office, the State of the State will focus on the work that has been done over the past six years to build a stronger, more equitable, and more resilient Rhode Island through investments in job training, economic development, education, health care, environmental progress, and more.

Lt. Governor McKee could become Governor McKee in the next few days.

A new art exhibit has opened at Salve Regina University, capturing the pandemic through student photography.

U.S. News & World Report included Vanderbilt hotel in their 50 best resorts in the U.S.

The University of Rhode Island Cooperative Extension is expanding its free online webinars this spring and summer to include topics such as tick bite prevention, well water protection, septic system management, nutrition, forestry and other topics.

In an interview with the MetroWest Daily News, Days of Our Lives actress Lauren Koslow mentions her time living in Newport and her dad being a librarian at the Newport Naval Academy.

ICYMI: CVS Health will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations on Thursday, February 11 at 4 CVS Pharmacy locations across Rhode Island. For CVS Pharmacy locations that will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on February 11, appointments will become available for booking as early as February 9 as stores receive shipment.

Deer at Sachuest Point this morning. Photo by urimiscott

Happy Birthday today to Jane Burns Roggero, Lindsay Giannini, and Lori Mars!

Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement

Today - Scattered snow showers, mainly between 11 am and 4 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Northwest wind around 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Tonight - Isolated snow showers before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 24. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast for Newport

Today - NW wind around 8 kt. Scattered snow showers, mainly between 10am and 3pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NW wind 5 to 7 kt. A slight chance of snow showers before 11pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 39°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide Schedule for Newport

Sunrise: 6:54 am | Sunset: 5:05 pm

High tide at 11:59 am | Low tide at 5:02am & 5:14 pm

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 20 days, 69% lighting

RITBA to test all-electronic tolling on Pell Bridge

CVS Health to administer COVID-19 vaccines at 4 pharmacy locations in Rhode Island

Now Hiring: 50 job opportunities available in the Newport area right now

Treasurer Magaziner: Support special election bond initiatives to spur job creation

Opinion: Rep. Terri Cortvriend – Big Oil is scared of Rhode Island’s climate lawsuit. They should be.

Middletown Town Council discusses the good and bad of short-term rentals

Rep. Cortvriend, Rep. Carson to host a virtual constituent meeting with AARP, Department of Health

Recent Local Obituaries

COVID-19 in Rhode Island (as of Feb. 2)

