What's Up in Newport County today: Saturday, February 27

Good Morning,

~ On the market for a new home in Newport County? Check out these 16 open houses this weekend.

~ ICYMI: There is a special election on Tuesday! As of Friday, 6,700 Rhode Islanders voted early in person and there are 90,270 mail ballots out to voters. Visit www.vote.sos.ri.gov to find your polling place, view your sample ballot, and to make sure you’re registered to vote.

~ Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Take a browse through our weekly roundup of 60+ job opportunities to see what’s available right now in the Newport area.

~ The Newport International Polo Series has launched a 30th Anniversary Cover Sweepstakes for its 2021 Season Program, offering a TAG Heuer Swiss watch from Hannoush Jewelers for the Grand Prize.

~ HGTV Dream Home Update - The Grand Prize winner was to be chosen in a random drawing earlier this week (on or about February 22). According to HGTV, the potential Grand Prize Winner will be contacted either by phone, email, in writing, or in person via an “ambush-style” visit by Sponsor representatives at the Grand Prize Winner’s home or other location between March 8 – April 30, 2021 (subject to change). The winner will be revealed to the public in May.

~ In addition to “Toning in ‘21” Fitness Class (meets Wednesdays, 8:30 am) and Zumba (meets Thursdays, 8:30 am), the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center has added two new programs: Yoga will meet every Tuesday morning at 8 am beginning March 9th, and “Unwind:” Knitting & Crocheting Group will meet every Friday morning at 10 am beginning March 12th. Class sizes are limited to allow for social distancing, so RSVPs are required: msaunders@mlkccenter.org, (401) 846-4828 x124

~ People who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated can add their contact information to a Vaccine Interest Notification List to get updates as eligibility opens to new groups. Enrolling in this list does not guarantee an appointment for vaccination. To enroll in the Vaccine Interest Notification List, visit portal.ri.gov.

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Happy Birthday today to David Lopes, Brittany Edwards, and Kate Soliozy!

Weather Forecast

Today - Rain, mainly before 5 pm. Patchy fog after 9 am. High near 45. Breezy, with a southeast wind 11 to 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight - A chance of rain, mainly before 7 pm. Patchy fog before midnight. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday - Rain likely, mainly after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night - Rain likely, mainly before 9 pm. Patchy fog after 8 pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 39. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Today - SE wind 11 to 14 kt becoming SE 15 to 18 kt. Winds could gust as high as 26 kt. Rain, mainly before 5 pm. Patchy fog after 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - WSW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. A chance of rain, mainly before 7 pm. Patchy fog before midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SE 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. Rain likely, mainly after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday Night - ESE wind 5 to 9 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Rain likely, mainly before 9 pm. Patchy fog after 8 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 37°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:21 am | Sunset: 5:34 pm

High tide at 7:34 am & 7:58 pm | Low tide at 12:51 am and 1:32 pm

Moon: Full Moon, 14 days, 100% lighting

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room - All Weekend

City & Government

11 am – Tiverton Budget Committee

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) - Nothing Scheduled

Nothing scheduled.

The Latest WUN Headlines

Newport Polo launches 30th anniversary cover sweepstakes

Forum Lodge Scholarship applications available for Aquidneck Island High School Seniors

What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: Feb. 26 – 28

16 Newport County Open Houses to check out this weekend (Feb. 27 – 28)

Newport Recreation to host St. Patrick’s Day Treasure Hunt

How The French Saved America: Newport Historical Society to host a virtual talk with author Tom Shachtman

Rhode Island Department of Health provides a COVID-19 vaccination update

Newport Folk Launches “Wake the Folk Up” Video Series to Benefit Musicians

Now Hiring: 63 job opportunities available right now in and around Newport

COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

Six Picks: The Best in Streaming Music This Weekend: Any Helm, Keb Mo and Grace Kelly

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Data as of Feb. 26. More data here - COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

Have a great Saturday, see you out there!