What's Up in Newport County Today: Thursday, February 4

Governor Gina Raimondo delivered her State of the State Address last night.

It is very difficult for me to leave Rhode Island. If I am confirmed as Commerce Secretary, it will be a privilege to serve in President Biden’s cabinet as we rebuild America and lift up those who have been left behind – a continuation of the work we have done together these past six years.

Salve Regina University has implemented a shelter-in-place order for all undergraduate students for the next two weeks, due to a recent spike in coronavirus cases (ABC 6).

It will be a busy day of COVID-19 updates.

Today at 1 pm, RIDOH will host a press briefing to host a COVID-19 update. Watch it here on WUN.

Today at 4:30 pm, Newport City Council will host a workshop to get a COVID-19 update from City Manager Joe Nicholson. Watch it here on WUN.

In between COVID-19 updates this afternoon, we’ll be joined by Peter Krasinski, House Organist at PPAC, for a live virtual video conversation. Watch it here on WUN.

The country’s smallest and second-most densely populated state provides more avenues to move people about without having to depend on cars. Transit advocates say it’s time Rhode Island takes advantage. (ecoRI News)

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is conducting an online survey to gather input on how the public uses and values state lands. (RI.Gov)

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Happy Birthday today to Gordon King, Becky Hanos, Jim Crooks, and Jenny Vix!

Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement

Today - Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Marine Forecast for Newport

Today - NW wind 8 to 10 kt. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - WNW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 39°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide Schedule for Newport

Sunrise: 6:53 am | Sunset: 5:06 pm

High tide at 12:34 am & 12:56 pm | Low tide at 6:09 am & 6:10 pm

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 21 days, 58% lighting

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

1 pm – RIDOH COVID-19 Press Conference

4 pm - WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Peter Krasinski, House Organist at PPAC

4:30 pm – Newport City Council COVID-19 workshop

For the very latest news and information, visit www.whatsupnewp.com.

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

(as of Feb. 2)

For more data and information, visit COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

