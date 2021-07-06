What's Up in Newport County today: July 6

Good Morning,
It was a tremendous night of fireworks in Newport. Kudos to all involved in pulling off last night’s display.
Kristen Coates, art and interior design consultant, painter, and curator will present A Bellevue Midsummer Soirée, Saturday, July 10, 5-7 pm, at her eponymous gallery at 152 Bellevue Avenue. The evening is co-presented by neighboring shops and businesses along Bellevue Avenue, who are inviting community members and visitors to stroll the neighborhood, in the spirit of a nightly promenade à Paris. Details
Members of the Salve Regina University community are invited to join alumni, parents and friends for Salve Regina’s Night at the Newport Gulls on Monday, July 12. This annual event celebrates the longtime partnership between the University and the Newport Gulls and highlights local students and graduates who learn, lead and make a difference. Details
Newport Gallery Night returns on Thursday. For the continuation of the 2021 season, Newport Gallery Night will be hosting an expanded July Newport Gallery Night featuring DeBlois Gallery and Beach Studios. More details
What’s Up Out There Today
Weather Forecast
Today - Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 13 to 17 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight - Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 10 pm. Patchy fog before 2 am, then patchy fog after 3 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Marine Forecast
Small Craft Advisory in effect from July 6, 08:00 AM EDT until July 6, 08:00 PM EDT
Today - SW wind 11 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - WSW wind 7 to 9 kt. Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 10 pm. Patchy fog between 11 pm and 2 am, then Patchy fog after 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 65°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:18 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours & 3 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:05 am & 6:31 pm | Low tide at 11:11 am.
Moon: Waning Crescent, 25 days, 15% lighting.
Things To Do
10:45 am - Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
6 pm - Family Entertainment at Easton’s Beach featuring Rockin’ Soul Horns
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
Easton’s Beach - Rockin’ Soul Horns at 6 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, Against The Current, The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation
Landing - Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, Sean Rivers at 8 pm
One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am
City & Government
10 am - Tiverton Prevention Coalition
11:30 am - Newport Canvassing Authority
3 pm - Middletown Planning Board
6 pm - Middletown Town Council
7 pm - Jamestown Fire Department
The Latest on What’s Up Newp
Celebrate Summer on the Avenue: ‘A Bellevue Midsummer Soirée’ to be held on July 10
Newport Gallery Night expands with July Newport Gallery Night
On this day in RI history: July 6, 1949 Soap star James Kiberd born in Providence
Letter: Concerned about Broadway zoning changes
Volunteers needed for July Secret Garden Tour
Newport’s Fireworks Display postponed to Monday due to weather
On This Day in RI History: July 3, 1878 – Composer George M. Cohan is born
Sounds From The Big Chair: Redwood Library announces summer concert series
Newport making progress on North End Development, transportation plans
Recent Local Obituaries
We’ll See You Out There
