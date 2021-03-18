Good Morning!

>> Governor McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health will host their weekly COVID-19 briefing at 1 pm today. Watch it live on WUN here.

>> Special event licenses for The Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival, Newport Charter Yacht Show, and Hall Of Fame Open are among the items that will go in front of Newport City Council on Wednesday. Here’s the full agenda.

>> Speaking of events, Rhode Races is hoping to host Rhode Races Newport on May 22 and the Newport Craft Beer Festival scheduled for April 23 - 24 has been postponed. Keep track of the status of 2022 major events in Newport County and Rhode Island here.

>> The Walmart store in Newport is among the select Walmart pharmacies that will be offering COVID-19 vaccines in Rhode Island. You can begin scheduling appointments there today. WPRI with the full story here.

>> WUN’s Brian C. Jones has a personal and touching column here - Death empties one home; a church fills another

Photo of The Day: Sunrise from the Cliff Walk. By aznpt1

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Thursday, March 18, 2021

~ Happy Birthday today to Hannah Snow, Ralph Plumb, Trixie Wadson, Jordan Balbresky, Brooke Hadfield Nash, and Robert Webb!

~ Today is National Close The Gap Day, Absolutely Incredible Kid Day, National Biodiesel Day, and Awkward Moments Day.

Weather Forecast

Today - Rain likely, mainly after 3 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight - Rain before 4 am, then rain, possibly mixed with snow. Low around 29. Blustery, with a northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Gale Warning in effect from March 19, 02:00 AM EDT until March 19, 02:00 PM EDT

Today - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Rain likely, mainly after 2 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NE wind 8 to 13 kt increasing to 14 to 19 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 kt. Rain, possibly mixed with snow. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 38°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:50 am | Sunset: 6:56 pm

High tide at 11:57 am | Low tide at 5:08 am & 5:04 pm

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 4 days, 19% lighting

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Elsewhere

ecoRI News - Future Use of Contaminated Waites Wharf in Limbo

WPRI - ‘It’s definitely getting better’: One year later, RI restaurants reflect on pandemic’s impact (featuring The Reef and Caleb & Broad)

RI Monthly - House Lust: A moody Newport Lodge is on the market

In 2010, I had the honor of running the Boston Marathon for the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation. As an attendee and fan of the legendary race for years, I knew well of Dick and Rick Hoyt. Dick pushed his son, Rick, in 32 Boston Marathon races. Passing Dick pushing Rick on the racecourse that year was among the most emotional parts of the day and experience. I’ll never forget seeing that love in action. Dick passed away on Wednesday at 80. This 2005 story on Vault is among my favorite stories and is worthy of your time - Strongest Dad In The World.

Be well,

~ Ryan