What's Up In Newport County Today: June 29

Newport Vineyards picked up a big win at the Rosé Competition 2021. Held at the Ft. Lauderdale Woman’s Club= in Florida on June 18th, the judges selected Newport Vineyards, 2020 from Rhode Island ($20) as Best in Show in the Dry Rosé Category. THE Rosé Competition 2021 received a total of 160 entries and the sixteen esteemed wine judges awarded 24 Double Gold Medals, 34 Gold Medals, and 75 Silver Medals. More details

For the 39th year year, Newport in Bloom will recognize and honor those who plant and nurture flower gardens and flower containers throughout the city. Read more about their annual garden and container competition here.

Wondering what sold in your neighborhood recently? Here's a look at the 28 latest real estate transactions.

TPG Hotels, Resorts & Marinas yesterday announced that it has acquired The Dutch Harbor Boat Yard in Jamestown. More details.

Common Fence Music and Norman Bird Sanctuary will present songwriter, multi-instrumentalist,2020 U.S. Artists Fellow, Grammy Award Winner, and Two-Time Emmy Nominee, Dom Flemons on Friday, July 30 at 7:00 PM as part of their Outdoor Live Series at Norman Bird Sanctuary. Read More

The Friends of Music at St. John’s recently announced the return of their annual summer music series, Music on the Lawn, featuring bands, food trucks, a 50/50 raffle and more! Details

What’s Up Out There Today

Weather Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today - SW wind 7 to 12 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SW wind 6 to 8 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 66°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:14 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours & 9 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:29 pm | Low tide at 5:46 am & 5:47 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 19 days, 78% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

The Latest on What’s Up Newp

Sour Grapes: A Comic Strip by Tim Jones: June 29

On This Day in RI History: June 29, 1901 – Actor/Singer Nelson Eddy is born in Providence

What Sold: 28 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (June 21 – June 27)

Newport In Bloom’s Annual Garden and Container Competition returns

TPG Hotels, Resorts & Marinas acquires Dutch Harbor Boat Yard

Common Fence Music & Norman Bird Sanctuary to present Grammy winner Dom Flemons Friday, July 30

St. John’s announces the return of Music on The Lawn, Quarter Till Organ Recitals

Have a news tip, story idea, or question? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Recent Local Obituaries

ICYMI: Popular Stories Right Now

Elsewhere In The News

