What's Up in Newport County Today: Thursday, March 18

>> Governor McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health will host their weekly COVID-19 briefing at 1 pm today. Watch it live on WUN here.
>> Special event licenses for The Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival, Newport Charter Yacht Show, and Hall Of Fame Open are among the items that will go in front of Newport City Council on Wednesday. Here’s the full agenda.
>> Speaking of events, Rhode Races is hoping to host Rhode Races Newport on May 22 and the Newport Craft Beer Festival scheduled for April 23 - 24 has been postponed. Keep track of the status of 2022 major events in Newport County and Rhode Island here.
>> The Walmart store in Newport is among the select Walmart pharmacies that will be offering COVID-19 vaccines in Rhode Island. You can begin scheduling appointments there today. WPRI with the full story here.
>> WUN’s Brian C. Jones has a personal and touching column here - Death empties one home; a church fills another
~ Happy Birthday today to Hannah Snow, Ralph Plumb, Trixie Wadson, Jordan Balbresky, Brooke Hadfield Nash, and Robert Webb!
~ Today is National Close The Gap Day, Absolutely Incredible Kid Day, National Biodiesel Day, and Awkward Moments Day.
Weather Forecast
Today - Rain likely, mainly after 3 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight - Rain before 4 am, then rain, possibly mixed with snow. Low around 29. Blustery, with a northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Marine Forecast
Gale Warning in effect from March 19, 02:00 AM EDT until March 19, 02:00 PM EDT
Today - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Rain likely, mainly after 2 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - NE wind 8 to 13 kt increasing to 14 to 19 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 kt. Rain, possibly mixed with snow. Seas 1 ft or less.
The current water temperature in Newport is 38°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:50 am | Sunset: 6:56 pm
High tide at 11:57 am | Low tide at 5:08 am & 5:04 pm
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 4 days, 19% lighting
Things To Do
5:30 pm – All Seeds Want to Grow- Understanding Germination & Seed Starting with Norman Bird Sanctuary
5:30 pm to 8:30 pm – Chanler Yurts at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
6 pm to 9 pm – The Cocktail Club at Hotel Viking
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
10 am – Tiverton Police Pension Board
10 am – Jamestown Housing Authority
11 am – Fort Adams Foundation
4 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Health & Wellness Subcommittee
4 pm – Newport Public Library
4:30 pm – Newport City Council
4:30 pm – Middletown School Committee
5 pm – Newport City Council
5:30 pm – Portsmouth Parks and Recreation
6 pm – Middletown Town Council
6 pm – Jamestown School Committee
7 pm – Little Compton Town Council
7:15 pm – Tiverton Recreation Commission
The Latest WUN Headlines
Watch Live: Newport City Council COVID-19 Crisis Update (March 18 at 4:30 pm)
Watch Live: Governor McKee, RIDOH host COVID-19 briefing (March 18 at 1 pm)
Newport City Council to host meeting on March 24, here’s what’s on the agenda
Brian C. Jones: Death empties one home; a church fills another
Opinion: In the wake of COVID-19, our food banks need more state and private help
Here’s the status of major Newport County and Rhode Island events in 2021 (Updating)
Creativity from Crisis: Lecture series to explore how past health concerns affected design
Opinion: Newport Little League needs your help
RI-based Singer-Songwriter Charlie Marie Releases New Single
What Sold: 18 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (March 8 - 15)
Now Hiring: 100 job opportunities available in and around Newport right now (March 16)
Senate approves bill to allow seniors to earn a property tax credit for volunteering
Brian C. Jones: Death empties one home; a church fills another
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
Elsewhere
ecoRI News - Future Use of Contaminated Waites Wharf in Limbo
WPRI - ‘It’s definitely getting better’: One year later, RI restaurants reflect on pandemic’s impact (featuring The Reef and Caleb & Broad)
RI Monthly - House Lust: A moody Newport Lodge is on the market
In 2010, I had the honor of running the Boston Marathon for the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation. As an attendee and fan of the legendary race for years, I knew well of Dick and Rick Hoyt. Dick pushed his son, Rick, in 32 Boston Marathon races. Passing Dick pushing Rick on the racecourse that year was among the most emotional parts of the day and experience. I’ll never forget seeing that love in action. Dick passed away on Wednesday at 80. This 2005 story on Vault is among my favorite stories and is worthy of your time - Strongest Dad In The World.
Be well,
~ Ryan
