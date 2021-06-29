What's Up In Newport County Today: June 29
A look at all that's happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County today.
Good Morning,
Newport Vineyards picked up a big win at the Rosé Competition 2021. Held at the Ft. Lauderdale Woman’s Club= in Florida on June 18th, the judges selected Newport Vineyards, 2020 from Rhode Island ($20) as Best in Show in the Dry Rosé Category. THE Rosé Competition 2021 received a total of 160 entries and the sixteen esteemed wine judges awarded 24 Double Gold Medals, 34 Gold Medals, and 75 Silver Medals. More details
For the 39th year year, Newport in Bloom will recognize and honor those who plant and nurture flower gardens and flower containers throughout the city. Read more about their annual garden and container competition here.
Wondering what sold in your neighborhood recently? Here's a look at the 28 latest real estate transactions.
TPG Hotels, Resorts & Marinas yesterday announced that it has acquired The Dutch Harbor Boat Yard in Jamestown. More details.
Common Fence Music and Norman Bird Sanctuary will present songwriter, multi-instrumentalist,2020 U.S. Artists Fellow, Grammy Award Winner, and Two-Time Emmy Nominee, Dom Flemons on Friday, July 30 at 7:00 PM as part of their Outdoor Live Series at Norman Bird Sanctuary. Read More
The Friends of Music at St. John’s recently announced the return of their annual summer music series, Music on the Lawn, featuring bands, food trucks, a 50/50 raffle and more! Details
What’s Up Out There Today
Weather Forecast
Heat Advisory in effect from June 29, 11:00 AM EDT until June 30, 07:00 PM EDT
Today - Sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph.
Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - SW wind 7 to 12 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - SW wind 6 to 8 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 66°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:14 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours & 9 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:29 pm | Low tide at 5:46 am & 5:47 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 19 days, 78% lighting.
Things To Do
2 pm to 6 pm - Tiverton Farmers Market
7:30 pm - Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise featuring The Sone Cold Gypsies from Jamestown
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, Sweet Thing, Against The Current, Sunflowers Exhibition, Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation
Landing - Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am
City & Government
12 pm - Middletown School Committee
5 pm - Newport School Committee
6 pm - Newport School Committee
6 pm - Newport Tree Commission
6:30 pm - Portsmouth School Committee
The Latest on What’s Up Newp
Sour Grapes: A Comic Strip by Tim Jones: June 29
On This Day in RI History: June 29, 1901 – Actor/Singer Nelson Eddy is born in Providence
What Sold: 28 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (June 21 – June 27)
Newport In Bloom’s Annual Garden and Container Competition returns
TPG Hotels, Resorts & Marinas acquires Dutch Harbor Boat Yard
Common Fence Music & Norman Bird Sanctuary to present Grammy winner Dom Flemons Friday, July 30
St. John’s announces the return of Music on The Lawn, Quarter Till Organ Recitals
Have a news tip, story idea, or question? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Recent Local Obituaries
ICYMI: Popular Stories Right Now
What Sold: 28 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (June 21 – June 27)
TPG Hotels, Resorts & Marinas acquires Dutch Harbor Boat Yard
History: June 27, 1898 - Joshua Slocum Arrives in Newport, Becomes 1st Man to Sail Single-Handedly Around the World
On This Day In History: June 27, 1966 - Dark Shadows premieres on ABC, Carey Mansion used as Collinwood Mansion
Elsewhere In The News
Common Good Preached to Help Protect Vulnerable Waterfront Neighborhood in Portsmouth [ecoRI News]
DEER TICK RELEASE NEW SINGLE AND ANNOUNCE ‘LIVE FROM FORT ADAMS’ LIVE ALBUM [Grateful Web]
McKee administration, Providence commit $600K for WaterFire amid funding concerns [WPRI]
Portsmouth miffed by more delays on major road improvements [East Bay RI]
We’ll See You Out There
|5
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.