What's Up in Newport County today: Wednesday, March 3

Good Morning,

Rhode Island had a week’s worth of news…yesterday. Let’s try to make sense of it all.

~ Governor: Gina Raimondo is in as U.S. Commerce Secretary, out as Governor. Dan McKee was sworn in as the 76th Governor of Rhode Island just after 6:30 pm last night. Following the ceremony, Governor McKee issued the following statement;

“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve the people of Rhode Island at this crucial time for our state. I will work hard, day in and day out, on behalf of Rhode Islanders in all 39 cities and towns to ensure we come out of this pandemic stronger than we went in.”

~ Special Election: All seven bonds measures that went for referendum yesterday passed (unofficial results here). General Treasurer Seth Magaziner released the following statement late last night regarding their passage;

“Today, Rhode Islanders had the opportunity to build a stronger, brighter future for our state, and we did just that,” said Treasurer Seth Magaziner. "In times of great crisis, we need to be bold and with these bond measures, Rhode Islanders are spurring local job creation, making ourselves more competitive in the regional and global market and jumpstarting a broad-based recovery from COVID-19. I am excited to see so many Rhode Islanders get back to work after what has been an incredibly difficult year and for the improvements to our quality of life that will come with each of these investments.”

~ Power Outages: While power was finally restored last night to all National Grid customers across Newport County, 174 customers across the state are still without power this morning (none of them are in Newport County).

~ Sold: Wondering what houses sold over the last week in Newport County? WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a look at the 19 homes that have new owners here.

~ Support Local Owned, Independent Journalism: Consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter, it starts at just $5 a month. Our local business revenue has been severely impacted over the last year and we rely on reader support.

Become A What's Up Newp Supporter

~ Premium Ad Space Available - Advertise your business to our 23,000+ newsletter subscribers.

Advertise In This Newsletter

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Happy Birthday today to Paul Del Nero , Matthew Cohen, Adam Kilroy, Adam Dias, and Kelly Powers!

Weather Forecast

Today - Sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Marine Forecast

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Small Craft Advisory until March 3, 01:00 PM EST

Today - WSW wind 9 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - W wind 5 to 7 kt becoming NNW after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 37°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:15 am | Sunset: 5:39 pm

High tide at 10:46 am & 11:17 pm | Low tide at 3:58 am and 4:03 pm

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 19 days, 82% lighting

Things To Do

Nothing scheduled.

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled.

The Latest WUN Headlines

Gina Raimondo confirmed as Commerce Secretary, resigns as Governor of Rhode Island

What Sold: 19 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Feb. 21 – Mar. 1)

Spacing Out(side): Jamestown Arts Center seeking sculpture and installation proposals for new outdoor exhibition

Restore Greater Newport calls on General Assembly, McKee to enact meaningful measures to aid region’s economy

CCRI now accepting applicants to its free maritime career training program

COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

More than $7,500 raised for RI Community Food Bank through BankNewport’s “Kind Souls, Full Bowls” Campaign

Opinion: The City of Newport should take advantage of the Equitable Development Plan

City of Newport recognizes late harbormaster Tim Mills with Posthumous Employee of the Year Award

Speaker Shekarchi announces major affordable housing push

- Advertisement -

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Data as of March 2. More data here - COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

Elsewhere

NUWC - Former NUWC Division Newport AUTEC program manager wins Navy Lifetime Achievement Award

The Washington Post - Roger Englander, Emmy-winning TV director and producer of classical works, dies at 94 (died on February 8 at Newport Hospital)

ecoRI News - Act On Climate Calls for Enforcement of Goals (house bill sponsored by Rep. Carson)

General Assembly

Salve Today

We’ll See You Out There