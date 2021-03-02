What's Up in Newport County today: Tuesday, March 2

A look at what's happening, new, and to do out there in Newport County today.

Ryan Belmore, What's Up Newp
1 hr agoCommentShare

Good Morning,

~ Windy, eh? Wind gusts as high as 50 mph have been recorded in Newport overnight. Bundle up this morning, because the “feels like” temperature is currently 0 degrees.

6,353 National Grid customers are currently without power across Rhode Island. Including 22 in Portsmouth, 110 in Tiverton, and 15 in Little Compton (0 in Newport, Middletown, and Jamestown). Updates can be found on the National Grid Outage Map.

~ There is a Special Election today! While the polls are open until 8 pm today across the state, 9,408 have already voted early in person and another 90,271 mail ballots were sent to voters. To find your polling place and to see your sample ballot, visit https://vote.sos.ri.gov/.

~ The U.S. Senate will take their final confirmation vote on Governor Gina Raimondo’s nomination for commerce secretary at 2:15 pm today. Once the Senate votes to confirm Raimondo, that document would then go to President Biden for a signature. Once the President signs it, Raimondo can then be sworn in as commerce secretary. Lt. Governor McKee is expected to be sworn in as Governor by Secretary of State Gorbea sometime later today.

~ The City of Newport has continued its annual tradition in recognizing members of its City workforce, honoring more than 50 employees for their dedicated service to the community, and posthumously awarding the 2020 Employee of the Year to late Newport Harbormaster Timothy J. Mills. Story

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Happy Birthday today to Maria Furtado, Paul Diffee, and Alexa Colavecchio!

Weather Forecast

Marine Forecast

Sun, Moon, & Tide

  • Sunrise: 6:17 am | Sunset: 5:38 pm

  • High tide at 9:54 am & 10:23 pm | Low tide at 3:11 am and 3:22 pm

  • Moon: Waning Gibbous, 18 days, 90% lighting

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

  • Nothing scheduled.

The Latest WUN Headlines

More than $7,500 raised for RI Community Food Bank through BankNewport’s “Kind Souls, Full Bowls” Campaign

Opinion: The City of Newport should take advantage of the Equitable Development Plan

City of Newport recognizes late harbormaster Tim Mills with Posthumous Employee of the Year Award

Speaker Shekarchi announces major affordable housing push

Obituary: Marie E. Mazzulla

Obituary: Trudy Dee Daileader

COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island

Voting on $400 million of state bonds concludes on Tuesday

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Data as of March 1. More data here - COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

Elsewhere

~ The Philadelphia Inquirer - This former Philly-based real estate mogul is the latest investor to raise money through SPACs (Story on Nicholas Schorsch Jr.)

~ Forbes - Take-Out And Catering Specialist Outer Banks Boil Company Is Developing A Following (“Khouri expects to add three to five franchised locations by the end of the year. He envisions adding one in beach communities such as the Jersey Shore, the Hamptons, Hilton Head, or Newport, R.I., and maybe a metropolitan area, like Boston, Washington D.C, New York City or Philadelphia”. )

~ The Public’s Radio - Young adults are struggling with mental illness. This new center in Newport wants to intervene earlier.

We’ll See You Out There

Photo Of The Day - andrewj_brooks: Monday’s sunset

CommentShare
← Previous