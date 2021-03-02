What's Up in Newport County today: Tuesday, March 2

Good Morning,

~ Windy, eh? Wind gusts as high as 50 mph have been recorded in Newport overnight. Bundle up this morning, because the “feels like” temperature is currently 0 degrees.

6,353 National Grid customers are currently without power across Rhode Island. Including 22 in Portsmouth, 110 in Tiverton, and 15 in Little Compton (0 in Newport, Middletown, and Jamestown). Updates can be found on the National Grid Outage Map.

~ There is a Special Election today! While the polls are open until 8 pm today across the state, 9,408 have already voted early in person and another 90,271 mail ballots were sent to voters. To find your polling place and to see your sample ballot, visit https://vote.sos.ri.gov/.

~ The U.S. Senate will take their final confirmation vote on Governor Gina Raimondo’s nomination for commerce secretary at 2:15 pm today. Once the Senate votes to confirm Raimondo, that document would then go to President Biden for a signature. Once the President signs it, Raimondo can then be sworn in as commerce secretary. Lt. Governor McKee is expected to be sworn in as Governor by Secretary of State Gorbea sometime later today.

~ The City of Newport has continued its annual tradition in recognizing members of its City workforce, honoring more than 50 employees for their dedicated service to the community, and posthumously awarding the 2020 Employee of the Year to late Newport Harbormaster Timothy J. Mills. Story

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Happy Birthday today to Maria Furtado, Paul Diffee, and Alexa Colavecchio!

Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory until March 2, 03:00 PM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - Sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -2. Blustery, with a northwest wind of 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph.

Tonight - Increasing clouds, with a low around 27. West wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Marine Forecast

Gale Warning until March 2, 07:00 PM EST

Freezing Spray Advisory until March 2, 01:00 PM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - WNW wind 19 to 21 kt, with gusts as high as 41 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - W wind 13 to 16 kt decreasing to 10 to 13 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 27 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 38°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:17 am | Sunset: 5:38 pm

High tide at 9:54 am & 10:23 pm | Low tide at 3:11 am and 3:22 pm

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 18 days, 90% lighting

Things To Do

2 pm - Tiverton Farmers Market

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled.

The Latest WUN Headlines

More than $7,500 raised for RI Community Food Bank through BankNewport’s “Kind Souls, Full Bowls” Campaign

Opinion: The City of Newport should take advantage of the Equitable Development Plan

City of Newport recognizes late harbormaster Tim Mills with Posthumous Employee of the Year Award

Speaker Shekarchi announces major affordable housing push

Obituary: Marie E. Mazzulla

Obituary: Trudy Dee Daileader

COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island

Voting on $400 million of state bonds concludes on Tuesday

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Data as of March 1. More data here - COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

Elsewhere

~ The Philadelphia Inquirer - This former Philly-based real estate mogul is the latest investor to raise money through SPACs (Story on Nicholas Schorsch Jr.)

~ Forbes - Take-Out And Catering Specialist Outer Banks Boil Company Is Developing A Following (“Khouri expects to add three to five franchised locations by the end of the year. He envisions adding one in beach communities such as the Jersey Shore, the Hamptons, Hilton Head, or Newport, R.I., and maybe a metropolitan area, like Boston, Washington D.C, New York City or Philadelphia”. )

~ The Public’s Radio - Young adults are struggling with mental illness. This new center in Newport wants to intervene earlier.

We’ll See You Out There