What's Up in Newport County today: Wednesday, March 3
McKee sworn in as 76th Governor of Rhode Island; Voters; All seven bonds measures that went for referendum yesterday passed; and a look at what's happening, new, and to do out there.
Good Morning,
Rhode Island had a week’s worth of news…yesterday. Let’s try to make sense of it all.
~ Governor: Gina Raimondo is in as U.S. Commerce Secretary, out as Governor. Dan McKee was sworn in as the 76th Governor of Rhode Island just after 6:30 pm last night. Following the ceremony, Governor McKee issued the following statement;
“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve the people of Rhode Island at this crucial time for our state. I will work hard, day in and day out, on behalf of Rhode Islanders in all 39 cities and towns to ensure we come out of this pandemic stronger than we went in.”
~ Special Election: All seven bonds measures that went for referendum yesterday passed (unofficial results here). General Treasurer Seth Magaziner released the following statement late last night regarding their passage;
“Today, Rhode Islanders had the opportunity to build a stronger, brighter future for our state, and we did just that,” said Treasurer Seth Magaziner. "In times of great crisis, we need to be bold and with these bond measures, Rhode Islanders are spurring local job creation, making ourselves more competitive in the regional and global market and jumpstarting a broad-based recovery from COVID-19. I am excited to see so many Rhode Islanders get back to work after what has been an incredibly difficult year and for the improvements to our quality of life that will come with each of these investments.”
~ Power Outages: While power was finally restored last night to all National Grid customers across Newport County, 174 customers across the state are still without power this morning (none of them are in Newport County).
~ Sold: Wondering what houses sold over the last week in Newport County? WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a look at the 19 homes that have new owners here.
What’s Up in Newport County Today
Happy Birthday today to Paul Del Nero , Matthew Cohen, Adam Kilroy, Adam Dias, and Kelly Powers!
Weather Forecast
Today - Sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - WSW wind 9 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - W wind 5 to 7 kt becoming NNW after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
The current water temperature in Newport is 37°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:15 am | Sunset: 5:39 pm
High tide at 10:46 am & 11:17 pm | Low tide at 3:58 am and 4:03 pm
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 19 days, 82% lighting
Things To Do
Nothing scheduled.
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
11 am - Middletown Board of Canvassers
1 pm - Portsmouth Housing Authority
4:30 pm - Middletown School Building Committee
4:30 pm - Portsmouth Dog Park Operating Committee
7 pm - Portsmouth Harbor Commission
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
Nothing scheduled.
The Latest WUN Headlines
Gina Raimondo confirmed as Commerce Secretary, resigns as Governor of Rhode Island
What Sold: 19 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Feb. 21 – Mar. 1)
Spacing Out(side): Jamestown Arts Center seeking sculpture and installation proposals for new outdoor exhibition
Restore Greater Newport calls on General Assembly, McKee to enact meaningful measures to aid region’s economy
CCRI now accepting applicants to its free maritime career training program
COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data
More than $7,500 raised for RI Community Food Bank through BankNewport’s “Kind Souls, Full Bowls” Campaign
Opinion: The City of Newport should take advantage of the Equitable Development Plan
City of Newport recognizes late harbormaster Tim Mills with Posthumous Employee of the Year Award
Speaker Shekarchi announces major affordable housing push
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
Data as of March 2. More data here - COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data
Elsewhere
NUWC - Former NUWC Division Newport AUTEC program manager wins Navy Lifetime Achievement Award
The Washington Post - Roger Englander, Emmy-winning TV director and producer of classical works, dies at 94 (died on February 8 at Newport Hospital)
ecoRI News - Act On Climate Calls for Enforcement of Goals (house bill sponsored by Rep. Carson)
General Assembly
Whip Kazarian introduces bill to hold utility companies accountable for outages and utility restoration after emergencies
McNamara bill would require school districts to adopt COVID recovery plans
House Finance Committee meets Thursday to hear nursing home and elderly care bills
Rep. Ackerman legislation would require municipalities to allow tiny homes as affordable housing
Rep. Williams’ bill prohibiting housing discrimination passes the House
Salve Today
As the Peace Corps celebrates 60th anniversary, Salve members share their stories
President's Corner: Remembering this past year with a spring in our steps
Three Salve Regina grads selected as Fulbright semi-finalists
We’ll See You Out There
