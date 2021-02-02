What's Up in Newport County today: Tuesday, February 2

Good Morning and Happy Groundhog Day,

Early spring or six more weeks of winter? Punxsutawney Phil will make his prediction at 7:15 am this morning live below. Reminder - If Phil sees his shadow, we’re in for six more weeks of winter. If Phil doesn’t see his shadow- we’re in for an early spring.

While Newport County is waking up to just a couple of inches of snow, some portions of the state are waking up to 8-12”. For the latest school, town, and business updates, visit LIVE BLOG | Snow-Related Cancellations, Closures, and Delays

There are 855 National Grid customers across the state without power this morning. Just 1 is located in Newport County. Washington County has 562 active outages.

Fish & Chips became more than just a pub favorite over the weekend, it seemingly became a polarizing topic of discussion. WUN's Tyler Bernadyn catches us up to speed - Making Lemonade out of Lemons… How O’Brien’s turned a negative review into a positive situation

Keith Stokes, Vice President of the 1696 Heritage Group, this month will be helping us celebrate Black History Month. His first story looking at African Heritage Entrepreneurs in Gilded Age Newport highlights the accomplishments of Andrew J. Tabb, a true American and Newport entreprenur.

Andrew J. Tabb. From the RI Black Heritage Society collections c. 1895.

Good News: The Ida Lewis Distance Race will return in August with an in bay distance race and its traditional offshore race.

Bad News: The 2021 Beach Road Weekend Music Festival, which was scheduled for August 27 - 29 on Martha’s Vineyard, has postponed to 2022 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Wondering what homes sold on your street, in your neighborhood or in Newport County? WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn, a full-time realtor with the Fitzpatrick Team at RE/Max Professionals of Newport, gives us a look at what houses and properties in Newport County sold over the last week.

RIDOH updated their listed yesterday and 34 states now have travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island.

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Happy Birthday today to Alexander Nesbitt, Ann Marie Richards, and Beverly Dwyer!

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled.

Weather Forecast for Newport

Today - A chance of rain showers before 4 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a north wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight - A chance of rain and snow showers before 7 pm, then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a north wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Marine Forecast for Newport

Small Craft Advisory in effect from February 2, 04:18 AM EST until February 2, 10:00 PM EST

Today - NNE wind 14 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 33 kt. A chance of rain showers before 4pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - N wind 14 to 17 kt decreasing to 11 to 14 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 kt. A chance of rain and snow showers before 7pm, then a chance of snow showers. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 39°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide Schedule for Newport

Sunrise: 6:55 am | Sunset: 5:03 pm

High tide at 11:04 am & 11:38 pm | Low tide at 4:08 am & 4:27 pm

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 19 days, 79% lighting

COVID-19 in Rhode Island (as of Feb. 1)

That’s It For Now

